Meghan Markle is opening up about returning to Hollywood with the Disney+ documentary, Elephant. Appearing in a pre-taped interview for the documentary, which aired on Monday's Good Morning America, Markle shared why this new animal doc meant so much to her.

"I'm really grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of bringing the story of Elephants to life," the Duchess of Sussex said. "I've been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat."

Markle elaborated on her personal experiences with the massive animals and how it has given her a special understanding of their unique characteristics.

"When you spend time connecting to them and the other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and their safety," she said. "These creatures are so majestic and at the same time they are so sensitive and so connected. We see in this film just how remarkable they are. Their memories are amazing. The close connection of the herd, the protectiveness of their young. I think they're a lot more like us than they are different."

Markle also shared her hopes for the documentary, saying, "I hope that when people see this film, they realize how connected we all are and if we had more of an awareness about the obstacles they're facing, I think we'd take care of each other, this planet, and animals in a very different way."

This job marked her first professional endeavor since she and her husband, Prince Harry, announced they would step down as senior members of the royal family. The exit came into play on March 31, just days before the premiere of Elephant, which follows a herd of elephants journeying to find water in Africa.

The former Suits star donated the money she earned for the film to Elephants Without Borders.

Markle recorded her top-secret voice over at London’s Pinewood Studios in October, and, according to the documentary’s director and producer, Mark Linfield, Harry was there to watch -- and occasionally make suggestions.

“We had Harry from the cheap seats in the back sort of suggesting some alternative pronunciations,” Linfield shared.

Meghan Markle’s ‘Elephant’ Documentary Director On How She Perfected Her Voiceover Work (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Meghan Markle’s ‘Elephant’ Documentary Director On How She Perfected Her Voiceover Work (Exclusive)

Producer Vanessa Berlowitz clarified, "Only on the African words because obviously he's spent so much time in Botswana."

Markle and Harry have since commenced their new life away from England, first heading to Canada and now settling in the Los Angeles area.

Since moving to L.A., the pair have also been volunteering with Project Angel Food, bringing meals to people with critical illness amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

See the video below for more on their recent charitable efforts.

RELATED CONTENT:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Volunteer to Deliver Meals in L.A. Amid Coronavirus Crisis (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Subtle PDA While Volunteering in Los Angeles

Meghan Markle Reconnects With Women of Hubb Community Kitchen in U.K. Via Video Chat

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Donate More Than $112K From Wedding Broadcast Amid Coronavirus

Related Gallery