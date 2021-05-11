Crocs have made a comeback with celebs like Justin Bieber seen rocking the clog. And considering the fact that Bieber even launched two collaborations with the brand, it's clear that the artist loves the iconic shoe -- and he isn't the only one. More stars like Bad Bunny, Post Malone and Drew Barrymore have previously released limited-edition styles.

If the fact that Crocs have become a #1 best selling item on Amazon should tell you anything, it's that there's a good reason behind the footwear brand's unparalleled popularity. The lightweight, ventilated shoe is perfect for wearing on casual days with loungewear. Crocs also offers non-clog styles such as sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats and sneakers.

If you have yet to purchase a pair, browse through a handful of celebrity-loved picks from Crocs, including the Classic Clog, a fashionable platform style, fun colorful prints such as tie-dye and Jibbitz charms to adorn your favorite pair. Then, check out ET Style's favorite picks from the beloved footwear brand.

Ariana Grande

Want an Ariana Grande-approved way to sport the classic clog shoe? It's simple: Wear an oversized sweatshirt with ankle socks, and you're set to go.

Classic Clog Amazon Classic Clog $31 AND UP Buy Now

Nicki Minaj

If there's anyone who can make Crocs look like high-end fashion, it's Nicki Minaj. The artist adorned her hot pink clogs with Chanel accoutrements, which acted as Jibbitz charms for an added touch of customization.

Classic Clog Amazon Classic Clog For the a pop of color that's undeniably fun, go with this Barbie-level pink. $31 AND UP Buy Now

Bad Bunny

During his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Bad Bunny wore a pair of bright, lime green Croc. We love that the iconic shoe complimented his bubblegum pink jacket.

NBC/Getty Images

Classic Clog Amazon Classic Clog A pair of bright green Crocs are sure to grab someone's attention. $31 AND UP Buy Now

Questlove

At the 2021 Oscars (yes, the 2021 Oscars), Questlove sported a pair of gleaming gold Crocs on the red carpet. If that isn't a celebrity seal of approval, we don't know what is.

Pool/Getty Images

Classic Sparkly Clog Amazon Classic Sparkly Clog Add some shimmer to your spring outfits with these eye-catching Croc clogs. $41 AND UP Buy Now

Shop ET Style's favorite picks from Crocs:

Classic Clog Amazon Classic Clog The iconic Crocs clog comes in 12 different colors. $31 AND UP Buy Now

Classic Bae Platform Clog Amazon Classic Bae Platform Clog Take your spring looks to the next level with this baby blue platform clog from Crocs. $55 (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Classic Tie-Dye Graphic Clog Amazon Classic Tie-Dye Graphic Clog Can't get enough of tie-dye? Wear it on your feet in the form of Crocs! $55 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Jibbitz Sweets Shoe Charms Amazon Jibbitz Sweets Shoe Charms Because who doesn't love oranges? With summer on it's way, this charm is a sweet way to show your personal style. $7 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Jibbitz Charms Letter A Crocs Jibbitz Charms Letter A Spell out your name, initials or whatever you want. $5 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Jibbitz Charms Corgi Crocs Jibbitz Charms Corgi This corgi charm is too adorable. $8 AT CROCS Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT

Nicki Minaj Makes Her Return to Instagram and Teases New Music

The Justin Bieber x Crocs is Sold Out -- Shop Similar Styles Now

Everlane Launched a Sustainable Swimwear Collection All Under $75

23 Best Swimwear Finds under $50 From Amazon

Meghan Markle's Under-$70 Sunglasses Are on Amazon -- Shop Them Now