Ricky Martin to Headline 2024 LA Pride in the Park Festival

Ricky Martin is kicking off Pride Month in a big way! On Thursday, Christopher Street West Association (CSW) announced that the 52-year-old will be the first openly gay Latin artist to headline the iconic LA Pride in the Park.

The June 8 event will also mark Martin's first-ever headliner Pride performance.

"I am thrilled to be headlining LA Pride in the Park because it's an incredible opportunity to celebrate love, diversity, and equality," Martin said in a press statement. "LA Pride is a testament to the power of community, the power of visibility, and the power of standing up for our rights. Being part of this vibrant community fills me with pride and purpose."

The father of four, who came out as gay in 2010, has won multiple GRAMMYs and is considered one of the most influential superstars in history, often referred to as the "King of Latin Pop."

The Latin superstar is also well-regarded for being a dedicated philanthropist. In 2000, he launched the Ricky Martin Foundation, a child advocacy organization that actively fights against human trafficking and modern-day slavery.

Ricky Martin - Emmanuel Sanchez Monsalve

The singer has been an advocate for UNICEF, fighting human trafficking, addressing HIV, and helping his native Puerto Rico after hurricanes and COVID-19 impacted the island. He's also protested and called for the resignation of then-Puerto Rican governor Ricardo Rosselló. Martin has been candid about his hopes that advocacy is something his children will be part of when they are older.

Martin has received numerous humanitarian awards, including the Hispanic Federation's "Humanitarian Award" and the Human Rights Campaign's "National Visibility Award." In recognition of his contributions, the City of New York declared "Ricky Martin Day" to honor his artistic legacy and philanthropic work.



"With his electrifying stage presence and chart-topping hits, Ricky Martin has long been an inspiration to millions around the world," said Gerald Garth, board president of CSW/LA Pride. "His participation in LA Pride in the Park goes beyond mere entertainment; it symbolizes a powerful affirmation of queer Latin identity and a celebration of diversity within the LGBTQ+ community. We cannot wait to be 'Livin' La Vida Loca' while beaming with Pride!"

This year's LA Pride in the Park will return to the Los Angeles State Historic Park, spanning 20 acres with a capacity for 25,000 people. The theme for the highly anticipated Pride event of the year is "Power in Pride," which celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community's ability to live authentically.

Folks wanting to join in on the fun can purchase their tickets for 2024 LA Pride in the Park at lapride.org.

RELATED CONTENT: