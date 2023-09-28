The most wonderful time of year will be here before you know it. For many, a luxe beauty Advent calendar is the ultimate holiday gift that is sure to delight your loved ones. The best beauty Advent calendars include a mix of products that come in mini and full sizes, ensuring a fun surprise each day of the holiday season. One of the most hotly anticipated Christmas countdowns is Lookfantastic's beauty Advent calendar and now the wait is over.

Lookfantastic has launched its beauty Advent calendar for 2023 and it is already flying off the shelves. Featuring big-name brands such as Color Wow, Sol de Janeiro, Elemis, NARS, MAC and more, this is a must-have calendar for beauty buffs.

Costing $165 and available now, the treasure trove boasts a product value of over $700 — a new record for Lookfantastic's Advent calendars. Behind the calendar’s doors, you’ll find 27 products ranging from cult classics such as Sol De Janeiro’s Selena Gomez-approved Brazilian Bum Bum Cream to everyday staples such as Mac’s Macstack mascara and Eyeko’s Black Magic Liquid Eyeliner.

Last year, Lookfantastic's beauty Advent calendar racked up a waitlist with over 150,000 sign-ups. Now that this year's edition includes 12 full-size hero products and 15 minis, we highly recommend you secure yours quickly to avoid missing out.

RELATED CONTENT: