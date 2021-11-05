Madewell wants you to get cozy this fall! The fashion retailer is treating shoppers to deep discounts on comfy, cozy clothes on the store's website right now, offering up to 25% off boots and sweaters -- including the new Make It Magic collection.

All you have to do is browse the stylish selection of deals and plug in the promo code ESSENTIALS at checkout. This is the perfect sale event to shop if you're looking to stock up on warm, buttery soft pieces to wear in and out of the house. From cozy, lux sweaters to the season's most fashionable boots to go with everything, the Madewell sale is filled with tons of wardrobe staples you'll want to wear every day.