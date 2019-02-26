Maná is hitting the road this fall!

In celebration of their U.S. tour, cleverly named "Rayando El Sol" after their 1990 hit, the iconic rock band is treating fans to a special performance with their classic hits. The event, taking place on Tuesday, Feb. 26 in Los Angeles, is being streamed live starting at 5 p.m. PST / 8 p.m. EST.

Watch the live stream below:

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will make over 20 stops across the U.S., kicking off Sept. 4 in Corpus Christi, Texas, with visits to Houston, San Diego, Brooklyn and more, before wrapping Nov. 27 in Sacramento, California. The U.S. outing will also include an astonishing four nights at The Forum in Los Angeles between September and November, making history as the largest run of dates at The Forum for any Latin act in history.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 1 at 11 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

RAYANDO EL SOL TOUR DATES:

Sept. 4 Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Center Sept. 6 Houston, TX Toyota Center Sept. 7 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Sept. 11 El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center Sept.13 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena Sept. 14 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena Sept. 20 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Sept. 21 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Sept. 27 San Jose, CA SAP Center Sept. 29 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Oct. 09 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Oct. 11 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena Oct. 17 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Oct. 19 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center Oct. 20 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Oct. 25 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena Oct. 27 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena Nov. 15 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center Nov. 22 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Nov. 23 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Nov. 27 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

