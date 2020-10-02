Shopping

Nordstrom Sale: Here Are the Best Selling Deals

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ended a month ago so finally it is time for another Nordstrom sale. Now's your chance to snag your favorite items on sale from your favorite luxury retailer.

ET Style has rounded up the best-selling items we've found at Nordstrom sale. This Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on women's apparel, shoes and beauty, with more than 350 items included -- and that number is growing. 

Some of the women's fashion brands brands featured in this Nordstrom sale (at up to 50% off) include Alice + Olivia, Vince, Mother Denim (a Meghan Markle favorite), Anine Bing, Marc JacobsTory Burch, Frame, Veronica Beard, Rag & Bone, Eileen Fisher, Tibi, Citizens of Humanity, Staud, Kenzo and Proenza Schouler, Kate Spade, Burberry, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi, Superga, Sunday Riley, NatoriSteve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Alo, The North Face, Patagonia and so many more. 

The Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on skincare, lingeriewomen's apparel, leggings, activewear, loungewear, luggageshoes, on-trend sneakers and chic pet clothing. The massive shopping event is also full of discounts on home decor including at-home bar essentials, bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art and rugs. 

Shop the best-selling products at the Nordstrom Sale and check out ET Style's top picks ahead.

Wrap High Waist Crop Leggings
Zella
Zella Wrap High Waist Crop Leggings
Nordstrom
Wrap High Waist Crop Leggings
Zella

Zella high-waist, figure-sculpting leggings to wear for workouts, lounging and running essential errands.

REGULARLY $69

Open Stitch Cardigan
BP.
BP. Open Stitch Cardigan
Nordstrom
Open Stitch Cardigan
BP.

Throw on this long chunky cotton cardigan with open front by BP. whenever you need an extra layer. This cardigan comes in four colors: oatmeal, gray, black and rust.

REGULARLY $49

Hydrocotton Bath Towel
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Hydrocotton Bath Towel
Nordstrom
Hydrocotton Bath Towel
Nordstrom

Need new bath towels? Try Nordstrom's super soft, absorbent hydrocotton collection. These bath towels come in ten different colors to match everyone's bathroom motif.

REGULARLY $29

Floral Embroidered T-Shirt
Caslon
Caslon Floral Embroidered T-Shirt
Caslon
Floral Embroidered T-Shirt
Caslon

Collect this basic tee with embroidered flowers by Caslon in multiple colors to wear with jeans, leggings and everything else. This shirt comes in navy blue, too.
 

REGULARLY $29

Wubby Fleece Pullover
Thread & Supply
Thread & Supply Wubby Fleece Pullover
Nordstrom
Wubby Fleece Pullover
Thread & Supply

You'll never want to take off this fluffy Thread & Supply fleece pullover in the fall and winter.

REGULARLY $78

Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra
Natori
Natori Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra
Nordstrom
Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra
Natori

This top selling Natori bra is a  T-shirt bra and as comfortable as it is pretty. The contoured plunge cups and molded mesh outer covers provide a nice shape.

REGULARLY $72

Bliss Plush Throw
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw
Nordstrom
Bliss Plush Throw
Nordstrom

This plush blanket is perfect for the coming cold season.

Unno Pointed Toe Bootie
Marc Fisher LTD
Marc Fisher LTD Unno Pointed Toe Bootie
Nordstrom
Unno Pointed Toe Bootie
Marc Fisher LTD

A pointed-toe bootie from Marc Fisher that's truly versatile and stylish.

REGULARLY $198.95

Clay Pavé Disc Stud Earrings
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Clay Pavé Disc Stud Earrings
Nordstrom
Clay Pavé Disc Stud Earrings
Kate Spade New York

These Kate Spade stud earrings are a classic.

REGULARLY $38

GrandPro Sneaker
Cole Haan
Cole Haan GrandPro Sneaker
Nordstrom
GrandPro Sneaker
Cole Haan

The Cole Haan GrandPro Sneaker fuses leather with cushioning support for a comfortable fit.

REGULARLY $130

Power Shorts
Spanx
Spanx Power Shorts
Nordstrom
Power Shorts
Spanx

The Spanx mid-thigh shaper shorts are made from lightweight material with bonded flat panels to helm your tummy, thighs, hips, and butt look slimmer. 

REGULARLY $64

See all the best-selling items at Nordstrom.

