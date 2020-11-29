Shopping

Lululemon's Black Friday Sale Is Still Going Strong: The Best Deals on Leggings, Bras, Jackets & More

By ETonline Staff
Lululemon Black Friday Sales 2020
Lululemon

If there's one Black Friday sale we look forward to every year, it's Lululemon! The activewear favorite launched their Lululemon Black Friday sale and is offering hundreds of markdowns on items, including their popular leggings, bras and jackets.

Shop deep discounts across categories from the Lululemon sale on women's clothing, men's clothing, leggings, yoga pants, sports bra styles, workout gear, yoga mat options, pant designs, jacket offerings and hoodies. No promo code is needed, and all items are final sale.

Check out the Lululemon Black Friday sale and check back as ET Style updates you with even more ways to save.

Fast and Free High Rise Tight 25" Ice Dye
Lululemon
Lululemon Fast and Free Leggings
Lululemon
Fast and Free High Rise Tight 25" Ice Dye
Lululemon
The Fast and Free High Rise Tight provides weightless coverage, four-way stretch and moisture-wicking comfort. This stylish dye design quickly caught our eye. 
REGULARLY $138
Unleash Strength Bra
Lululemon
Lululemon Unleash Strength Bra
Lululemon
Unleash Strength Bra
Lululemon
The Unleash Strength Bra has high coverage and medium support. 
REGULARLY $68
On the Fly Wide-Leg 7/8 Pant Woven
Lululemon
Lululemon On the Fly Wide-Leg
Lululemon
On the Fly Wide-Leg 7/8 Pant Woven
Lululemon
A comfortable wide-leg woven pant to wear on casual days. 
REGULARLY $118
Welterweight Zip Hoodie
Lululemon
Lululemon Welterweight Zip Hoodie
Lululemon
Welterweight Zip Hoodie
Lululemon
Gift this soft, comfy zip-up hoodie made with warm wool-blend fleece fabric. 
REGULARLY $148
Go Getter Bag 26L
Lululemon
Lululemon Go Getter Bag
Lululemon
Go Getter Bag 26L
Lululemon
A sleek roomy duffle-style bag that can be used for work, workout or travel. 
REGULARLY $148
Wunder Under Crop High-Rise Roll Down Scallop Luxtreme 23"
Lululemon
Lululemon Wunder Under Crop High-Rise
Lululemon
Wunder Under Crop High-Rise Roll Down Scallop Luxtreme 23"
Lululemon
The Wunder Under legging in a cropped version is great for yoga. 
REGULARLY $88
Serene Travels Bomber
Lululemon
Lululemon Serene Travels Bomber
Lululemon
Serene Travels Bomber
Lululemon
A reversible, water-repellent bomber jacket to throw on as an effortless layering piece. 
REGULARLY $148
All Yours Tee Dress
Lululemon
Lululemon All Yours Tee Dress
Lululemon
All Yours Tee Dress
Lululemon
We love this relaxed, soft T-shirt dress for casual days. 
REGULARLY $108
Stash It All Bra Medium Support, C/D Cup
Lululemon
Lululemon Stash It All Bra Medium Support, C/D Cup
Lululemon
Stash It All Bra Medium Support, C/D Cup
Lululemon
A sweat-wicking sports bra designed specifically for training. 
REGULARLY $68
Align Pant 28"
Lululemon
lululemon Align™ Pant 28"
Lululemon
Align Pant 28"
Lululemon
Lululemon leggings are the most popular items from the brand. The buttery soft, lightweight Align Pant is a bestseller.
REGULARLY $98
Fast and Free Short 10" Cool
Lululemon
Lululemon Fast and Free Short
Lululemon
Fast and Free Short 10" Cool
Lululemon
This high-rise running short features pockets on the side and back, along with a cooling feel thanks to the Nulux fabric.
REGULARLY $78
Winter Warrior Bomber
Lululemon
Lululemon Winter Warrior Bomber
Lululemon
Winter Warrior Bomber
Lululemon
Great for winter, this bomber jacket will keep you warm in the cold as it's waterproof, windproof and filled with down.
REGULARLY $298
Ebb to Street Bra A/B Wash
Lululemon
Lululemon Ebb to Street Bra
Lululemon
Ebb to Street Bra A/B Wash
Lululemon
We love this stylish tie-dye sports bra with seamless construction.
REGULARLY $58
Long Distance Short Sleeve
Lululemon
Lululemon Long Distance Short Sleeve
Lululemon
Long Distance Short Sleeve
Lululemon
This quick-drying tee is great for wearing during any workout.
REGULARLY $68
Metal Vent Breathe Polo
Lululemon
Lululemon Metal Vent Breathe Polo
Lululemon
Metal Vent Breathe Polo
Lululemon
This sleek, moisture-wicking polo is lightweight and breathable with four-way stretch.
REGULARLY $98
Pace Breaker Short 9" Liner
Lululemon
Lululemon Pace Breaker Short
Lululemon
Pace Breaker Short 9" Liner
Lululemon
A training short in a fun print with built-in liner.
REGULARLY $68

