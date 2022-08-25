Macy's has officially kicked off its Ultimate Shopping Event and you can save on hundreds of products across all categories. Plus, you can take an extra 25% off when you use the code ULTIMATE. Whether you're looking to update your fall footwear or home decor, Macy's has deals on everything this weekend, including clothes, bedding, mattresses and cookware, now until Sunday, August 28.

Shop Macy's Sale

If you're searching for great gift ideas, Macy's flash sale is here to help you find the perfect gift for your friends or family. Select items like the 14k Gold Rope Chain Necklace and the Michael Kors Jaryn Bangle Watch are included in Macy's sale (plus they're classic designs that you can style with any look). Or, if you're looking to upgrade kitchen appliances, you can add this cookware set to your collection.

To help you find the best deals, we've rounded up our top picks from the Macy's flash sale event.

All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Piece Cookware Set Macy's All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Piece Cookware Set This limited time special can help you upgrade your cookware for a sliver of the price. This dishwasher-safe cookware set includes a 10-inch fry pan, 2-qt. covered saucepan, 3-qt. covered saute pan and a 6-qt. covered stockpot. You can also grab a Tools of the Trade Nonstick Roaster and Rack for $10 (usually priced at $35). $840 $412 WITH CODE ULTIMATE Buy Now

