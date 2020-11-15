Lululemon's Black Friday Sale Is Coming! Shop These Deals Now

Lululemon has revealed they will have a Black Friday sale! The activewear favorite launched a landing page for the Lululemon Black Friday event.

Although details haven't been disclosed yet, based on the retailer's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals last year, we're expecting deep discounts across categories from the Lululemon sale on women's clothing, men's clothing, leggings, yoga pants, sports bra styles, workout gear, yoga mat options, pant designs, jacket offerings and hoodies.

While we patiently wait for more info on the deal extravaganza, we can currently shop their newest sale items on their We Made Too Much page with hundreds of items tagged with low prices. No promo code is needed, and all items are final sale.

Also, check out early Black Friday sales and other discounts from our go-to retailers -- as well as key details and promo codes.

Keep an eye out on the Lululemon Black Friday sale and check back as ET Style updates you when we learn more. In the meantime, shop Lululemon's We Made Too Much sale and check out our selection of faves below.

Align Pant 28" Lululemon Lululemon Align Pant 28" Lululemon Lululemon leggings are the most popular items from the brand. The buttery soft, lightweight Align Pant is a bestseller. REGULARLY $98 $79 at Lululemon

Fast and Free Short 10" Cool Lululemon Lululemon Fast and Free Short 10" Cool Lululemon This high-rise running short features pockets on the side and back, along with a cooling feel thanks to the Nulux fabric. REGULARLY $78 $54 at Lululemon

Winter Warrior Bomber Lululemon Lululemon Winter Warrior Bomber Lululemon Great for winter, this bomber jacket will keep you warm in the cold as it's waterproof, windproof and filled with down. REGULARLY $298 $149 at Lululemon

Ebb to Street Bra A/B Wash Lululemon Lululemon Ebb to Street Bra A/B Wash Lululemon We love this stylish tie-dye sports bra with seamless construction. REGULARLY $58 $29 at Lululemon

Long Distance Short Sleeve Lululemon Lululemon Long Distance Short Sleeve Lululemon This quick-drying tee is great for wearing during any workout. REGULARLY $68 $49 at Lululemon

Metal Vent Breathe Polo Lululemon Lululemon Metal Vent Breathe Polo Lululemon This sleek, moisture-wicking polo is lightweight and breathable with four-way stretch. REGULARLY $98 $49 at Lululemon

Pace Breaker Short 9" Liner Lululemon Lululemon Pace Breaker Short 9" Liner Lululemon A training short in a fun print with built-in liner. REGULARLY $68 $44 at Lululemon

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Black Friday Deals and Online Sales So Far

Ulta Black Friday Deals to Shop Now

Walmart Black Friday 2020: Shop the 77 Best Sales We've Found

Target Black Friday Deals That Are Available Now

Macy’s Black Friday Deals to Shop Now

Sephora Black Friday Deals That Are Available Now -- Save Up to 20%!

Wayfair Black Friday Deals: Shop Early Discounts on Furniture and More

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals That Are Available Now