Shopping

Madewell Sale: Take Up to 50% Spring Styles

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
madewell sale
Courtesy of Madewell

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Madewell is treating shoppers deep discounts now on the store's website. Take up to 50% off select styles with promo code HISPRING through March 29 or get $25 off orders of $150 with the code WHOWHATWELL through April 25. 

The Madewell brand is popular with celebrities like Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes and Jessica Biel. Madewell is known for their durable women's clothing (and men's, too), especially when it comes to flattering denim and basics like tees. And if you're a Madewell Insider, you'll get free shipping and returns as well as free personalization on leather and denim items. It's totally free to join, FYI.

Shop our picks from the Madewell Sale, including dresses, shoes, high-rise skinny crop jeans and a comfy linen jumpsuit. Happy shopping!

Shop the Madewell Labor Day Sale.

Madewell Ruffle-Neck Smocked Dress in Woodcut Flowers
Madewell Ruffle-Neck Smocked Dress in Woodcut Flowers
Madewell
Madewell Ruffle-Neck Smocked Dress in Woodcut Flowers
We love a dress that's versatile enough that you can wear it to a wedding just as easily as you can wear it to the dog park. 
$80 (REGULARLY $138)
Madewell Heart Jacquard Side-Button Pajama Dress
Madewell Heart Jacquard Side-Button Pajama Dress
Madewell
Madewell Heart Jacquard Side-Button Pajama Dress
All dresses should be as comfortable as pajamas, like this Heart Jacquard Side-Button Pajama Dress from Madewell.
$70 (REGULARLY $82)
Madewell Ribbed Low-V One-Piece Swimsuit in Double Dot
Madewell Ribbed Low-V One-Piece Swimsuit in Double Dot
Madewell
Madewell Ribbed Low-V One-Piece Swimsuit in Double Dot
Get ready for swimsuit season with this understated one-piece from Madewell. 
$60 (REGULARLY $75)
Madewell The Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket in Lunar Wash
Madewell The Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket in Lunar Wash
Madewell
Madewell The Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket in Lunar Wash
An oversized jean jacket is just what you need on a breezy spring day. 
$99 (REGULARLY $128)
Madewell Rivet & Thread High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans in Mason Wash
Madewell Rivet & Thread High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans in Mason Wash
Madewell
Madewell Rivet & Thread High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans in Mason Wash
Get ready to jump into the mom jeans trend with these wide-leg, high-waisted jeans. 
$125 (REGULARLY $198)
Madewell Drawstring Midi Slip Skirt
Madewell Drawstring Midi Slip Skirt
Madewell
Madewell Drawstring Midi Slip Skirt
We love a skirt that's so elegant it can dress up a pair of sneakers. 
$60 (REGULARLY $88)
Madewell Cap-Sleeve Jumpsuit
Madewell Cap-Sleeve Jumpsuit
Madewell
Madewell Cap-Sleeve Jumpsuit
This jumpsuit is just right for spring. 
REGULARLY $49.99
Madewell Linen-Blend Ruffle-Cuff Wrap Dress in Dutch Dandelions
Madewell Linen-Blend Ruffle-Cuff Wrap Dress in Dutch Dandelions
Madewell
Madewell Linen-Blend Ruffle-Cuff Wrap Dress in Dutch Dandelions
Madewell's Linen-Blend Ruffle-Cuff Wrap Dress in Dutch Dandelions is the perfect dress to wear from spring into the upcoming summer season. Get this dress now for 78% off the retail price, while supplies last.  
$50 (ORIGINALLY $135)
Madewell Rigid Denim Straight Mini Skirt in Haydel Wash: Tie-Waist Edition
Madewell Rigid Denim Straight Mini Skirt in Haydel Wash: Tie-Waist Edition
Madewell
Madewell Rigid Denim Straight Mini Skirt in Haydel Wash: Tie-Waist Edition
This Madewell Rigid Denim Straight Mini Skirt in Haydel Wash is made of 100% Italian cotton denim.  This jean skirt has a built-in waste tie and boasts a straight-cut silhouette.
$30 (ORIGINALLY $80)

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Deals at the Nordstrom Spring Sale

Superga Sale: Get 30% Off Shoes Sitewide

Kohl's Sale: Get Up to 30% Off

The Best Online Sales to Shop Right Now

Bloomingdale's Sale: Get 25% Off Clothes, Cookware, Beauty and More