Macy's Big Home Sale: Up to 50% Off and Save Extra 20% on Select Items

By ETonline staff
Madison Park Faux Fur Throw
Macy's

Looking to make a few changes to your home? Get ready to shop for new additions from Macy's Big Home Sale. The department store is offering 15% to 50% off select home styles, including bedding, mattresses, bath products, furniture, kitchenware and more.

Plus, save up to an extra 20% off on select labeled items with the code HOME. Shipping is free with a $25 purchase. Exclusions apply.

Standout sale items include the Nespresso coffee maker, Beautyrest mattress and a Martha Stewart Collection pet bed!

Shop the Macy's Big Home Sale and check out ET Style's top picks.

Save 65% on this luxurious, super soft reversible ruched faux fur throw.

REGULARLY $80

Treat your furry best friend to a comfy memory foam bed from the Martha Stewart Collection.

REGULARLY $99.99

This deal on a Beautyrest mattress is one you don't want to miss. Free box spring is also included.

REGULARLY $1,029

This highly-absorbent, soft Hotel Collection towel is an investment you won't regret for your bath space.

REGULARLY $80

Get an extra 15% off on this elegant coffee and espresso machine (with milk frother) from Nespresso.

REGULARLY $312.99

Need new pots and pans? Consider this Anolon 11-piece nonstick cookware set. Available in four colors.

REGULARLY $374.99

A chic floor lamp with gold tripod stand and linen shade.

REGULARLY $289

See all the home sale items at Macy's.

