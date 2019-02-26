ET MÁS

Maná Treats Fans to Intimate Performance in Celebration of New Tour 'Rayando El Sol' - Watch!

By Elisa Osegueda‍
Mana
Maná is hitting the road this fall!

In celebration of their U.S. tour, cleverly named "Rayando El Sol" after their 1990 hit, the iconic rock band is treating fans to a special performance with their classic hits. The event, taking place on Tuesday, Feb. 26 in Los Angeles, is being streamed live starting at 5 p.m. PST / 8 p.m. EST. 

Watch the live stream below: 

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will make over 20 stops across the U.S., kicking off Sept. 4 in Corpus Christi, Texas, with visits to Houston, San Diego, Brooklyn and more, before wrapping Nov. 27 in Sacramento, California. The U.S. outing will also include an astonishing four nights at The Forum in Los Angeles between September and November, making history as the largest run of dates at The Forum for any Latin act in history.   

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 1 at 11 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

RAYANDO EL SOL TOUR DATES: 

Sept. 4

Corpus Christi, TX

American Bank Center

Sept. 6

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

Sept. 7

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

Sept. 11

El Paso, TX

UTEP Don Haskins Center

Sept.13

Phoenix, AZ

Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sept. 14

Las Vegas, NV

MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sept. 20

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum

Sept. 21

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum

Sept. 27

San Jose, CA

SAP Center

Sept. 29

San Diego, CA

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 09

Denver, CO

Pepsi Center

Oct. 11

Chicago, IL

Allstate Arena

Oct. 17

Toronto, ON

Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 19

Brooklyn, NY

Barclays Center

Oct. 20

Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Coliseum

Oct. 25

Miami, FL

AmericanAirlines Arena

Oct. 27

Atlanta, GA

Infinite Energy Arena

Nov. 15

San Antonio, TX

AT&T Center

Nov. 22

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum

Nov. 23

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum

Nov. 27

Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

