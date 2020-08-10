Macy's Big Home Sale: Up to 50% Off and Save Extra 20% on Select Items

Looking to make a few changes to your home? Get ready to shop for new additions from Macy's Big Home Sale. The department store is offering 15% to 50% off select home styles, including bedding, mattresses, bath products, furniture, kitchenware and more.

Plus, save up to an extra 20% off on select labeled items with the code HOME. Shipping is free with a $25 purchase. Exclusions apply.

Standout sale items include the Nespresso coffee maker, Beautyrest mattress and a Martha Stewart Collection pet bed!

Shop the Macy's Big Home Sale and check out ET Style's top picks.

Bella Memory Foam Medium Pet Bed Martha Stewart Collection Macy's Bella Memory Foam Medium Pet Bed Martha Stewart Collection Treat your furry best friend to a comfy memory foam bed from the Martha Stewart Collection. REGULARLY $99.99 $39.99

BR800 12" Medium Firm Mattress Set - Queen Beautyrest Macy's BR800 12" Medium Firm Mattress Set - Queen Beautyrest This deal on a Beautyrest mattress is one you don't want to miss. Free box spring is also included. REGULARLY $1,029 $399 at Macy's

Finest Elegance 30" x 56" Bath Towel Hotel Collection Macy's Finest Elegance 30" x 56" Bath Towel Hotel Collection This highly-absorbent, soft Hotel Collection towel is an investment you won't regret for your bath space. REGULARLY $80 $39.99 at Macy's

Pacific Tripod Floor Lamp Ink + Ivy Macy's Pacific Tripod Floor Lamp Ink + Ivy A chic floor lamp with gold tripod stand and linen shade. REGULARLY $289 $179 at Macy's

See all the home sale items at Macy's.

