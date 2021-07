Madewell is treating shoppers to deep discounts now on the store's website. With the Madewell Secret Stock Sale, shoppers can take an extra 30% off already marked down prices (use code PSST), and expand that summer wardrobe.

The Madewell brand is popular with celebrities like Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes and Jessica Biel. Madewell is known for their durable women's clothing (and men's, too), especially when it comes to flattering denim and basics like tees. And if you're a Madewell Insider, you'll get free shipping and returns as well as free personalization on leather and denim items. It's totally free to join, FYI.

Shop our picks from the sale, including dresses, shoes, denim, jeans and a comfy linen jumpsuit -- with some items up to 60% off! Happy shopping -- and don't forget to use the code PSST.

Shop ET Style's faves from the Madewell Secret Stock Sale.

Relaxed Sweatpants Madewell Relaxed Sweatpants Whether you're on the go, lounging around the house, or want a comfy and casual look, these Madewell Relaxed Sweatpants gives you comfort and style. The Sweatpants are also available in Navy and Olive Green. $30 (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

