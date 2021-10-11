Shopping

Madewell Is Having a Sale for Cozy Season -- Take 20% Off Tees and Sweats

By ETonline Staff
Madewell wants you to get cozy this fall! The fashion retailer is treating shoppers to deep discounts on comfy, cozy clothes on the store's website right now, offering 20% off on tees and sweats -- including the new Make Weekends Longer (MWL) loungewear and athleisure collection

All you have to do is browse the stylish selection of deals and plug in the promo code RELAX at checkout. This is the perfect sale event to shop if you're looking to stock up on warm, buttery soft pieces to wear in and out of the house. From matching sweat sets and cardigans to layering tees and one-and-done jumpsuits, the Madewell sale is filled with tons of wardrobe staples you'll want to wear every day. 

The Madewell brand is popular with celebrities like Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes and Jessica Biel. Madewell is known for their durable women's clothing (and men's, too), especially when it comes to flattering denim and basics. And if you're a Madewell Insider, you'll get free shipping and returns as well as free personalization on leather and denim items. It's totally free to join, FYI.

Shop Madewell's fall sale and check out ET's favorite picks below. 

MWL Betterterry Coverall Jumpsuit
MWL Betterterry Coverall Jumpsuit
Madewell
MWL Betterterry Coverall Jumpsuit
This buttery soft jumpsuit is obviously a bestseller. Wear it at home with fuzzy slippers or take it outside by styling it with a shirt or fitted turtleneck. 
$98$78
MWL Betterterry Wrap Sweatshirt Jacket
MWL Betterterry Wrap Sweatshirt Jacket
Madewell
MWL Betterterry Wrap Sweatshirt Jacket
Featuring a slightly oversized, longline fit, this belted sweatshirt jacket-and-cardigan combo is ideal for throwing on with leggings. 
$88$70
MWL Betterfleece Colorblock Zip Hoodie Sweatshirt
MWL Betterfleece Colorblock Zip Hoodie Sweatshirt
Madewell
MWL Betterfleece Colorblock Zip Hoodie Sweatshirt
Say goodbye to plain, boring hoodies! This color-blocked design with boxy fit is so cool. 
$118$94
Plus MWL Betterterry Henley Sweatshirt & Sweatpants
Plus MWL Betterterry Henley Sweatshirt & Sweatpants
Madewell
Plus MWL Betterterry Henley Sweatshirt & Sweatpants
This matching set of gray henley sweatshirt and sweatpants is pretty perfect. 
$68$54
SWEATSHIRT
$70$56
SWEATPANTS
MWL Superbrushed Pull-On Jumpsuit
MWL Superbrushed Pull-On Jumpsuit
Madewell
MWL Superbrushed Pull-On Jumpsuit
One of the reviewers wrote, "Like wearing a cute fleece blanket," Adding to cart, ASAP. 
$98$78
Ribbed Polo Button-Front Tee
Ribbed Polo Button-Front Tee
Madewell
Ribbed Polo Button-Front Tee
Polo tees are a huge trend for fall. 
$50$40
Whisper Cotton Rib-Crewneck Tee
Whisper Cotton Rib-Crewneck Tee
Madewell
Whisper Cotton Rib-Crewneck Tee
If you're looking to update your basics, the Whisper Cotton tee is a must-have. The ultra-comfy, lightweight crewneck is a daily essential for any season. Grab it in multiple colorways!
$20$16
Plus Whisper Cotton Turtleneck in Esme Stripe
Plus Whisper Cotton Turtleneck in Esme Stripe
Madewell
Plus Whisper Cotton Turtleneck in Esme Stripe
Stripes are synonymous with Madewell. Wear this classic striped turtleneck with your favorite jeans. 
$35$28

