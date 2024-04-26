"Life's too short," Lori Loughlin says -- and after serving prison time, the actress can understand the mantra well.

Five years after the college admissions scandal that put Loughlin and fellow actress Felicity Huffman in the spotlight for unexpectedly wrong reasons, the Full House alum is emerging back into the spotlight, recently appearing on co-stars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber's How Rude, Tanneritos! podcast and posing for the cover of FIRST for Women.

In her interview for the magazine, Loughlin shares her outlook on overcoming challenges, an apropos topic for the star who spent nearly two months in prison in 2020 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. She and husband Mossimo Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have their two daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as crew team recruits despite them never having actually participated in the sport.

"Every day we're met with different obstacles, but it's all in how you approach things," she tells the magazine. "For me, it’s just persevering and as an actress, I hear 'no' a lot, so I just have to be myself and persevere and try not to let in negativity."

Continues the 59-year-old actress, "My advice is to just keep moving forward. Everyone has good times and bad times. That's life. I think you just have to pick yourself up. Nobody said life was going to be a breeze. There's beauty in life, but there's also hardship in life."

Lori Loughlin arrives at court in April 2019. - Joseph Prezioso / AFP

The star, who is most known for her role as Aunt Becky on the hit ABC sitcom, also shares her outlook on forgiveness, telling the magazine, "Stuff happens to everyone. We've all been in positions to ask for forgiveness but to ask for it, you have to learn and know how to give forgiveness, too."

"No one is perfect, we all make mistakes," she points out. "So I was always told to let stuff go. And I think for your own health, you have to let things go because you can't hang on to negativity. Life's too short."

It seems Loughlin has been taking her own advice as she recently poked fun at herself by parodying her scandal during a guest appearance on Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, Huffman, who spent less than two weeks in prison in October 2019 after pleading guilty to mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, recently addressed her post-scandal career in candid fashion. The Oscar nominee was accused of making a purported $15,000 charity donation to participate in a college entrance exam cheating scheme for her older daughter. While Huffman discussed doing it again for her younger daughter, she ultimately decided against it.

"I did a pilot for ABC recently that didn't get picked up. It's been hard," she told The Guardian for a February feature. "Sort of like your old life died and you died with it. I'm lucky enough to have a family and love and means, so I had a place to land.”

