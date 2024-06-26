Shop
Monos' 4th of July Sale Is Here — Shop the Best Luggage Deals for Summer 2024

Monos Birthday Sale
Monos
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 9:19 AM PDT, June 26, 2024

Save 20% on Monos luggage and travel bags during the Fourth of July sale happening right now.

Whether you’re gearing up for a well-deserved vacation or have a calendar stacked with summer weddings, one thing that can make traveling so much easier is having the right luggage. Discerning travelers know Monos luggage is durable, stylish and lightweight, which is a perfect trifecta for weekend getaways and long trips alike. Even better, the quality luggage and travel accessories are now less of a splurge, thanks to the Monos 4th of July sale happening right now.

Until Friday, July 5, Monos is celebrating Independence Day with a sitewide sale. Shoppers can use the code LONGWEEKEND to save 20% on all of the brand's classic luggage and bags to make this summer memorable.

Shop the Monos Sale

Monos luggage features thoughtful designs that are built to last, with clever touches such as plenty of pockets and TSA-approved locks for a seamless travel experience. Arguably best known for its Carry-On Pro with a front pocket fit for a laptop, Monos is home to some of our carry-ons and full-sized suitcases.

TikTok and travel enthusiasts rave about the brand's fashionable designs and high-quality luggage options, so this Monos sale is the perfect opportunity to save on suitcases with ultra-convenient organization and style. From rose quartz to ocean blue and olive green, the brand's suitcases and bags come in a bunch of beautiful colors that will get you even more excited for summer getaways.

Ahead, shop the best 4th of July luggage deals from Monos to travel in style on all your adventures, near and far.

Best Monos 4th of July Luggage Deals

Carry-On

Carry-On
Monos

Carry-On

Outfitted with an unbreakable polycarbonate shell, ultra-sturdy telescopic handle, TSA-approved lock, whisper-quiet wheels, vegan leather details, and all-premium materials, the Monos Carry-On suitcase is the perfect travel companion. 

$255 $204

With code LONGWEEKEND

Shop Now

Monos Carry-On Pro

Monos Carry-On Pro
Monos

Monos Carry-On Pro

The Carry-On Pro has all the same convenient features as the regular Monos carry-on, plus a built-in front compartment with easy access to your essentials, such as a laptop. No need to pack an extra laptop bag; everything has its own place in this carry-on baggage.

$325 $260

With code LONGWEEKEND

Shop Now

Carry-On Plus

Carry-On Plus
Monos

Carry-On Plus

For chronic over packers or longer trips, the Carry-On Plus has extra room while still fitting in the overhead storage of most major airlines.

$275 $220

With code LONGWEEKEND

Shop Now

Carry-On Pro Plus

Carry-On Pro Plus
Monos

Carry-On Pro Plus

An extra front compartment and larger carry-on bag size ensure space for all of your travel necessities. Packing cubes fit great in this 4-wheel luggage. 

$345 $276

With code LONGWEEKEND

Shop Now

Check-In Medium

Check-In Medium
Monos

Check-In Medium

An ultra-durable polycarbonate shell, TSA (Transportation Security Administration)-approved locks, quiet wheels and vegan leather details make for a seamless traveling experience. This checked baggage has the right amount of packing space for a long trip. 

$325 $260

With code LONGWEEKEND

Shop Now

Check-In Large

Check-In Large
Monos

Check-In Large

"My wife and I took about a dozen trips last year that took us all over the United States, Asia and Europe," wrote one 5-star reviewer. "We absolutely love our Monos luggage. They’ve held up very well and we love the look. By far the best piece of luggage we’ve owned."

$355 $284

With code LONGWEEKEND

Shop Now

Compressible Packing Cubes

Compressible Packing Cubes
Monos

Compressible Packing Cubes

Maximize your packing space with these compressive packing cubes.

$90 $69

With code LONGWEEKEND

Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best Fourth of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

