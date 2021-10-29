Shopping

lululemon Black Friday 2021 Sale Is Coming! -- What We Know So Far

By ETonline Staff
Lululemon
Lululemon

If there's one Black Friday sale we look forward to every year, it's lululemon! The activewear brand is a favorite for their stylish and functional workout clothes and loungewear, and loyal lulu shoppers are all about the annual Lululemon Black Friday sale. 

Last year, lululemon had both Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials. The brand offered a ton of markdowns. The deals applied to many of Lululemon's popular styles, including their top-selling leggings, yoga pants, sports bras, jackets, workout gear, yoga mat options, hoodies, sweatpants, joggers and men's clothing. 

When is the lululemon Black Friday Sale? 
Based on what happened at last year's Black Friday event, we're expecting the lululemon deals to start a few days ahead of Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, and, Black Friday, Nov. 26, along with a new set of online deals to start on Cyber Monday, Nov. 29. 

What will the Black Friday deals be?
Last year lululemon had hundreds of markdowns up to 50% off, so we're predicting they'll offer something similar this year. If you want to shop Lululemon deals right now, be sure to check out the We Made Too Much page. The sale section has a variety of deals you don't want to miss out on (like the fan-fave Align leggings!). Shop ET's favorite picks below. 

Align High-Rise Pant 28"
Align High-Rise Pant
Lululemon
Align High-Rise Pant 28"
Save on the buttery soft Align yoga pant in multiple colorways. 
$98$79
Fast and Free Tight 25"
Fast and Free Tight
Lululemon
Fast and Free Tight 25"
You'll never feel restricted in these leggings specifically made for running. It's ultra-lightweight, sweat-wicking, stretchy and squat-proof. 
$138$109
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"
lululemon
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"
These incredibly soft and breathable leggings are currently 25% off. 
$118$89
Free To Be Elevated Bra Light Support, DD/E Cup
Free To Be Elevated Bra Light Support, DD/E Cup
Lululemon
Free To Be Elevated Bra Light Support, DD/E Cup
This lightweight sports bra is perfect for low-impact workouts. 
$52$39
Scuba High Rise Jogger 28"
Scuba High Rise Jogger
Lululemon
Scuba High Rise Jogger 28"
Need new sweatpants for fall? Grab these warm and soft fleece joggers. The pretty lavender shade is a popular choice. 
$118$89
Wunder Train High-Rise Short 6"
Wunder Train High-Rise Short
Lululemon
Wunder Train High-Rise Short 6"
The Wunder Train collection is a fan favorite for training. This high-rise bike short is a must-have if you want a style that's quick-drying.
$58$39
Essential Tank Train
Essential Tank Train
Lululemon
Essential Tank Train
This breezy, sweat-wicking tank is a workout essential. 
$58$29

