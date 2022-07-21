Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T.

The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.

The star captioned the TikTok post with, "I got ✨theeeeee leggings✨... they make my booty stiff so somebody lyin 😏." She also shared pics on Instagram.

@lizzo I got ✨theeeeee leggings✨... they make my booty stiff so somebody lyin 😏 ♬ original sound - 𝕿𝖆𝖚𝖍𝖆

The neon yellow pair is available for $18, and the black pair is on sale for $18!

In case you didn't already know, TikTok is the ultimate source for all the things you didn't know you needed. The teen-approved platform has become the mecca for, well, everything. From unique and cool (or downright cute) kitchen tools and gadgets to popular 15-second dances, TikTok creators are inspiring the internet to cook, shop and move. It's safe to say that its users -- which include fashion-savvy Gen-Zers -- have a lot to offer for any area of life you can think of. That said, none come quite as close to that of affordable fashion like Tiktok's viral leggings. From stylish DIY tips on $10 Walmart jeans and viral jeans from Gap to the best Lululemon dupes you can find on Amazon, TikTokers are giving you their inside scoop (not to mention their honest opinions).

Now, back to the Tiktok trend that will never end. According to the app's users, the Seasum High Waist Slimming Booty Leggings -- also known as the "TikTok Leggings" -- feature a unique honeycomb texture and butt lift and need no introduction. TikTok user @raniaclayton starts her video sharing her experience with the "husband-approved" leggings saying, "You know the ones. They weren't lying."

Of course, as with many viral things on TikTok, the affordable butt-lifting, sculpting leggings aren't just getting high praises from one user alone for its tummy control and squat proof stretch. Brooke Morris, who says she told herself that she wouldn't give into a TikTok purchase (but really, how could she not?), encourages all of her followers to get a pair. "Ladies, do me a favor and buy the leggings...they're on Amazon, they have multiple colors," she says.

While most TikTok users are opting for a pair of the gray and white colorway, the brand offers their butt-shaping, scrunch-textured fabric, high waisted leggings in a variety of styles -- including bright, colorful tie-dye options.

Whether you're looking for a pair of new workout leggings to wear for your at-home gym sessions or you want another pair for an instant tummy tuck and waist cincher to mix with your other workout clothes, take a page from these users' and Amazon shoppers (and Lizzo's) books and get yourself the viral TikTok leggings for a little body positivity.

And just in case you want to add to your collection of butt-lifting activewear, Seasum also offers shorts with the same honeycomb 'non cellulite' fabric as the trendy tights. Of course, the brand has other options, too (if you're looking for some variety). Scroll down to shop them all below.

Right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

Shop more legging favorites:

