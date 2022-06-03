Nordstrom Rack's Wedding Guest Attire Sale Has Summer Wedding Outfits Up to 91% Off
Summer wedding season is here and with ceremonies stacked every weekend this year, wedding guests are running out of outfits to keep up with the nuptials. Right now, Nordstrom Rack has a fully stocked Wedding Guest Attire Sale conveniently organized by attire — whether it be black tie, a garden party, or a beach destination wedding. Better yet, there are plenty of dresses, shoes, and accessories for less than $50.
Whether you're looking for something formal or a lightweight dresses in floral prints, there's a perfectly affordable wedding guest outfit for everyone at Nordstrom Rack. Don't overlook their accessory section either. Clutches from huge designers like Valentino and high-end designer shoes from Stuart Weitzman are heavily marked down as well.
With prices like these, things won't last too long. Ahead, we've put together our favorite wedding guest attire from the Nordstrom Rack Wedding Guest Attire Sale, so you can be the most stylish person on the dance floor this summer.
Trade in your LBD for something a bit more modern, like this halter-neck jumpsuit that can be easily dressed up or down with different shoes.
A flared block heel elevates this slide sandal topped with crisscrossing straps.
Comfortable shoes that don't need to be broken in are ideal for long nights of dancing.
This easy-to-wear jumpsuit is a chic look for any spring wedding.
Get flirty in this peony-hued mini, complete with sweetheart neckline and bow embellishment.
Spice things up for an evening wedding with this darker slip dress with semi-sheer skirt, for 60% off.
Cut a rug in this retro-inspired dress with trendy balloon sleeves and polka dot pattern.
Be the belle of any ball in this curve hugging maxi dress with peekaboo slit and tie up back.
Grab this classic styled blazer in any of the four available colors for 83% off.
The contemporary one-shoulder silhouette of this dreamy wide leg jumpsuit makes it a wedding-ready wardrobe favorite.
Add this timeless wool-blend suit to your wardrobe just in time for spring weddings.
