Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Is Coming, But You Can Shop These Leggings Deals Now

By ETonline Staff
Woman Running on Mountain
Getty Images

Mark your calendars! Nordstrom's 2021 Anniversary Sale is set to take place from July 28 to Aug. 8 (starting early, on July 16, for cardmembers), but the retailer already has some great deals on leggings. 

Fashion-forward and functional styles from brands like Nike, Spanx, Sweaty Betty, Alo, Beyond Yoga and more are on deep discount, with some even over 50% off. Jennifer Lopez's favorite Beyond Yoga High Waisted Midi Leggings are 40% off, discounted from $80 to just $48. And several styles from Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American have been marked down, including the Seamless Chunky Rib Legging, which is now just $47. 

Whether you're looking for new workout gear, a faux leather look for a night on the town, or something comfortable to hang around the house in, there's a great deal on a pair of leggings at Nordstrom. 

Check out ET Style's picks below. 

Good American Seamless Chunky Rib Leggings
Good American Seamless Chunky Rib Leggings.png
Nordstrom
Good American Seamless Chunky Rib Leggings
Prominent ribbing textures these second-skin seamless leggings. 
$47 (REGULARLY $79)
Beyond Yoga High Waisted Midi Legging
Beyond Yoga High Waisted Midi Legging.png
Nordstrom
Beyond Yoga High Waisted Midi Legging
Start moving in these motion-friendly and smoothing, high-waisted leggings cut from sleek, ultra-stretchy fabric with eye-catching shine.
$48 (REGULARLY $80)
Alo Vapor High Waist Leggings
Alo Vapor High Waist Leggings.png
Nordstrom
Alo Vapor High Waist Leggings
This cool camo pair features lifting fabric with moisture-wicking technology. 
$64 (REGULARLY $128)
Alo Solarized Tie Dye High Waist Leggings
Alo Solarized Tie Dye High Waist Leggings.png
Nordstrom
Alo Solarized Tie Dye High Waist Leggings
These leggings sport an on-trend tie-dye pattern that looks great in or out of the gym.
$77 (REGULARLY $128)
Nike City Ready 7/8 Training Tights
Nike City Ready 78 Training Tights.png
Nordstrom
Nike City Ready 7/8 Training Tights
Corded details flatter your figure in second-skin training tights finished with a supportive high waistband.
$72 (REGULARLY $120)
Spanx Every.Wear Laser Wave Pocket 7/8 Active Leggings
Spanx Every Wear Laser Wave Pocket 78 Active Leggings.png
Nordstrom
Spanx Every.Wear Laser Wave Pocket 7/8 Active Leggings
Power through in cool comfort with the laser-cut mesh of sweat-wicking leggings featuring Printed Power™ technology that targets your tummy.
$71 (REGULARLY $118)
Nike Icon Clash Epic Luxe Print Running Tights
Nike Icon Clash Epic Luxe Print Running Tights
Nordstrom
Nike Icon Clash Epic Luxe Print Running Tights
Colorful graphics inspired by women's running clubs around the world make these running tights stylish workout essentials.
$66 (REGULARLY $110)
Good American Tie Dye Seamless High Waist Leggings
Tie Dye Seamless High Waist Leggings.png
Nordstrom
Good American Tie Dye Seamless High Waist Leggings
A networked tie-dye pattern covers these seamless leggings. 
$51 (REGULARLY $85)
Sweaty Betty Power Pocket Workout Leggings
Sweaty Betty Power Pocket Workout Leggings.png
Nordstrom
Sweaty Betty Power Pocket Workout Leggings
Equipped with a handy back pocket, these bum-sculpting leggings perform well for barre class or the track.
$70 (REGULARLY $100)
Outdoor Voices Two-Tone Warmup Crop Leggings
Outdoor Voices Two-Tone Warmup Crop Leggings.png
Nordstrom
Outdoor Voices Two-Tone Warmup Crop Leggings
Two-tone styling refreshes the look of cropped leggings. 
$47 (REGULARLY $78)
Zella Live In Dot Print High Waist Pocket Crop Leggings
Zella Live In Dot Print High Waist Pocket Crop Leggings.png
Nordstrom
Zella Live In Dot Print High Waist Pocket Crop Leggings
These leggings support muscles, smooth curves and optimize your range of motion to help you make the most of your workout.
$33 (REGULARLY $55)
Sweaty Betty Zero Gravity Pocket 7/8 Running Leggings
Sweaty Betty Zero Gravity Pocket 78 Running Leggings.png
Nordstrom
Sweaty Betty Zero Gravity Pocket 7/8 Running Leggings
An eye-catching pattern brightens shapely stretch leggings. 
$77 (REGULARLY $128)
Zella Tie Dye Seamless Ankle Leggings
Zella Tie Dye Seamless Ankle Leggings.png
Nordstrom
Zella Tie Dye Seamless Ankle Leggings
Seamless high-waisted leggings are cut from sweat-wicking fabric that helps you stay focused no matter how wild this tie-dye print may be.
$39 (REGULARLY $65)
Commando Reptile Embossed Faux Leather Leggings
Commando Reptile Embossed Faux Leather Leggings.png
Nordstrom
Commando Reptile Embossed Faux Leather Leggings
Reptile-embossed faux-leather leggings come with a serious dose of attitude you can totally see. 
$71 (REGULARLY $118)
Free People Just Breathe High Waist Pocket Leggings
Free People Just Breathe High Waist Pocket Leggings.png
Nordstrom
Free People Just Breathe High Waist Pocket Leggings
A V-shaped band at the waist flatters your figure. 
$65 (REGULARLY $108)
Zella Pirouette High Waist Rib Ankle Leggings
Zella Pirouette High Waist Rib Ankle Leggings.png
Nordstrom
Zella Pirouette High Waist Rib Ankle Leggings
A wide waistband means extra comfort and support as you work out. 
$29 (REGULARY $69)
Outdoor Voices Warm-Up Crop Leggings
Outdoor Voices Warm-Up Crop Leggings.png
Nordstrom
Outdoor Voices Warm-Up Crop Leggings
Designed from 10 panels of stretch fabric, these leggings have a compression fit that's tighter to support muscles, reduce fatigue and speed recovery time.
$38 (REGULARLY $75)
Good American Icon High Waist Leggings
Good American Icon High Waist Leggings.png
Nordstrom
Good American Icon High Waist Leggings
Partially made from recycled materials, these sleek performance leggings flatter your figure. 
$51 (REGULARLY $85)
Sweaty Betty All Day Ruched Hem 7/8 Leggings
All Day Ruched Hem 78 Leggings.png
Nordstrom
Sweaty Betty All Day Ruched Hem 7/8 Leggings
Squat, peddle or lounge in these ruched-hem leggings cut from sweat-wicking, quick-drying fabric. 
$44 (REGULARLY $88)
Heroine Sport Body High Waist Leggings
Heroine Sport Body High Waist Leggings.png
Nordstrom
Heroine Sport Body High Waist Leggings
Take your workout up a notch with these second-skin leggings designed with a supportive high waist and a shiny finish.
$59 (REGULARLY $98)

