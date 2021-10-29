lululemon Black Friday 2021 Sale Is Coming! -- What We Know So Far

If there's one Black Friday sale we look forward to every year, it's lululemon! The activewear brand is a favorite for their stylish and functional workout clothes and loungewear, and loyal lulu shoppers are all about the annual Lululemon Black Friday sale.

Last year, lululemon had both Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials. The brand offered a ton of markdowns. The deals applied to many of Lululemon's popular styles, including their top-selling leggings, yoga pants, sports bras, jackets, workout gear, yoga mat options, hoodies, sweatpants, joggers and men's clothing.

When is the lululemon Black Friday Sale?

Based on what happened at last year's Black Friday event, we're expecting the lululemon deals to start a few days ahead of Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, and, Black Friday, Nov. 26, along with a new set of online deals to start on Cyber Monday, Nov. 29.

What will the Black Friday deals be?

Last year lululemon had hundreds of markdowns up to 50% off, so we're predicting they'll offer something similar this year. If you want to shop Lululemon deals right now, be sure to check out the We Made Too Much page. The sale section has a variety of deals you don't want to miss out on (like the fan-fave Align leggings!). Shop ET's favorite picks below.

