Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Reportedly Split

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have gone their separate ways.

The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer and The Hills: New Beginnings star have reportedly called it quits, after almost two months of dating, according to multiple reports. ET has reached out to Cyrus' rep for comment.

"They're still friends," a source tells People, who was first to report the split. "They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated, but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore."

The news comes a week after the two were spotted cozying up in matching outfits while out and about in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Carter, 31, made an appearance at Entertainment Weekly’s pre-Emmy party at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, on Friday. An eyewitness tells ET that the reality star was seen socializing with friends inside the party. The eyewitness says Cyrus was not at the party.

Cyrus and Carter were first snapped kissing during their trip to Italy in pictures obtained by ET on Aug. 10. Shortly after, Cyrus' rep confirmed that she and her longtime love, Liam Hemsworth, had separated after less than a year of marriage, and after a decade of dating on and off. Hemsworth officially filed for divorce on Aug. 21.

"Miley was asking for a break and wanted to soul search and came to the realization she was unhappy," a source previously told ET of Cyrus and Hemsworth's breakup. "Miley's parents have been supportive. They just want her to be happy."

News of Cyrus and Hemsworth's breakup came a week after Carter announced she parted ways with boyfriend Brody Jenner. Since then, Cyrus and Carter have regularly been spotted together and shared some flirty messages on social media.

