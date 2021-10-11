Madewell Is Having a Sale for Cozy Season -- Take 20% Off Tees and Sweats
Madewell wants you to get cozy this fall! The fashion retailer is treating shoppers to deep discounts on comfy, cozy clothes on the store's website right now, offering 20% off on tees and sweats -- including the new Make Weekends Longer (MWL) loungewear and athleisure collection.
All you have to do is browse the stylish selection of deals and plug in the promo code RELAX at checkout. This is the perfect sale event to shop if you're looking to stock up on warm, buttery soft pieces to wear in and out of the house. From matching sweat sets and cardigans to layering tees and one-and-done jumpsuits, the Madewell sale is filled with tons of wardrobe staples you'll want to wear every day.
The Madewell brand is popular with celebrities like Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes and Jessica Biel. Madewell is known for their durable women's clothing (and men's, too), especially when it comes to flattering denim and basics. And if you're a Madewell Insider, you'll get free shipping and returns as well as free personalization on leather and denim items. It's totally free to join, FYI.
Shop Madewell's fall sale and check out ET's favorite picks below.
