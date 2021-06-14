Shopping

Madewell's Sale Is Full of New Summer Wardrobe Essentials

By ETonline Staff
Madewell is treating shoppers to deep discounts now on the store's website. Take up to 30% off select styles and expand that summer wardrobe with code SUNFUN

The Madewell brand is popular with celebrities like Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes and Jessica Biel. Madewell is known for their durable women's clothing (and men's, too), especially when it comes to flattering denim and basics like tees. And if you're a Madewell Insider, you'll get free shipping and returns as well as free personalization on leather and denim items. It's totally free to join, FYI.

Shop our picks from the Madewell Sale, including dresses, shoes, denim, jeans and a comfy linen jumpsuit. Happy shopping!

Shop the Madewell Summer Sale.

Rigid Denim Relaxed Mini Skirt in Northdale Wash
Madewell Rigid Denim Relaxed Mini Skirt in Northdale Wash
Madewell
Rigid Denim Relaxed Mini Skirt in Northdale Wash
Madewell Rigid Denim Relaxed Mini Skirt in Northdale Wash is made of 100% cotton denim.  This jean skirt has the perfect vintage look.
$25 (REGULARLY $75)
Heart Jacquard Side-Button Pajama Dress
Madewell Heart Jacquard Side-Button Pajama Dress
Madewell
Heart Jacquard Side-Button Pajama Dress
All dresses should be as comfortable as pajamas, like this Heart Jacquard Side-Button Pajama Dress from Madewell.
$50 (REGULARLY $82)
The Marta Whipstitch Sandal
Madewell The Marta Whipstitch Sandal
Madewell
The Marta Whipstitch Sandal
Step out in style with these Madewell Marta Whipstitch Sandals. These sandals feature a chunky heel, Whipstitch straps and their MWL Cloudlift Lite padding for comfort. Also available in Black, you don't want to miss out on these, especially while you can get them 40% off!
$100 (REGULARLY $128)
Ribbed Low-V One-Piece Swimsuit in Double Dot
Madewell Ribbed Low-V One-Piece Swimsuit in Double Dot
Madewell
Ribbed Low-V One-Piece Swimsuit in Double Dot
Get ready for swimsuit season with this understated one-piece from Madewell. 
$75
The Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket in Lunar Wash
Madewell The Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket in Lunar Wash
Madewell
The Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket in Lunar Wash
An oversized jean jacket is just what you need on a breezy spring day. 
$100 (REGULARLY $128)
Flutter-Sleeve Wrap Mini Dress in Painted Leopard
Madewell Flutter-Sleeve Wrap Mini Dress in Painted Leopard
Madewell
Flutter-Sleeve Wrap Mini Dress in Painted Leopard
A lightweight dress for the warm spring and summer days. The adjustable waist tie allows you to adjust it to the perfect fit.
$98
Drawstring Pull-On Paperbag Shorts
Madewell Drawstring Pull-On Paperbag Shorts
Madewell
Drawstring Pull-On Paperbag Shorts
The new Madewell Drawstring Pull-On Paperbag Shorts are made with cotton and linen for a way to stay comfortable and cool this Spring and Summer.
$70
Drawstring Midi Slip Skirt
Madewell Drawstring Midi Slip Skirt
Madewell
Drawstring Midi Slip Skirt
We love a skirt that's so elegant it can dress up a pair of sneakers. 
$63 (REGULARLY $88)
Relaxed Sweatpants
Madewell Relaxed Sweatpants
Madewell
Relaxed Sweatpants
Whether you're on the go, lounging around the house, or want a comfy and casual look, these Madewell Relaxed Sweatpants gives you comfort and style. The Sweatpants are also available in Navy and Olive Green.
$45 (REGULARLY $80)
Madewell Cap-Sleeve Jumpsuit
Madewell Cap-Sleeve Jumpsuit
Madewell
Madewell Cap-Sleeve Jumpsuit
This work-inspired jumpsuit is just right for spring. With the stretch fabric and elastic, this jumpsuit has the perfect fit.
$100 (REGULARLY $138)
Ruffle-Neck Smocked Dress in Woodcut Flowers
Madewell Ruffle-Neck Smocked Dress in Woodcut Flowers
Madewell
Ruffle-Neck Smocked Dress in Woodcut Flowers
We love a dress that's versatile enough that you can wear it to a wedding just as easily as you can wear it to the dog park. 
$80 (REGULARLY $138)
Rivet & Thread High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans in Mason Wash
Madewell Rivet & Thread High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans in Mason Wash
Madewell
Rivet & Thread High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans in Mason Wash
Get ready to jump into the mom jeans trend with these wide-leg, high-waisted jeans. 
$125 (REGULARLY $198)
Linen-Blend Ruffle-Cuff Wrap Dress in Dutch Dandelions
Madewell Linen-Blend Ruffle-Cuff Wrap Dress in Dutch Dandelions
Madewell
Linen-Blend Ruffle-Cuff Wrap Dress in Dutch Dandelions
Madewell's Linen-Blend Ruffle-Cuff Wrap Dress in Dutch Dandelions is the perfect dress to wear from spring into the upcoming summer season. Get this dress now for 78% off the retail price, while supplies last.  
$50 (ORIGINALLY $135)

