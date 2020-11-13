Shopping

Lululemon's Black Friday Sale is Coming! -- Shop Deals Now

By ETonline Staff
Lululemon has revealed they will have a Black Friday sale! The activewear favorite launched a landing page for the Lululemon Black Friday event.

Although details haven't been disclosed yet, based on the retailer's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals last year, we're expecting deep discounts across categories from the Lululemon sale on women's clothing, men's clothing, leggings, yoga pants, sports bra styles, workout gear, yoga mat options, pant designs, jacket offerings and hoodies.

While we patiently wait for more info on the deal extravaganza, we can currently shop their newest sale items on their We Made Too Much page with hundreds of items tagged with low prices. No promo code is needed, and all items are final sale.

Also, check out early Black Friday sales and other discounts from our go-to retailers -- as well as key details and promo codes.

Keep an eye out on the Lululemon Black Friday sale and check back as ET Style updates you when we learn more. In the meantime, shop Lululemon's We Made Too Much sale and check out our selection of faves below.

Align Pant 28"
Lululemon Align Pant 28"
Align Pant 28"
Lululemon leggings are the most popular items from the brand. The buttery soft, lightweight Align Pant is a bestseller.
REGULARLY $98
Fast and Free Short 10" Cool
Lululemon Fast and Free Short
Fast and Free Short 10" Cool
This high-rise running short features pockets on the side and back, along with a cooling feel thanks to the Nulux fabric.
REGULARLY $78
Winter Warrior Bomber
Lululemon Winter Warrior Bomber
Winter Warrior Bomber
Great for winter, this bomber jacket will keep you warm in the cold as it's waterproof, windproof and filled with down.
REGULARLY $298
Ebb to Street Bra A/B Wash
Lululemon Ebb to Street Bra
Ebb to Street Bra A/B Wash
We love this stylish tie-dye sports bra with seamless construction.
REGULARLY $58
Long Distance Short Sleeve
Lululemon Long Distance Short Sleeve
Long Distance Short Sleeve
This quick-drying tee is great for wearing during any workout.
REGULARLY $68
On the Fly Wide-Leg 7/8 Pant Woven
Lululemon On the Fly Wide-Leg Pant
On the Fly Wide-Leg 7/8 Pant Woven
A wrinkle-free woven wide-leg pant perfect for lounging or running errands.
REGULARLY $118
Metal Vent Breathe Polo
Lululemon Metal Vent Breathe Polo
Metal Vent Breathe Polo
This sleek, moisture-wicking polo is lightweight and breathable with four-way stretch.
REGULARLY $98
Pace Breaker Short 9" Liner
Lululemon Pace Breaker Short
Pace Breaker Short 9" Liner
A training short in a fun print with built-in liner.
REGULARLY $68

