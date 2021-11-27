Nordstrom launched their Cyber Monday sale early! If you missed out on the retailer's Black Friday sale, you're getting a new shot at saving even more.

The event, featuring up to 50% off hundreds of designer styles for men, women, kids and your home, now includes even more top brands. If you're a serious holiday shopper and you want all the best Black Friday shopping deals, head over to the department store's website to start saving big on brands you love ahead of Christmas. The deals offered rival the Anniversary Sale with markdowns up to 50% off on top lines like Adidas, Marc Fisher, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden, Free People, Natori, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Spanx, Sweaty Betty and so many more.

The Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals are live through Nov. 29 and we suggest you move fast on your holiday shopping as we're predicting these deals will sell out fast. This is the perfect time to start shopping for holiday gifts, considering all the news about supply chain delays and port backlogs.

In addition to the Cyber Monday sale items, Nordstrom has curated their own holiday gift recommendations for their Make It Pop-In@Nordstrom. Get a jump on your wishlist this year to secure the hottest gifts of 2021 before they sell out.

For more Cyber Week deals that are available to scoop up, check out Macy's Black Friday Sale, Best Buy tech deals and Kate Spade handbags.

See all the Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals and shop ET's top picks below.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Nordstrom Cyber Monday Deals

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Nordstrom/Spanx Spanx Faux Leather Leggings They're a bestseller for a reason. These faux leather leggings from Spanx bring edge to any outfit, which means you can rock the coziest sweater and still look like a rock star. $98 $78 Buy Now

Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil Nordstrom Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil The Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil is one of the most popular items from Kiehl's. The facial oil and serum hybrid is meant to be applied at night to help smooth the skin's texture and restore hydration while you sleep. $78 $63 Buy Now

Nordstrom Gift Guide

Kelty Biggie Blanket Nordstrom Kelty Biggie Blanket Big blankets are the latest obsession of TikTok users -- and this Kelty one is super large and plush. $39 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Le Creuset Dutch Oven Is 40% Off at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Best Buy's Black Friday Sale is Live

Walmart Black Friday Deals: Shop AirPods, Air Fryers and More

The Best Apple Black Friday Deals: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Watches

Amazon Black Friday Deals: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

The Best Black Friday TV Deals Already Available

Kourtney Kardashian's Booty-Lifting Spanx Leggings Are On Sale

Black Friday and Cyber Monday finds from lululemon

Nike Black Friday Sale: Take Up to 50% Select Sneakers & Apparel

SKIMS Black Friday Sale: Save Big on Kim Kardashian's Line