Macy’s Flash Sale Takes an Extra 25% Off All-Clad, Samsonite, Calvin Klein and More
Macy's has officially kicked off its Ultimate Shopping Event and you can save on hundreds of products across all categories. Plus, you can take an extra 25% off when you use the code ULTIMATE. Whether you're looking to update your fall footwear or home decor, Macy's has deals on everything this weekend, including clothes, bedding, mattresses and cookware, now until Sunday, August 28.
If you're searching for great gift ideas, Macy's flash sale is here to help you find the perfect gift for your friends or family. Select items like the 14k Gold Rope Chain Necklace and the Michael Kors Jaryn Bangle Watch are included in Macy's sale (plus they're classic designs that you can style with any look). Or, if you're looking to upgrade kitchen appliances, you can add this cookware set to your collection.
To help you find the best deals, we've rounded up our top picks from the Macy's flash sale event.
This classic crossbody bag is a staple to any outfit. Plus, it comes in 4 colors.
With this Tools of the Trade cookware set, you'll get nonstick performance, a variety of essentials, and more.
Step up your business casual outfits with this linen sport coat from Ralph Lauren. If you're looking to complete the look you can also add on a Men's Davis Pinstripe Tie for $20 while supplies last.
This reversible 8-piece bedding set comes with a comforter, 2 pillow shames, a bedskirt and a sheet set. Choose between 5 different color options and cuddle up with this comforter set every night.
With conduction heat and convection technology, this versatile oven keeps food moist on the inside and crispy on the outside.
Treat your mom to this classy 14k gold necklace chain for Mother's Day.
Looking to upgrade your kitchen essentials? Start with a new Faberware knife set, complete with a knife block.
This limited time special can help you upgrade your cookware for a sliver of the price. This dishwasher-safe cookware set includes a 10-inch fry pan, 2-qt. covered saucepan, 3-qt. covered saute pan and a 6-qt. covered stockpot. You can also grab a Tools of the Trade Nonstick Roaster and Rack for $10 (usually priced at $35).
Upgrade your old and faded bath towels with a fresh color for spring. Thanks to the discounts on the Hotel Collection bath and hand towels, you can mix and match to create a set that fits your style.
Enjoy a lengthy movie marathon on this chaise sectional sofa for half the price.
This 6-qt. round Dutch Oven from the Martha Stewart Collection is great for making macaroni and cheese or starting a hearty stew. When you add this to your cart, you can also add on a Tools of the Trade Nonstick Roaster and Rack for $10 (it's usually $35).
Get your kiddo ready for warm weather with this denim chambray shirtdress from Calvin Klein.
Sleep soundly on this soft 550 thread count sheet set from Charter Club. The set includes a queen flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases.
If you love a breathable quilt sheet set to sleep on, then this set by Chic Home was made for you. This 4-piece set includes a quilt coverlet, an embroidered decorative pillow, as well as 2 pillow shams.
