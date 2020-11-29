If there's one Black Friday sale we look forward to every year, it's Lululemon! The activewear favorite launched their Lululemon Black Friday sale and is offering hundreds of markdowns on items, including their popular leggings, bras and jackets.

Shop deep discounts across categories from the Lululemon sale on women's clothing, men's clothing, leggings, yoga pants, sports bra styles, workout gear, yoga mat options, pant designs, jacket offerings and hoodies. No promo code is needed, and all items are final sale.

Fast and Free High Rise Tight 25" Ice Dye Lululemon Lululemon Fast and Free High Rise Tight 25" Ice Dye Lululemon The Fast and Free High Rise Tight provides weightless coverage, four-way stretch and moisture-wicking comfort. This stylish dye design quickly caught our eye. REGULARLY $138 $69 at Lululemon

Unleash Strength Bra Lululemon Lululemon Unleash Strength Bra Lululemon The Unleash Strength Bra has high coverage and medium support. REGULARLY $68 $29 at Lululemon

Welterweight Zip Hoodie Lululemon Lululemon Welterweight Zip Hoodie Lululemon Gift this soft, comfy zip-up hoodie made with warm wool-blend fleece fabric. REGULARLY $148 $89 at Lululemon

Go Getter Bag 26L Lululemon Lululemon Go Getter Bag 26L Lululemon A sleek roomy duffle-style bag that can be used for work, workout or travel. REGULARLY $148 $99 at Lululemon

Serene Travels Bomber Lululemon Lululemon Serene Travels Bomber Lululemon A reversible, water-repellent bomber jacket to throw on as an effortless layering piece. REGULARLY $148 $59 at Lululemon

All Yours Tee Dress Lululemon Lululemon All Yours Tee Dress Lululemon We love this relaxed, soft T-shirt dress for casual days. REGULARLY $108 $69 at Lululemon

Align Pant 28" Lululemon Lululemon Align Pant 28" Lululemon Lululemon leggings are the most popular items from the brand. The buttery soft, lightweight Align Pant is a bestseller. REGULARLY $98 $69 at Lululemon

Fast and Free Short 10" Cool Lululemon Lululemon Fast and Free Short 10" Cool Lululemon This high-rise running short features pockets on the side and back, along with a cooling feel thanks to the Nulux fabric. REGULARLY $78 $39 and up at Lululemon

Winter Warrior Bomber Lululemon Lululemon Winter Warrior Bomber Lululemon Great for winter, this bomber jacket will keep you warm in the cold as it's waterproof, windproof and filled with down. REGULARLY $298 $149 at Lululemon

Ebb to Street Bra A/B Wash Lululemon Lululemon Ebb to Street Bra A/B Wash Lululemon We love this stylish tie-dye sports bra with seamless construction. REGULARLY $58 $29 at Lululemon

Long Distance Short Sleeve Lululemon Lululemon Long Distance Short Sleeve Lululemon This quick-drying tee is great for wearing during any workout. REGULARLY $68 $49 at Lululemon

Metal Vent Breathe Polo Lululemon Lululemon Metal Vent Breathe Polo Lululemon This sleek, moisture-wicking polo is lightweight and breathable with four-way stretch. REGULARLY $98 $49 and up at Lululemon

Pace Breaker Short 9" Liner Lululemon Lululemon Pace Breaker Short 9" Liner Lululemon A training short in a fun print with built-in liner. REGULARLY $68 $44 at Lululemon

