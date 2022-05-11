Nordstrom Rack Is Having a Major Sale on Sandals — Save Up to 75% on Steve Madden, Birkenstock, and More
Now you can get ready for days in the sun and lounging at the beach with Nordstrom Rack's Sandals Sale, featuring up to 70% off sandals styles from major brands like Birkenstock, Steve Madden, Sam Edelman, Adidas, Coach, Crocs and so many more.
Summer is just around the corner, which means it's time to slip on some comfortable sandals and enjoy the warm weather. Nordstrom Rack is having a major sale on sandals with prices starting as low as $12.
Whether you need block heel sandals for the office, platform wedge sandals for brunch, or pillowy pool slides, you can find amazing deals on every style of sandal at Nordstrom Rack right now. Below, we've rounded up the 15 best spring and summer sandal markdowns for every occasion.
Best Deals from Nordstrom Rack's Sandal Sale
These simple slip-on sandals have a little something extra — wavy straps with a low-key '80s vibe.
These flatform sandals are perfect for pulling off a retro Y2K look this summer. Take your summer wardrobe to new heights (literally and figuratively) with these ultra-comfy sandals at half of the original price.
With its lugged sole, these chunky sandals are so versatile and look equally cute paired with shorts, skirts, or a pair of jeans.
Add some height to your trendy sport sandal with a chunky platform wedge sole.
It doesn't get any better than a comfortable pair of slide sandals at the beach this summer.
Keep it extra chic with a sandal fitted with dual braided vamp straps and a slender heel.
This metallic block heel mule sandal is perfect for a night out. Check out the six colors available, including orange and a checkerboard pattern.
These cute Steve Madden braided sandals are perfect for walking along the boardwalk, running errand or even strolling the beach.
If you want all-day comfort, Crocs' strap sandals with a cushioned footbed are great for long walks and even longer days.
Who doesn't love a cute wedge sandal for summer?
At nearly 50% off, we can't resist these stylish translucent slides from Coach. Plus, these Nordstrom Rack exclusive slide sandals are available in 8 different colorways.
Head to brunch in a cute sundress and these double-strap slide sandals from Madewell.
Shop Nordstrom Rack's sale on sandals and snag these adorable rose pink slides from Kate Spade New York (at 39% off).
Save 33% on these Birkenstock sandals at Nordstrom Rack and slide into your new favorite summer footwear.
Try this vibrant puffy strap slide sandal to amp up your summer style. Choose from five different color options.
