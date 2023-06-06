Matty Healy Shares Life Update With Crowd After Taylor Swift Break Up

Matty Healy is doing OK after his split with Taylor Swift, and he's got his bandmates to keep his spirits up.

The 1975 frontman took a moment to share his appreciation for the support of his fans during a recent performance, following his split from Swift after a brief romance.

In a moment captured on video and posted online by fans, Healy addresses some signs and messages that were held up during the show, expressing love for the musician.

"My friend had some very, very beautiful signs that said, 'You are loved,'" Healy told the crowd, gesturing at a concertgoer in the audience. "That was very, very kind of you."

"I'm sure that's alluding to..." Healy said, stopping himself before mentioning anyone by name. "As you're aware, I'm not very online at the moment and I'm sure people have just been calling me a c*** relentlessly."

"I’ve not been online, but what I have been with is my boys," Healy continued. "And honestly, as much as I appreciate that, it's so beautiful, and I thank you. But I don't need it, because I've got them."

A source told ET on Monday that Swift and Healy called it quits just a few weeks after first sparking romance rumors following Swift's breakup with longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

"Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realized they're not really compatible with each other," the source said. "Taylor's friends want what's best for her and aren't shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship."

Swift was first linked to Healy when he was spotted at the Nashville stop of her Eras Tour in May. That same weekend, the duo was photographed together.

"Taylor and Matty like each other," a source told ET shortly thereafter. "Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past."

Meanwhile, another source told ET, "Taylor and Matty have been hanging out recently and Jack Antonoff reconnected them."

Swift and Healy displayed their first PDA not long after, when they were spotted holding hands while on a dinner date with Antonoff and his fiancée, Margaret Qualley.

But their whirlwind romance wasn't without its fair share of controversy. Swift's involvement with The 1975 musician raised eyebrows as observers pointed out the latter's propensity for problematic, self-proclaimed "pranks" and controversial remarks and comments during interviews.

