Nordstrom Sale: Here Are the Best Selling Deals

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ended a month ago so finally it is time for another Nordstrom sale. Now's your chance to snag your favorite items on sale from your favorite luxury retailer.

ET Style has rounded up the best-selling items we've found at Nordstrom sale. This Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on women's apparel, shoes and beauty, with more than 350 items included -- and that number is growing.

Some of the women's fashion brands brands featured in this Nordstrom sale (at up to 50% off) include Alice + Olivia, Vince, Mother Denim (a Meghan Markle favorite), Anine Bing, Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch, Frame, Veronica Beard, Rag & Bone, Eileen Fisher, Tibi, Citizens of Humanity, Staud, Kenzo and Proenza Schouler, Kate Spade, Burberry, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi, Superga, Sunday Riley, Natori, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Alo, The North Face, Patagonia and so many more.

The Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on skincare, lingerie, women's apparel, leggings, activewear, loungewear, luggage, shoes, on-trend sneakers and chic pet clothing. The massive shopping event is also full of discounts on home decor including at-home bar essentials, bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art and rugs.

Shop the best-selling products at the Nordstrom Sale and check out ET Style's top picks ahead.

Wrap High Waist Crop Leggings Zella Nordstrom Wrap High Waist Crop Leggings Zella Zella high-waist, figure-sculpting leggings to wear for workouts, lounging and running essential errands. REGULARLY $69 $41.40 at Nordstrom

Open Stitch Cardigan BP. Nordstrom Open Stitch Cardigan BP. Throw on this long chunky cotton cardigan with open front by BP. whenever you need an extra layer. This cardigan comes in four colors: oatmeal, gray, black and rust. REGULARLY $49 $24.50 at Nordstrom

Hydrocotton Bath Towel Nordstrom Nordstrom Hydrocotton Bath Towel Nordstrom Need new bath towels? Try Nordstrom's super soft, absorbent hydrocotton collection. These bath towels come in ten different colors to match everyone's bathroom motif. REGULARLY $29 $24.50 at Nordstrom

Floral Embroidered T-Shirt Caslon Caslon Floral Embroidered T-Shirt Caslon Collect this basic tee with embroidered flowers by Caslon in multiple colors to wear with jeans, leggings and everything else. This shirt comes in navy blue, too.

REGULARLY $29 $17.90 at Nordstrom

Wubby Fleece Pullover Thread & Supply Nordstrom Wubby Fleece Pullover Thread & Supply You'll never want to take off this fluffy Thread & Supply fleece pullover in the fall and winter. REGULARLY $78 $46.80 at Nordstrom

Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra Natori Nordstrom Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra Natori This top selling Natori bra is a T-shirt bra and as comfortable as it is pretty. The contoured plunge cups and molded mesh outer covers provide a nice shape. REGULARLY $72 $43.20 at Nordstrom

Bliss Plush Throw Nordstrom Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw Nordstrom This plush blanket is perfect for the coming cold season. $39.50 at Nordstrom

Unno Pointed Toe Bootie Marc Fisher LTD Nordstrom Unno Pointed Toe Bootie Marc Fisher LTD A pointed-toe bootie from Marc Fisher that's truly versatile and stylish. REGULARLY $198.95 $99.90 at Nordstrom

Clay Pavé Disc Stud Earrings Kate Spade New York Nordstrom Clay Pavé Disc Stud Earrings Kate Spade New York These Kate Spade stud earrings are a classic. REGULARLY $38 $19 at Nordstrom

GrandPro Sneaker Cole Haan Nordstrom GrandPro Sneaker Cole Haan The Cole Haan GrandPro Sneaker fuses leather with cushioning support for a comfortable fit. REGULARLY $130 $64.90 at Nordstrom

Power Shorts Spanx Nordstrom Power Shorts Spanx The Spanx mid-thigh shaper shorts are made from lightweight material with bonded flat panels to helm your tummy, thighs, hips, and butt look slimmer. REGULARLY $64 $36 at Nordstrom

See all the best-selling items at Nordstrom.

