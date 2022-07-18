Save Up to 50% on Beauty Products at Macy's Flash Sale Today Only: Benefit, Foreo, Perricone MD and More
If you've been wanting to try Perricone MD, Benefit Cosmetics or the popular Foreo devices, now's the time to buy. Black Friday 2022 may be months away, but Macy's Flash Beauty Sale is here (but only for today) and offering up to a 50% discount on beauty devices and other beauty products you've probably been eyeing.
Now is the time to buy highly sought-after devices at amazing prices like NuFACE, the award-winning brand beloved by stars like Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr. NuFACE devices work to provide the benefits of a professional facial, all within the comforts of your home and without the hassle or pain.
Ahead, shop the best beauty products and devices below from Macy's Flash Beauty Sale:
Macy's Best Beauty Deals
This set from Benefit includes BADgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara and 24-HR Brow Setter Gel, both full-size. Plus, a cute makeup bag.
Vitamin C reinvigorates your skin by brightening, smoothing and reducing dark spots.
Lancôme Juicy Tubes Original Lip Gloss is nourishing enough to be used alone or is a great addition on top of lipstick for extra shimmer.
This ultra-hydrating moisturizer reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and is a great primer for makeup.
This Too Faced palette comes in 18 versatile shades and are deliciously peach-scented. These tones can work with any look you're going for.
Macy's Best Beauty Device Deals
NuFACE's toning kit aims to "lift and contour."
Treat your face in just 90 seconds. Foreo UFO 2 has a heating feature to open up your pores, cooling to shrink them and T-Sonic pulsations to drive the mask essence below the skin's surface.
The NuFACE Trinity Facial Attachment, uses FDA-cleared microcurrent for facial stimulation on larger surface areas of the face
This powerful Microcurrent Skincare duo instantly targets the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, lips and forehead.
RELATED CONTENT:
12 Can't-Miss Beauty Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop Right Now
Shop Laura Dern’s Anti-Aging Skincare Routine
BaubleBar Summer Blowout Sale: Save 20% on Celeb-Loved Jewelry Styles
30 Items to Shop for $50 or Less From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The 12 Best Fashion Deals to Shop from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Save 20% on Tula Skincare's Brightening Eye Balms and Sunscreen
10 Skincare Deals to Shop During Dermstore's Beauty Discovery Sale
Avène Sale: Save on the Celeb-Loved Thermal Spring Water Spray
Kim Kardashian Reveals How Kanye West Helped Create Her Skincare Line