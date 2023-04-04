May the 4th 2023 Collection Launches at shopDisney: Shop All the Exclusive 'Star Wars' Styles
May the 4th, the day when Star Wars unite to show their love for the storied franchise, is approaching. This year, shopDisney is celebrating Star Wars Day early with new merchandise including dated styles and everything you need for the galactic holiday.
Whether you’re a diehard Star Wars fan yourself, can't get enough of The Mandalorian, or know a young Padawan, head over to shopDisney and shop their new exclusive styles. In honor of May 4, 2023, the retailer just unveiled a bunch of clothing, collectibles, toys and more to celebrate Star Wars Day. There is even a brand new Legacy Lightsaber collectible created in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.
Travel to a galaxy far, far away and discover the new May the 4th collection inspired by the epic saga. We've taken a look through all the new, exclusive Star Wars items at shopDisney and gathered our favorites below. Don’t forget to use the code SHIPMAGIC with any shopDisney order over $75 for free shipping.
Greedo salutes Star Wars fandom by raising an intergalactic cocktail glass (or two) at the Mos Eisley Cantina with this commemorative zip hoodie release, direct from Tatooine.
Created in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, this detailed reproduction of the Lightsaber Luke wielded in Episode VI features a green light-up blade and motion and impact-activated sound effects.
The Force is with the fandom when they're wearing this commemorative cotton tee release for May 4, 2023.
Featuring stylish art of Mando, Grogu and their sweet ride, this well-designed mug has a sturdy lid, comfy handle and holds 21 ounces of your favorite brew.
This detailed Star Wars figure features authentic movement and light and sound features, plus you're even able to control its expression with the light-up remote.
Whether your beverage of choice is blue milk, Jawa juice or something of the terrestrial variety, you'll enjoy it all the more in the company of R2-D2, C-3PO, Chewbacca, Jawas and other galactic revelers.
