Macy’s Flash Sale Takes an Extra 25% Off All-Clad, Samsonite, Calvin Klein and More

By ETOnlineStaff
Macy's Lowest Prices of the Season Sale
Macy's has officially kicked off its Ultimate Shopping Event and you can save on hundreds of products across all categories. Plus, you can take an extra 25% off when you use the code ULTIMATE. Whether you're looking to update your fall footwear or home decor, Macy's has deals on everything this weekend, including clothes, bedding, mattresses and cookware, now until Sunday, August 28

Shop Macy's Sale

If you're searching for great gift ideas, Macy's flash sale is here to help you find the perfect gift for your friends or family. Select items like the 14k Gold Rope Chain Necklace and the Michael Kors Jaryn Bangle Watch are included in Macy's sale (plus they're classic designs that you can style with any look). Or, if you're looking to upgrade kitchen appliances, you can add this cookware set to your collection

To help you find the best deals, we've rounded up our top picks from the Macy's flash sale event. 

Calvin Klein Adeline Crossbody
Calvin Klein Adeline Crossbody
Macy's
Calvin Klein Adeline Crossbody

This classic crossbody bag is a staple to any outfit. Plus, it comes in 4 colors. 

$148$111
WITH CODE ULTIMATE
Nonstick 13-Pc. Cookware Set
Nonstick 13-Pc. Cookware Set
Macy's
Nonstick 13-Pc. Cookware Set

With this Tools of the Trade cookware set, you'll get nonstick performance, a variety of essentials, and more.

$120$45
WITH CODE ULTIMATE
Ralph Lauren Men's UltraFlex Classic-Fit Linen Sport Coat
Ralph Lauren Men's UltraFlex Classic-Fit Linen Sport Coat
Macy's
Ralph Lauren Men's UltraFlex Classic-Fit Linen Sport Coat

Step up your business casual outfits with this linen sport coat from Ralph Lauren. If you're looking to complete the look you can also add on a Men's Davis Pinstripe Tie for $20 while supplies last.

$295$74
WITH CODE ULTIMATE
Fairfield Square Collection Austin Stripe Bedding Set
Fairfield Square Collection Austin Stripe Bedding Set
Macy's
Fairfield Square Collection Austin Stripe Bedding Set

This reversible 8-piece bedding set comes with a comforter, 2 pillow shames, a bedskirt and a sheet set. Choose between 5 different color options and cuddle up with this comforter set every night. 

$100$52
WITH CODE ULTIMATE
SPT Digital Convection Oven
SPT Digital Convection Oven
Macy's
SPT Digital Convection Oven

With conduction heat and convection technology, this versatile oven keeps food moist on the inside and crispy on the outside.

$145$81
WITH CODE ULTIMATE
14k Gold Necklace 20-Inch Rope Chain
Macy's 14k Gold Necklace
Macy's
14k Gold Necklace 20-Inch Rope Chain

Treat your mom to this classy 14k gold necklace chain for Mother's Day.

$600$225
WITH CODE ULTIMATE
Faberware 15-Piece Cutlery Set
Faberware 15-Piece Cutlery Set
Macy's
Faberware 15-Piece Cutlery Set

Looking to upgrade your kitchen essentials? Start with a new Faberware knife set, complete with a knife block.

$75$56
WITH CODE ULTIMATE
All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Piece Cookware Set
All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Piece Cookware Set
Macy's
All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Piece Cookware Set

This limited time special can help you upgrade your cookware for a sliver of the price. This dishwasher-safe cookware set includes a 10-inch fry pan, 2-qt. covered saucepan, 3-qt. covered saute pan and a 6-qt. covered stockpot. You can also grab a Tools of the Trade Nonstick Roaster and Rack for $10 (usually priced at $35).

$840$412
WITH CODE ULTIMATE
Hotel Collection Ultimate Micro Cotton Bath Towel
Hotel Collection Utimate Micro Cotton Bath Towel
Macy's
Hotel Collection Ultimate Micro Cotton Bath Towel

Upgrade your old and faded bath towels with a fresh color for spring. Thanks to the discounts on the Hotel Collection bath and hand towels, you can mix and match to create a set that fits your style.

$36$27
WITH CODE ULTIMATE
Radley 5-Piece Fabric Chaise Sectional Sofa
Radley 5-Piece Fabric Chaise Sectional Sofa
Macy's
Radley 5-Piece Fabric Chaise Sectional Sofa

Enjoy a lengthy movie marathon on this chaise sectional sofa for half the price.

$4,225$2,179
Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Martha Stewart Collection Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Macy's
Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven


This 6-qt. round Dutch Oven from the Martha Stewart Collection is great for making macaroni and cheese or starting a hearty stew. When you add this to your cart, you can also add on a Tools of the Trade Nonstick Roaster and Rack for $10 (it's usually $35).

$200$82
WITH CODE ULTIMATE
Calvin Klein Big Girls Chambray Shirtdress
Calvin Klein Chambray shirtdress
Macy's
Calvin Klein Big Girls Chambray Shirtdress

Get your kiddo ready for warm weather with this denim chambray shirtdress from Calvin Klein.

$52$29
WITH CODE ULTIMATE
Charter Club Damask Cotton 4-Piece Queen Sheet Set
Charter Club 4-Piece Queen Sheet Set
Macy's
Charter Club Damask Cotton 4-Piece Queen Sheet Set

Sleep soundly on this soft 550 thread count sheet set from Charter Club. The set includes a queen flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

$170$127
WITH CODE ULTIMATE
Chic Home Shayla 4-Piece Queen Quilt Set
Chic Home 4-Piece Queen Quilt Set
Macy's
Chic Home Shayla 4-Piece Queen Quilt Set

If you love a breathable quilt sheet set to sleep on, then this set by Chic Home was made for you. This 4-piece set includes a quilt coverlet, an embroidered decorative pillow, as well as 2 pillow shams.

$192$100
WITH CODE ULTIMATE

