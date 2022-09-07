Nick Cannon couldn't be more excited about growing his family. ET's Matt Cohen spoke to Cannon and The Masked Singer judges in August ahead of the show's season 8 premiere about how he was adjusting to being a father of eight, and how his TV family reacted to the baby news.

"Eight is my number," Cannon said about welcoming his eighth child with Bre Tiesi in July.

While eight seems to be Cannon's lucky number, the longtime TV host teased that the count wouldn't be stopping there. We now know that Cannon is expecting two more children, one with Abby De La Rosa and Brittany Bell, both of whom he already shares children with.

"I mean there’s probably gonna be more," he said at the time.

As far as how Cannon said he was adjusting to having a newborn, he chalked it up to "sleepless nights."

"Just trying to do the dad thing," Cannon continued. "Soothing mom, making sure you know everything -- 'cause we can't do nothing at this stage. We don't have milk."

While Cannon said his role was limited, he touched on how he's trying to help the new mom -- and how he's avoiding getting into trouble at home.

"There’s some pheromones or something. There’s a connection of like, 'Mom instantly makes me sleep and comfortable. All I can do is try to assist and help."

"I’ve been around this block a few times," He added. "I just know how to not get yelled at."

As far as how his Masked Singer family reacted to the news of Cannon's growing family, the judges were happy for him, even if the baby count came as a shock to them at first.

"I think he has a baby every season at this point," judge Rob Thicke joked, adding that he bought the new dad insurance after his latest bundle of joy.

Jenny McCarthy on the other hand said she can't wait for the next one.

"I give him just a shoutout, 'Good luck. can't wait for the next one, next week and then the next one the next week after that,'" she quipped.

For judge Ken Jeong, there's some playful banter involved when it comes to congratulating Cannon on his latest bout of baby news.

"I was just in his dressing room, just congratulating him," Jeong shared. "Before every show, I always go to his dressing room like, 'Hey man, just saying congratulations, you know season eight, baby eight,' and then security kicks me out, and it's a whole ritual that we have."

And it appears to be a good luck charm because Jeong said they have a good show every time he stops in.

"Every time he goes to his dressing room, he's actually congratulating him on on the new baby," Nicole Scherzinger added. "He's gone about eight times now."

And he'll have to go two more times soon.

See Cannon and the rest of the star-studded judging panel when season 8 of The Masked Singer premieres September 21 on Fox.

