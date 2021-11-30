Shopping

Nike Cyber Monday Sale Ends Tonight: Take Up to 50% Off on Top Sneaker and Workout Gear Styles

By ETonline Staff
Nike Cyber Monday Sale
Nike

Swoosh! The Nike Cyber Monday sale is still happening for one more day with deals on your favorite activewear, sports gear, running shoes, cozy knits and more popular styles. Nike is offering shoppers savings up to 50% off on select styles and new markdowns, including their iconic sneakers, workout clothes and basics. Plus, you can take an additional 20% off select styles with the code CYBER.

Nike is the go-to sportswear brand for everything you need to stay active -- from athletic shoes, sports bras, leggings and running tights to accessories like Nike backpacks, hats, duffels and sunglasses. The sportswear giant also offers stylish apparel for cooling down post-workout or lounging at home, like their famous logo sweatpants, sweatshirts, tees and leggings. 

The Nike Cyber Monday sale is the perfect event to shop for holiday gifts -- especially while there are major discounts still happening. For Cyber Monday deals that are happening right now, shop the Nordstrom Cyber Monday Sale, Macy's Cyber Monday Specials, Sephora's Cyber Monday Sale Event and Amazon Tech Deals

Head over to the Nike Cyber Monday sale and shop ET Style's top picks on the best Nike Cyber Monday deals below. 

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Nike Sportswear Big Kids' Synthetic-Fill Jacket
Nike Sportswear Big Kids' Synthetic-Fill Jacket
Nike
Nike Sportswear Big Kids' Synthetic-Fill Jacket
If you want your kids to wear their jackets, get them coats they like. This one is a best seller. Make sure to use code CYBER for an extra 20% off. 
$100$83
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
The Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 has a refreshed Flyknit upper and uses Flywire technology for support and breathability where you need it.
$160$145
Nike Air Force 1 Pixel SE
Nike Air Force 1 Pixel SE
Nike
Nike Air Force 1 Pixel SE
Hurry and grab the super popular Nike Air Force 1 Pixel SE sneakers for 22% off. 
$110$85
Nike Swoosh Non-Padded Sports Bra
Nike Swoosh Non-Padded Sports Bra
Nike
Nike Swoosh Non-Padded Sports Bra
Elevate your go-to gym styles with this non-padded sports bra that's made from sustainable materials.
$30$29
Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Jacket
Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Jacket
Nike
Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Jacket
We love a winter jacket that combines style and function. This effortlessly cool light green Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Jacket is made from weather-resistant fabric. Most importantly, it has insulation to keep you warm -- made with recycled polyester derived from plastic bottles. 
$130$100
Nike Air Max 97
Nike Air Max 97
Nike
Nike Air Max 97
These Nike Air Max 97 sneakers is footwear for those who love a sleek design. 
$170$162
Pro High-Waisted Crop Space-Dye Leggings
Pro High-Waisted Crop Space-Dye Leggings
Nike
Pro High-Waisted Crop Space-Dye Leggings
Take 36 % off these top-rated and fresh leggings through Nike's ongoing Black Friday 2021 deals.
$55$35
Fast Running Shorts
Fast Running Shorts
Nike
Fast Running Shorts
Nike biker shorts are a workout wardrobe staple. 
$45$36
Nike SpeedRep
Nike SpeedRep
Nike
Nike SpeedRep
If you have an intense class or training coming up, these Nike SpeedRep shoes are exactly what you need for durability, flexibility and stability.
$85$77
LeBron x Space Jam: A New Legacy
LeBron x Space Jam: A New Legacy
Nike
LeBron x Space Jam: A New Legacy
Add this tie-dye LeBron James and 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' design to your t-shirt collection. 
$50$43
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
A fleece pullover is a closet staple. Score yours while it's on sale for Black Friday.
$55$52
Air Max Thea
Nike Air Max Thea
Nike
Air Max Thea
The Air Max Thea is the perfect shoe for every type of activity. It's minimal, sleek and ultra-comfortable, thanks to the lightweight cushioning. 
$95
Nike Sportswear Women's Funnel-Neck Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Women's Funnel-Neck Hoodie
Nike
Nike Sportswear Women's Funnel-Neck Hoodie
You can never have too many hoodies. This one is a Nike best seller. 
$55
Sportswear Heritage Hip Pack
Sportswear Heritage Hip Pack
Nike
Sportswear Heritage Hip Pack
Nike isn't always about sports clothing and trainers. Case in point: this versatile, hands-free belt bag makes a sporty fashion statement.
$30$22
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 Sneakers are the perfect running shoes as it combines breathability, support and comfort.
$160$137
Jordan Essentials Fleece Pants
Jordan Essentials Fleece Pants
Nike
Jordan Essentials Fleece Pants
These Jordan fleece pants make a great gift and you can get them now at a hefty discount.
$80$61
Nike Dri-FIT Indy Sports Bra
Nike Dri-FIT Indy Sports Bra
Nike
Nike Dri-FIT Indy Sports Bra
This chic color-blocked sports bra has light support and removable pads. 
$35$24
One Luxe Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
One Luxe Mid-Rise Leggings
Nike
One Luxe Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
You can't go wrong with the One Luxe Leggings. They're silky soft, squat-proof and comfortable. 
$90$62
Nike Crater Remixa
Nike Crater Remixa
Nike
Nike Crater Remixa
Feel like you're walking on clouds in these Nike Crater Remixa shoes. These shoes are available in five different  colors and are made with recycled materials. 
$70$67
Nike Air Max 2021
Nike Air Max 2021
Nike
Nike Air Max 2021
Made with sustainable materials, these 2021 Nike Air Max sneakers features their innovative Air system for maximum comfort.
$160$145
Swoosh Icon Clash Sports Bra
Swoosh Icon Clash Sports Bra
Nike
Swoosh Icon Clash Sports Bra
This medium-support, sweat-wicking sports bra is great for runners. It has a removable one-piece pad that resists shifting or folding. 
$55$36

