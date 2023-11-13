There's no place like home!

Tommy DeVito, the 25-year-old quarterback for the New York Giants, revealed that he currently lives at his childhood home and his mother still makes his bed.

DeVito made his first career start in the NFL on Sunday when the Giants took on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Speaking with ESPN before the game, DeVito said the choice to live at home with his parents was a "no-brainer" and noted that "everything that I need is there at the house."

DeVito revealed that his home in Cedar Grove, New Jersey, is a short, 12-minute drive to the Giants' practice facility and due to the demanding NFL schedule, living at home comes with a wealth of perks.

"The decision was made since this level of football is stressful for a rookie, especially from the quarterback position," DeVito told ESPN. "There is a lot going on, a lot of meetings. So everything outside of football is handled by my family."

DeVito shared exactly what he meant by "everything outside of football," revealing that everything from his laundry to his meals is taken care of.

"I don't have to worry about laundry, what I'm eating for dinner, chicken cutlets and all that is waiting for me when I get there. My mom still makes my bed," DeVito continued. "Everything is handled for me."

The New York Giants are experiencing a shakeup in their starting roster due to both the starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, and the backup signal caller, Tyrod Taylor, recovering from injuries.

Saquon Barkley also spoke to ESPN ahead of Sunday's game, saying DeVito's opportunity to be starting quarterback "could be a hell of a story. Let's make it a hell of a story."

