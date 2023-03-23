Monos is making travel a little sweeter this season with its latest collab. The luxury luggage brand has teamed up with New York City institution Magnolia Bakery on a collection of suitcases, bags and packing accessories that make packing a piece of cake. The icing on top? These styles and more across the site are on sale right now.

Shop Monos X Magnolia Bakery

Magnolia Bakery is world-renowned for its vanilla buttercream-coated cupcakes and indulgent banana pudding, which served as inspiration for the brand's latest colorways: pastel lilac and yellow — appropriately named Purple Icing and Banana Pudding, respectively — which feel just right for springtime. Striped interiors and color-coordinated components add to the collection's cheerful aesthetic. Right now, to celebrate the brand's birthday, shoppers can take 25% off travel suitcases, bags and accessories with code BIRTHDAY at checkout.

Not only does Monos' latest launch look good enough to eat, but its thoughtful designs are built to last with clever touches such as TSA-approved locks for a seamless travel experience. The brand is also a certified climate-neutral company, which means it takes efforts to offset and reduce carbon emissions. As part of the 1% pledge, Monos donates 1% of its revenue to verified non-profit organizations dedicated to preserving the planet.

Below, you can shop Monos X Magnolia Bakery's sweet new collab — while the adorable designs are still in stock and on sale.

Carry-On Monos Carry-On Traveling is a breeze with the Monos carry-on, designed to fit in the overheard bin of almost any flight. $320 $288 W/CODE BIRTHDAY Shop Now

Carry-On Plus Monos Carry-On Plus For chronic overpackers and longer trips, the Carry-On Plus has extra room while still fitting in the overheard storage of most major airlines. $340 $306 W/CODE BIRTHDAY Shop Now

Carry-On Pro Monos Carry-On Pro The Pro has all the same convenient features as the regular Monos carry-on, plus a built-in front compartment with easy access to your essentials such as a laptop. $345 $311 W/CODE BIRTHDAY Shop Now

Check-In Medium Monos Check-In Medium An ultra-durable polycarbonate shell, TSA-approved locks, quiet wheels and vegan leather details make for a seamless traveling experience. $395 $356 W/CODE BIRTHDAY Shop Now

Check-In Large Monos Check-In Large "My wife and I took about a dozen trips last year that took us all over the United States, Asia and Europe," wrote one five-star reviewer. "We absolutely love our Monos luggage. They’ve held up very well and we love the look. By far the best piece of luggage we’ve owned." $430 $387 W/CODE BIRTHDAY Shop Now

Metro Backpack Monos Metro Backpack A waterproof vegan leather exterior, trolley sleeve and enough room for a 15-inch laptop adds to the convenience of this backpack. $220 $198 W/CODE BIRTHDAY Shop Now

Metro Duffel Monos Metro Duffel Match this trolley sleeve-equipped duffle to your suitcase for a coordinated look. $230 $207 W/CODE BIRTHDAY Shop Now

Metro Folio Kit Monos Metro Folio Kit Built-in elastic loops, document and card sleeves, a key ring and zippered pocket makes this bag the perfect travel companion. $60 $54 W/CODE BIRTHDAY Shop Now

Metro Sling Monos Metro Sling Wear this sling bag over your shoulder or across your body for easy access to your phone, documents and other essentials. $80 $72 W/CODE BIRTHDAY Shop Now

