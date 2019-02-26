Maná Treats Fans to Intimate Performance in Celebration of New Tour 'Rayando El Sol' - Watch!
Maná is hitting the road this fall!
In celebration of their U.S. tour, cleverly named "Rayando El Sol" after their 1990 hit, the iconic rock band is treating fans to a special performance with their classic hits. The event, taking place on Tuesday, Feb. 26 in Los Angeles, is being streamed live starting at 5 p.m. PST / 8 p.m. EST.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour will make over 20 stops across the U.S., kicking off Sept. 4 in Corpus Christi, Texas, with visits to Houston, San Diego, Brooklyn and more, before wrapping Nov. 27 in Sacramento, California. The U.S. outing will also include an astonishing four nights at The Forum in Los Angeles between September and November, making history as the largest run of dates at The Forum for any Latin act in history.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 1 at 11 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.
RAYANDO EL SOL TOUR DATES:
Sept. 4
Corpus Christi, TX
American Bank Center
Sept. 6
Houston, TX
Toyota Center
Sept. 7
Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center
Sept. 11
El Paso, TX
UTEP Don Haskins Center
Sept.13
Phoenix, AZ
Talking Stick Resort Arena
Sept. 14
Las Vegas, NV
MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sept. 20
Los Angeles, CA
The Forum
Sept. 21
Los Angeles, CA
The Forum
Sept. 27
San Jose, CA
SAP Center
Sept. 29
San Diego, CA
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 09
Denver, CO
Pepsi Center
Oct. 11
Chicago, IL
Allstate Arena
Oct. 17
Toronto, ON
Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 19
Brooklyn, NY
Barclays Center
Oct. 20
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro Coliseum
Oct. 25
Miami, FL
AmericanAirlines Arena
Oct. 27
Atlanta, GA
Infinite Energy Arena
Nov. 15
San Antonio, TX
AT&T Center
Nov. 22
Los Angeles, CA
The Forum
Nov. 23
Los Angeles, CA
The Forum
Nov. 27
Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center
