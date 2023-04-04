May the 4th, the day when Star Wars unite to show their love for the storied franchise, is approaching. This year, shopDisney is celebrating Star Wars Day early with new merchandise including dated styles and everything you need for the galactic holiday.

Shop the Star Wars Collection

Whether you’re a diehard Star Wars fan yourself, can't get enough of The Mandalorian, or know a young Padawan, head over to shopDisney and shop their new exclusive styles. In honor of May 4, 2023, the retailer just unveiled a bunch of clothing, collectibles, toys and more to celebrate Star Wars Day. There is even a brand new Legacy Lightsaber collectible created in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.