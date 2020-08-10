Macy's Big Home Sale: Up to 50% Off and Save Extra 20% on Select Items
Looking to make a few changes to your home? Get ready to shop for new additions from Macy's Big Home Sale. The department store is offering 15% to 50% off select home styles, including bedding, mattresses, bath products, furniture, kitchenware and more.
Plus, save up to an extra 20% off on select labeled items with the code HOME. Shipping is free with a $25 purchase. Exclusions apply.
Standout sale items include the Nespresso coffee maker, Beautyrest mattress and a Martha Stewart Collection pet bed!
Shop the Macy's Big Home Sale and check out ET Style's top picks.
Save 65% on this luxurious, super soft reversible ruched faux fur throw.
Treat your furry best friend to a comfy memory foam bed from the Martha Stewart Collection.
This deal on a Beautyrest mattress is one you don't want to miss. Free box spring is also included.
This highly-absorbent, soft Hotel Collection towel is an investment you won't regret for your bath space.
Get an extra 15% off on this elegant coffee and espresso machine (with milk frother) from Nespresso.
Need new pots and pans? Consider this Anolon 11-piece nonstick cookware set. Available in four colors.
A chic floor lamp with gold tripod stand and linen shade.
See all the home sale items at Macy's.
