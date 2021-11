Swoosh! The Nike Cyber Monday sale is still happening for one more day with deals on your favorite activewear, sports gear, running shoes, cozy knits and more popular styles. Nike is offering shoppers savings up to 50% off on select styles and new markdowns, including their iconic sneakers, workout clothes and basics. Plus, you can take an additional 20% off select styles with the code CYBER.

Nike is the go-to sportswear brand for everything you need to stay active -- from athletic shoes, sports bras, leggings and running tights to accessories like Nike backpacks, hats, duffels and sunglasses. The sportswear giant also offers stylish apparel for cooling down post-workout or lounging at home, like their famous logo sweatpants, sweatshirts, tees and leggings.

The Nike Cyber Monday sale is the perfect event to shop for holiday gifts -- especially while there are major discounts still happening. For Cyber Monday deals that are happening right now, shop the Nordstrom Cyber Monday Sale, Macy's Cyber Monday Specials, Sephora's Cyber Monday Sale Event and Amazon Tech Deals.

Head over to the Nike Cyber Monday sale and shop ET Style's top picks on the best Nike Cyber Monday deals below.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Jacket Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Jacket We love a winter jacket that combines style and function. This effortlessly cool light green Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Jacket is made from weather-resistant fabric. Most importantly, it has insulation to keep you warm -- made with recycled polyester derived from plastic bottles. $130 $100 Buy Now

Nike SpeedRep Nike Nike SpeedRep If you have an intense class or training coming up, these Nike SpeedRep shoes are exactly what you need for durability, flexibility and stability. $85 $77 Buy Now

Air Max Thea Nike Air Max Thea The Air Max Thea is the perfect shoe for every type of activity. It's minimal, sleek and ultra-comfortable, thanks to the lightweight cushioning. $95 Buy Now

Nike Crater Remixa Nike Nike Crater Remixa Feel like you're walking on clouds in these Nike Crater Remixa shoes. These shoes are available in five different colors and are made with recycled materials. $70 $67 Buy Now

