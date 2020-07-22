Missguided Sale: Take 50% Off Sitewide Plus an Extra 20% Off with Code
Shop the Missguided sale for 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off summer styles with promo code SUN20 through July 31. Additionally, Missguided is offering ET readers an extra 10% off the whole site with promo code XTRA10. You'll get the discounts on super cute women's dresses, faux leather and more wardrobe favorites.
The social media-beloved online retailer, best known for its fashion-forward women's clothing and accessories inspired by the latest trends, also offers an extra 15% off student discount on their stylish clothes to help you save even more money. Missguided is already an affordable women's fashion brand, so imagine how much you'll save with these Missguided deals.
Some of the standout Missguided fashion sale items perfect for your wardrobe include a belted swimsuit, a denim mini dress and more.
Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite fashion products from the Missguided sale.
Playbox x Missguided Stone Tie Dyed Oversized Hoodie Dress for 50% off
This Playboy x Missguided stone tie dye long sleeve hoodie dress features an oversized fit and a playboy bunny logo on the front and a kangaroo pocket.
White Polka Dot Frill Wrap Dress by Missguided for 50% off
This White Polka Dot Frill Wrap Dress will prove you are best dress at any outing. Save 50% off retail price, while supplies and sizes last.
Notch Neck Ribbed Bodysuit by Missguided
An effortless Missguided bodysuit to slip into to pair with everything from jeans and skirts to joggers.
Black Faux Suede Lace Up Flatform Sandals by Missguided
Cool and casual strappy lace up sandals with a black faux suede finish.
Plus Size Black Belted High Leg Scoop Swimsuit by Missguided
A scoop neck swimsuit featuring a monochrome striped belt.
Blue Denim Square Neck Button Down Mini Dress by Missguided
A casual button-down denim dress from the trendy online fashion retailer that's every bit of cool.
