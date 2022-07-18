Shopping

Save Up to 50% on Beauty Products at Macy's Flash Sale Today Only: Benefit, Foreo, Perricone MD and More

By ETonline Staff
Macy Beauty Sale
Macy's

If you've been wanting to try Perricone MD, Benefit Cosmetics or the popular Foreo devices, now's the time to buy. Black Friday 2022 may be months away, but Macy's Flash Beauty Sale is here (but only for today) and offering up to a 50% discount on beauty devices and other beauty products you've probably been eyeing.

Now is the time to buy highly sought-after devices at amazing prices like NuFACE, the award-winning brand beloved by stars like Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr. NuFACE devices work to provide the benefits of a professional facial, all within the comforts of your home and without the hassle or pain. 

Ahead, shop the best beauty products and devices below from Macy's Flash Beauty Sale:

Macy's Best Beauty Deals

Benefit Cosmetics 3-Pc. BADgal 'N Brows Gift Set
Benefit Cosmetics 3-Pc. BADgal 'N Brows Gift Set
Macy's
Benefit Cosmetics 3-Pc. BADgal 'N Brows Gift Set

This set from Benefit includes BADgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara and 24-HR Brow Setter Gel, both full-size. Plus, a cute makeup bag.

$51$24
Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester CCC+ Ferulic Brightening Complex 20%, 2-oz.
Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester CCC+ Ferulic Brightening Complex 20%, 2-oz.
Macy's
Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester CCC+ Ferulic Brightening Complex 20%, 2-oz.

Vitamin C reinvigorates your skin by brightening, smoothing and reducing dark spots.

$159$95
Lancôme Juicy Tubes Original Lip Gloss
Lancôme Juicy Tubes Original Lip Gloss
Macy's
Lancôme Juicy Tubes Original Lip Gloss

Lancôme Juicy Tubes Original Lip Gloss is nourishing enough to be used alone or is a great addition on top of lipstick for extra shimmer.

$20$12
IT Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream Moisturizer Travel Size
IT Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream Moisturizer Travel Size
Macy's
IT Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream Moisturizer Travel Size

This ultra-hydrating moisturizer reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and is a great primer for makeup.

$19$10
Too Faced Sweet Peach Eye Shadow Palette
Too Faced Sweet Peach Eye Shadow Palette
Macy's
Too Faced Sweet Peach Eye Shadow Palette

This Too Faced palette comes in 18 versatile shades and are deliciously peach-scented. These tones can work with any look you're going for. 

$49$25

Macy's Best Beauty Device Deals

NuFACE Trinity + Trinity Wrinkle Reducer Attachment Set
NuFACE Trinity + Trinity Wrinkle Reducer Attachment Set
Macy's
NuFACE Trinity + Trinity Wrinkle Reducer Attachment Set

NuFACE's toning kit aims to "lift and contour."  

$474$449
Foreo UFO 2
Foreo UFO 2
Macy's
Foreo UFO 2

Treat your face in just 90 seconds. Foreo UFO 2 has a heating feature to open up your pores, cooling to shrink them and T-Sonic pulsations to drive the mask essence below the skin's surface.

$299$179
NuFACE Trinity Facial Trainer Kit with Trinity ELE Attachment
Nuface Trinity Facial Trainer Kit with Trinity ELE Attachment
Macy's
NuFACE Trinity Facial Trainer Kit with Trinity ELE Attachment

The NuFACE Trinity Facial Attachment, uses FDA-cleared microcurrent for facial stimulation on larger surface areas of the face

$474$449
NuFACE 2-Pc. Fix Set
NuFACE 2-Pc. Fix Set
Macy's
NuFACE 2-Pc. Fix Set

This powerful Microcurrent Skincare duo instantly targets the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, lips and forehead.

$149$104

