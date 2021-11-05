Shopping

Madewell Is Having a Sale for Cozy Season -- Take up to 25% Off Boots & Sweaters

By ETonline Staff
Madewell sweater
Madewell

Madewell wants you to get cozy this fall! The fashion retailer is treating shoppers to deep discounts on comfy, cozy clothes on the store's website right now, offering up to 25% off boots and sweaters -- including the new Make It Magic collection.

All you have to do is browse the stylish selection of deals and plug in the promo code ESSENTIALS at checkout. This is the perfect sale event to shop if you're looking to stock up on warm, buttery soft pieces to wear in and out of the house. From cozy, lux sweaters to the season's most fashionable boots to go with everything, the Madewell sale is filled with tons of wardrobe staples you'll want to wear every day. 

The Madewell brand is popular with celebrities like Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes and Jessica Biel. Madewell is known for their durable women's clothing (and men's, too), especially when it comes to flattering denim and basics. And if you're a Madewell Insider, you'll get free shipping and returns as well as free personalization on leather and denim items. It's totally free to join, FYI.

Shop Madewell's fall sale and check out ET's favorite picks below. 

The Citywalk Lugsole Chelsea Boot in Leather
The Citywalk Lugsole Chelsea Boot in Leather
Madewell
The Citywalk Lugsole Chelsea Boot in Leather
Pair them with your favorite tee and jeans or mix it up with a sweater dress for a refreshed seasonal look.
$198$168
Somervell Modern Cable Turtleneck Sweater
Somervell Modern Cable Turtleneck Sweater
Madewell
Somervell Modern Cable Turtleneck Sweater
Featuring a chunky knit, slightly oversized fit, this sweater and skirt combo is ideal for throwing on with boots. 
$98$74
Heathshire Bobble Cardigan Sweater
Heathshire Bobble Cardigan Sweater
Madewell
Heathshire Bobble Cardigan Sweater
Say goodbye to plain, boring cardigans! This cable knit, bobbled all over design with relaxed fit is a statement.
$148$126
Wilmington Hoodie Sweater
Wilmington Hoodie Sweater
Madewell
Wilmington Hoodie Sweater
This cozy sweater hoodie is one you'll never want to take off!
$98$74
The Lace-Up Lugsole Rain Boot
The Lace-Up Lugsole Rain Boot
Madewell
The Lace-Up Lugsole Rain Boot
These lace up rain boots are durable enough for puddle jumping while being cute enough to wear with your favorite jeans and shacket of the season.
$88$75
Whitley Open Cardigan Sweater
Whitley Open Cardigan Sweater
Madewell
Whitley Open Cardigan Sweater
A rust colored cardigan that's oh so soft and versatile for all your fall layering!
$138$104

