If you've been wanting to try Perricone MD, Benefit Cosmetics or the popular Foreo devices, now's the time to buy. Black Friday 2022 may be months away, but Macy's Flash Beauty Sale is here (but only for today) and offering up to a 50% discount on beauty devices and other beauty products you've probably been eyeing.

Now is the time to buy highly sought-after devices at amazing prices like NuFACE, the award-winning brand beloved by stars like Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr. NuFACE devices work to provide the benefits of a professional facial, all within the comforts of your home and without the hassle or pain.

Ahead, shop the best beauty products and devices below from Macy's Flash Beauty Sale:

Macy's Best Beauty Deals

Macy's Best Beauty Device Deals

Foreo UFO 2 Macy's Foreo UFO 2 Treat your face in just 90 seconds. Foreo UFO 2 has a heating feature to open up your pores, cooling to shrink them and T-Sonic pulsations to drive the mask essence below the skin's surface. $299 $179 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

12 Can't-Miss Beauty Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop Right Now

Shop Laura Dern’s Anti-Aging Skincare Routine

BaubleBar Summer Blowout Sale: Save 20% on Celeb-Loved Jewelry Styles

30 Items to Shop for $50 or Less From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The 12 Best Fashion Deals to Shop from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Save 20% on Tula Skincare's Brightening Eye Balms and Sunscreen

10 Skincare Deals to Shop During Dermstore's Beauty Discovery Sale

Avène Sale: Save on the Celeb-Loved Thermal Spring Water Spray

Kim Kardashian Reveals How Kanye West Helped Create Her Skincare Line