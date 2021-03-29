Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Madewell is treating shoppers deep discounts now on the store's website. Take up to 50% off select styles with promo code HISPRING through March 29 or get $25 off orders of $150 with the code WHOWHATWELL through April 25.

The Madewell brand is popular with celebrities like Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes and Jessica Biel. Madewell is known for their durable women's clothing (and men's, too), especially when it comes to flattering denim and basics like tees. And if you're a Madewell Insider, you'll get free shipping and returns as well as free personalization on leather and denim items. It's totally free to join, FYI.

Shop our picks from the Madewell Sale, including dresses, shoes, high-rise skinny crop jeans and a comfy linen jumpsuit. Happy shopping!

Madewell Ruffle-Neck Smocked Dress in Woodcut Flowers Madewell Madewell Ruffle-Neck Smocked Dress in Woodcut Flowers We love a dress that's versatile enough that you can wear it to a wedding just as easily as you can wear it to the dog park. $80 (REGULARLY $138) Buy now

Madewell Heart Jacquard Side-Button Pajama Dress Madewell Madewell Heart Jacquard Side-Button Pajama Dress All dresses should be as comfortable as pajamas, like this Heart Jacquard Side-Button Pajama Dress from Madewell. $70 (REGULARLY $82) Buy now

Madewell Drawstring Midi Slip Skirt Madewell Madewell Drawstring Midi Slip Skirt We love a skirt that's so elegant it can dress up a pair of sneakers. $60 (REGULARLY $88) Buy now

Madewell Cap-Sleeve Jumpsuit Madewell Madewell Cap-Sleeve Jumpsuit This jumpsuit is just right for spring. REGULARLY $49.99 Buy now

Madewell Linen-Blend Ruffle-Cuff Wrap Dress in Dutch Dandelions Madewell Madewell Linen-Blend Ruffle-Cuff Wrap Dress in Dutch Dandelions Madewell's Linen-Blend Ruffle-Cuff Wrap Dress in Dutch Dandelions is the perfect dress to wear from spring into the upcoming summer season. Get this dress now for 78% off the retail price, while supplies last. $50 (ORIGINALLY $135) Buy Now

Madewell Rigid Denim Straight Mini Skirt in Haydel Wash: Tie-Waist Edition Madewell Madewell Rigid Denim Straight Mini Skirt in Haydel Wash: Tie-Waist Edition This Madewell Rigid Denim Straight Mini Skirt in Haydel Wash is made of 100% Italian cotton denim. This jean skirt has a built-in waste tie and boasts a straight-cut silhouette. $30 (ORIGINALLY $80) Buy Now

