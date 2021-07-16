Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Shoe Deals

Can't have enough shoes? Well, you're in luck as the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has a ton of deals on all types of footwear from top fashion brands.

The department store's biggest sale event of the year includes markdowns on sneakers, heels, sandals, boots and flats. Shoppers can find their favorite names among the deals such as Steve Madden, Nike, Marc Fisher LTD, Vans, Vince Camuto, Tory Burch and more. From trendy shoes to practical footwear, you'll find it all at the Anniversary Sale.

Right now, all Nordy Club members can shop the deals before the sale opens to all on July 28 through August 8. If you're not already a Nordstrom cardholder, sign up for a Nordstrom credit card today! As a freshly anointed Nordstrom card member, you can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase.

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best shoe deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now.

