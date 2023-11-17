Margot Robbie has yet to splurge since Barbie hit it big. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with the actress, as well as her husband, Tom Ackerley, and their producing partner, Josey McNamara, at Variety's Power of Women event on Thursday, and Robbie revealed that she hasn't made a big purchase in the wake of the film's success.

"I actually really haven't done anything that crazy," Robbie, who paid off her mom's mortgage after she first hit it big, told ET. "But now that you've said it, all my siblings are going to be like, 'Where's my house?'"

Ackerley has an idea about how his wife should spend her Barbie fortune, quipping, "We should buy some pink Ferraris."

Monica Schipper/Variety via Getty Images

Not only has Barbie been lauded in film circles, but it's also earned acclaim for its music, even earning several GRAMMY nominations.

"There's so much to celebrate with Barbie," Robbie told ET. "I feel like we just kept hitting new milestones that we weren't expecting to hit. Every time we did, everyone was mind blown all over again."

Robbie, Ackerley and McNamara stepped out for Thursday's event because their production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, was honored with the Producer of the Year award for working on such films as Barbie and Saltburn.

"It's been amazing," Ackerley told ET of LuckyChap's success. "Every day we wake up and pinch ourselves, so it's been incredible."

