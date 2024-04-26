Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week -- and celebrate the kickoff of Stagecoach weekend!
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.
Normani teamed up with Gunna for her new single, "1:59," Louis Tomlinson dropped his LIVE album, and Maya Hawke released her latest, "Hang in There."
There were also some blasts from the past, as both iconic divas -- Barbra Streisand and Vanessa Williams -- and beloved groups -- New Kids on the Block, Train and Mötley Crüe -- all released new songs!
Plus, Friday marks the first day of this year’s sold-out Stagecoach Festival, California's iconic country music festival, and to celebrate, Amazon Music surprise-released a brand-new Stagecoach Amazon Music Original from global superstar Jelly Roll.
In the new single, streaming only on Amazon Music, Jelly Roll pays tribute to late country star Toby Keith with a cover of his hit, "Should've Been a Cowboy" -- the lead single off Keith's self-titled debut album back in 1993. The track also features vocals from hip-hop legend T-Pain.
Jelly Roll is donating all proceeds from the Amazon Music Original to the Toby Keith Foundation, which supports the health and happiness of pediatric cancer patients.
Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week below!
"1:59" – Normani feat. Gunna
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"A Love Like This" – New Kids On The Block
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Love Will Survive (from The Tattooist of Auschwitz)" – Barbra Streisand
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Muevense – Marc Anthony
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
LIVE – Louis Tomlinson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Baby Daddy's Weekend" – Elle King
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
More Than This – CeCe Winans
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Friday" – The Chainsmokers feat. Fridayy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Funk Generation – Anitta
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Legs (Keep Dancing)" – Vanessa Williams
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Dogs of War" – Mötley Crüe
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Long Yellow Dress" – Train
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1.5) – Teddy Swims
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"ADIVINO" – Myke Towers & Bad Bunny
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Hang In There" – Maya Hawke
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Potential" – Lauv
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"21 Days" – Sara Evans
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Scary Love" – Mickey Guyton
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Love Me Jeje" – Tems
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Neva Neva" – Shenseea
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Never Been Over" – Darius Rucker & Jennifer Nettles
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Lonely" – Scotty McCreery
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"How It Ends" – Charlotte Lawrence
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Nonetheless – Pet Shop Boys
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Feeling Lucky" – BIBI & Jackson Wang
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Cold" – Jessie Murph
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
YOUTH – The 1st Album – NCT’s DOYOUNG
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Nobody’s Born With A Broken Heart – MacKenzie Porter
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Beep Beep Repeat – Isaac Dunbar
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Carhartt" – Dylan Schneider
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Bad Thoughts" – Rachel Platten
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Angel Face (Club Deluxe) – Stephen Sanchez
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Letters from a Black Widow – Judith Hill
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Crybaby" – Cults
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
JESS – Jess Glynne
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Turn Off All the Lights – Haven Madison
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
