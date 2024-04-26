Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.

Normani teamed up with Gunna for her new single, "1:59," Louis Tomlinson dropped his LIVE album, and Maya Hawke released her latest, "Hang in There."

There were also some blasts from the past, as both iconic divas -- Barbra Streisand and Vanessa Williams -- and beloved groups -- New Kids on the Block, Train and Mötley Crüe -- all released new songs!

Plus, Friday marks the first day of this year’s sold-out Stagecoach Festival, California's iconic country music festival, and to celebrate, Amazon Music surprise-released a brand-new Stagecoach Amazon Music Original from global superstar Jelly Roll.

In the new single, streaming only on Amazon Music, Jelly Roll pays tribute to late country star Toby Keith with a cover of his hit, "Should've Been a Cowboy" -- the lead single off Keith's self-titled debut album back in 1993. The track also features vocals from hip-hop legend T-Pain.

Jelly Roll is donating all proceeds from the Amazon Music Original to the Toby Keith Foundation, which supports the health and happiness of pediatric cancer patients.

Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week below!

"1:59" – Normani feat. Gunna

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"A Love Like This" – New Kids On The Block

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Love Will Survive (from The Tattooist of Auschwitz)" – Barbra Streisand

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Muevense – Marc Anthony

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

LIVE – Louis Tomlinson

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Baby Daddy's Weekend" – Elle King

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

More Than This – CeCe Winans

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Friday" – The Chainsmokers feat. Fridayy

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Funk Generation – Anitta

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Legs (Keep Dancing)" – Vanessa Williams

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Dogs of War" – Mötley Crüe

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Long Yellow Dress" – Train

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1.5) – Teddy Swims

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"ADIVINO" – Myke Towers & Bad Bunny

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Hang In There" – Maya Hawke

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Potential" – Lauv

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"21 Days" – Sara Evans

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Scary Love" – Mickey Guyton

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Love Me Jeje" – Tems

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Neva Neva" – Shenseea

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Never Been Over" – Darius Rucker & Jennifer Nettles

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Lonely" – Scotty McCreery

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"How It Ends" – Charlotte Lawrence

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Nonetheless – Pet Shop Boys

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Feeling Lucky" – BIBI & Jackson Wang

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Cold" – Jessie Murph

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

YOUTH – The 1st Album – NCT’s DOYOUNG

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Nobody’s Born With A Broken Heart – MacKenzie Porter

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Beep Beep Repeat – Isaac Dunbar

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Carhartt" – Dylan Schneider

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Bad Thoughts" – Rachel Platten

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Angel Face (Club Deluxe) – Stephen Sanchez

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Letters from a Black Widow – Judith Hill

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Crybaby" – Cults

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

JESS – Jess Glynne

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Turn Off All the Lights – Haven Madison

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

