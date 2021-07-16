Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Shoe Deals

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
nordstrom anniversary sale shoes 1280
Nordstrom

Can't have enough shoes? Well, you're in luck as the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has a ton of deals on all types of footwear from top fashion brands. 

The department store's biggest sale event of the year includes markdowns on sneakers, heels, sandals, boots and flats. Shoppers can find their favorite names among the deals such as Steve Madden, Nike, Marc Fisher LTD, Vans, Vince Camuto, Tory Burch and more. From trendy shoes to practical footwear, you'll find it all at the Anniversary Sale. 

Right now, all Nordy Club members can shop the deals before the sale opens to all on July 28 through August 8. If you're not already a Nordstrom cardholder, sign up for a Nordstrom credit card today! As a freshly anointed Nordstrom card member, you can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase.

Sign Up

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best shoe deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now. 

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoe
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoe
Swap out your worn out kicks for this super lightweight and flexible running shoe.
$90 (REGULARLY $120)
Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoe
Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoe
Nike sneakers are extremely popular during the Anniversary Sale. Save $45 on the breathable and lightweight React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 style. 
$100 (REGULARLY $145)
Marc Fisher LTD Padmia Chelsea Boot
Marc Fisher LTD Padmia Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom
Marc Fisher LTD Padmia Chelsea Boot
You won't regret scoring these super cool chelsea boots with chunky sole for fall. 
$100 (REGULARLY $189)
P448 Thea Platform Sneaker
P448 Thea Platform Sneaker
Nordstrom
P448 Thea Platform Sneaker
The white sneaker gets an update with an animal print. 
$200 (REGULARLY $298)
Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker
Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker
Nordstrom
Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker
The Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker is rarely on sale, so hurry and grab a pair! 
$40 (REGULARLY $60)
Steve Madden Finn Chain Pointed Toe Mule
Steve Madden Finn Chain Pointed Toe Mule
Nordstrom
Steve Madden Finn Chain Pointed Toe Mule
These Steve Madden slip-on flats will quickly become a wardrobe staple. 
$60 (REGULARLY $90)
Chinese Laundry Lana Slide Sandal
Chinese Laundry Lana Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Chinese Laundry Lana Slide Sandal
These adorable daisy print mules from Chinese Laundry will instantly elevate an outfit. 
$40 (REGULARLY $60)
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Signature Colleen Wedge Sandal
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Signature Colleen Wedge Sandal
Nordstrom
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Signature Colleen Wedge Sandal
Pair this cork wedge sandal with your fave summer dress. 
$60 (REGULARLY $100)
Asics GEL-Kayano® 27 Running Shoe
Asics GEL-Kayano® 27 Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Asics GEL-Kayano® 27 Running Shoe
Over 400 reviewers can't be wrong. Comfortable, true to size and excellent performance on long runs. 
$100 (REGULARLY $160)
Asics Dynablast Running Shoe
Asics Dynablast Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Asics Dynablast Running Shoe
Reviewers love the fit and support, and we're loving the fun selection of colors. 
$70 (REGULARLY $110)
BP. Hailey Western Mule
BP. Hailey Western Mule
Nordstrom
BP. Hailey Western Mule
A western-style heeled mule, featuring a faux croc texture. 
$40 (REGULARLY $60)
Vince Camuto Candialia Sandal
Vince Camuto Candialia Sandal
Nordstrom
Vince Camuto Candialia Sandal
These Vince Camuto heels combine a lot of trends -- thick woven straps, square toe and a neutral cream shade. 
$80 (REGULARLY $130)

RELATED CONTENT:  

The Best Celeb-Loved Products On Sale at Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Deals Under $50

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop Celeb-Loved Barefoot Dreams Blankets

The 21 Best Activewear Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Now Open To All Cardholders

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: Early Access Is Now Open

The Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing -- Shop the Styles on Sale

J.Lo's Beyond Yoga Leggings Are on Sale at Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Zendaya's UGG Slippers Are on Sale at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale