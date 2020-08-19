So many brands celebrities love are on sale at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, including fall outerwear styles from big brands the royals -- Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry -- have worn. Select jackets and blazers from fashion favorites like Barbour, Theory and Patagonia are on sale right now, and we've found sale styles similar to what the royals have rocked.

Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

In addition to deals on lingerie, women's apparel, activewear, leggings, loungewear, skincare, shoes and on-trend sneakers, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing.

If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Shop deals on royal-approved outerwear from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ahead.

Barbour Jacket

The Duchess of Cambridge has worn her olive green Barbour jacket multiple times for casual settings. The water-resistant waxed fabric is great for fall and rainy season. Plus, it looks great with a sweater and leggings. We found a similar style for over 35% off, which comes with a removable faux shearling collar.

Kate Middleton at the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards, Northern Ireland, in February 2020. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

GET THE LOOK:

Theory Blazer

Theory is known for modern, polished wardrobe staples, and the Duchess of Sussex has worn a chic, off-the-shoulder plaid blazer from the brand. Add a checked Theory jacket to your own closet. This deal saves you $245 on the designer number.

Meghan Markle in Cardiff, Wales, in January 2018. Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Patagonia Puffer

A Patagonia puff quilted jacket is a great versatile piece to wear outdoors. Prince Harry wore one while visiting New Zealand with Meghan. The popular Nano Puff Hooded Jacket from the brand is on sale at Nordstrom for $174.90 (regularly $249).

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Morocco, in February 2019. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/ WireImage

GET THE LOOK:

