Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale: Get up to 50% Off Barefoot Dreams, UGG, Reformation, and More
Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale is getting even better. The event, featuring up to 50% off hundreds of designer styles for men, women, kids and your home, now includes even more top brands. If you're a serious holiday shopper and you want all the best Black Friday shopping deals, head over to the department store's website to start saving big on brands you love ahead of Thanksgiving Day. The deals offered rival the Anniversary Sale with markdowns up to 50% off on top lines like Adidas, Marc Fisher, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden, Free People, Natori, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Spanx, Sweaty Betty and so many more.
The Nordstrom Black Friday deals are live through Nov. 26, which means it ends before Cyber Monday. We suggest you move fast on your holiday shopping as we're predicting these deals will sell out fast and we're expecting a lot of shipping delays. This is the perfect time to start shopping for holiday gifts, considering all the news about supply chain delays and port backlogs. In addition to the Black Friday sale items, Nordstrom has curated their own holiday gift recommendations for their Make It Pop-In@Nordstrom. Get a jump on your wishlist this year to secure the hottest gifts of 2021 before they sell out.
For more early Black Friday deals that are already available to scoop up, check out Macy's Black Friday Sale, Best Buy tech deals, Kate Spade handbags and exclusive early access to Samsung deals.
See all the Nordstrom Black Friday deals and shop ET's top picks below.
Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.
Nordstrom Black Friday Deals
Gifts
