Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale: Get up to 50% Off Barefoot Dreams, UGG, Reformation, and More

By Danica Creahan‍
Nordstrom Holiday Pop-In Event
Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale is getting even better. The event, featuring up to 50% off hundreds of designer styles for men, women, kids and your home, now includes even more top brands. If you're a serious holiday shopper and you want all the best Black Friday shopping deals, head over to the department store's website to start saving big on brands you love ahead of Thanksgiving Day. The deals offered rival the Anniversary Sale with markdowns up to 50% off on top lines like Adidas, Marc Fisher, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden, Free People, Natori, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Spanx, Sweaty Betty and so many more. 

The Nordstrom Black Friday deals are live through Nov. 26, which means it ends before Cyber Monday. We suggest you move fast on your holiday shopping as we're predicting these deals will sell out fast and we're expecting a lot of shipping delays. This is the perfect time to start shopping for holiday gifts, considering all the news about supply chain delays and port backlogs. In addition to the Black Friday sale items, Nordstrom has curated their own holiday gift recommendations for their Make It Pop-In@Nordstrom. Get a jump on your wishlist this year to secure the hottest gifts of 2021 before they sell out.

For more early Black Friday deals that are already available to scoop up, check out Macy's Black Friday Sale, Best Buy tech deals, Kate Spade handbags and exclusive early access to Samsung deals

See all the Nordstrom Black Friday deals and shop ET's top picks below. 

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals

Sanctuary V-Neck Teddy Sweater
Sanctuary V-Neck Teddy Sweater
Nordstrom
Sanctuary V-Neck Teddy Sweater
Stock up on cozy sweaters like this teddy v-neck from Santcuary. 
$79$49
Free People My Only Sunshine Sweater
Free People My Only Sunshine Sweater
Nordstrom
Free People My Only Sunshine Sweater
Grab this chunky Free People sweater for winter. 
$108$60
Always Pan Set
Always Pan
Nordstrom
Always Pan Set
$145$99
Marc Fisher Ltd Padmia Chelsea Boot
Marc Fisher Ltd Padmia Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom
Marc Fisher Ltd Padmia Chelsea Boot
'Tis the season for stylish and sturdy Chelsea boots. Thus suede version from Marc Fisher comes with the big lugs that 2021 is demanding. 
$199$99
APL TechLoom Wave Hybrid Running Shoe
APL TechLoom Wave Hybrid Running Shoe
Nordstrom
APL TechLoom Wave Hybrid Running Shoe
$225$169
Zella Moto Ribbed High Waist Ankle Leggings
Zella Moto Ribbed High Waist Ankle Leggings
Nordstrom
Zella Moto Ribbed High Waist Ankle Leggings
$69$30
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Colorblock Open Front Long Cardigan
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Colorblock Open Front Long Cardigan
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Colorblock Open Front Long Cardigan
Barefoot Dreams can be a reality at Nordstrom's Black Friday sale. Shop this cozy cardigan for 39% off the regular price. 
$165$100
Nordstrom Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater
Nordstrom Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater
This cashmere sweater is exactly the type of item you want to get from a Black Friday Sale.
$120$80
Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Crop Top
Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Crop Top
Nordstrom
Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Crop Top
Don't miss out on this awesome deal on the Spanx seamless workout top. 
$55$23
Sam Edelman Larina Knee High Platform Boot
Sam Edelman Larina Knee High Platform Boot
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Larina Knee High Platform Boot
Save $100 on the trendy Sam Edelman Larina Knee High Platform Boot. 
$250$150
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings
Nordstrom
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings
Save 25% on these highly-rated Zella leggings. 
$65$49
Adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe
Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe
Select colors of the Adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe are up to 40% off. 
$85$68
Bernardo Hooded Quilted Water Repellent Jacket
Bernardo Hooded Quilted Water Repellent Jacket
Nordstrom
Bernardo Hooded Quilted Water Repellent Jacket
A water-resistant quilted jacket that's practical and looks stylish. 
$180$100
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Nordstrom
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
The fan-favorite Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra is on sale. 
$68$44
The North Face Cragmont Fleece Jacket
The North Face Cragmont Fleece Jacket
Nordstrom
The North Face Cragmont Fleece Jacket
$170$118
Levi's Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket
Levis Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket
Nordstrom
Levi's Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket
$150$99
UGG Kids' Classic II Glitz Bootie
UGG Kids' Classic II Glitz Bootie
Nordstrom
UGG Kids' Classic II Glitz Bootie
$130$80
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil
The Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil is one of the most popular items from Kiehl's. The facial oil and serum hybrid is meant to be applied at night to help smooth the skin's texture and restore hydration while you sleep. 
$78$62

Gifts 

Bose Sport Earbuds
Bose Sport Earbuds
Nordstrom
Bose Sport Earbuds
If you're looking for the best earbuds, look to Bose for high-quality sound. 
$179
FAO Schwarz Plush Covered Headphones
FAO Schwarz Plush Covered Headphones
Nordstrom
FAO Schwarz Plush Covered Headphones
You probably have a kid or two in your life that would really love these unicorn headphones. 
$35
Beast Blender & Hydration System Set
Beast Blender & Hydration System Set
Nordstrom
Beast Blender & Hydration System Set
This blender set will help to simplify your smoothie making process.
$185
J. Hannah Nail Polish
J. Hannah Nail Polish
Nordstrom
J. Hannah Nail Polish
Settle into your winter color palette with these delicate nail polishes from J. Hannah.
$19
Baked Beauty Co. I Think I'm Dying CBD PMS Stick
I Think I'm Dying CBD PMS Stick
Nordstrom
Baked Beauty Co. I Think I'm Dying CBD PMS Stick
Sit back and relax with this comforting CBD stick -- made with essential oils.
$14
Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Hydrators Set
Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Hydrators Set
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Hydrators Set
The colder days is amongst us, so now is the perfect to stock up on your hydrating skin care products. This limited-edition set is what you need as your hydrating essentials.
$58$30
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, Face Mist & Lip Balm Set
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, Face Mist & Lip Balm Set
Nordstrom
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, Face Mist & Lip Balm Set
$33$19
The Dough Project Rainbow Rolling Play Dough Set
Rainbow Rolling Play Dough Set
Nordstrom
The Dough Project Rainbow Rolling Play Dough Set
Tap into your creative spirit with this plant-based dough.
$48
Anecdote Winter Social Candle
Winter Social Candle
Nordstrom
Anecdote Winter Social Candle
Incorporate the best parts of winter into your home with this cozy candle.
$34
Kelty Biggie Blanket
Kelty Biggie Blanket
Nordstrom
Kelty Biggie Blanket
Big blankets are the latest obsession of TikTok users -- and this Kelty one is super large and plush.
$39
Whiled Sister Sun and Brother Moon 1000-Piece Puzzle
Sister Sun and Brother Moon 1000-Piece Puzzle
Nordstrom
Whiled Sister Sun and Brother Moon 1000-Piece Puzzle
Cozy up with a charming puzzle this holiday season.
$37
Intentionally Blank Plant Mom Slipper
Plant Mom Slipper
Nordstrom
Intentionally Blank Plant Mom Slipper
Declare your love for your plants to the world.
$79
Disney Micky Mouse Double Sided Flip Waffle Maker
Micky Mouse Double Sided Flip Waffle Maker
Nordstrom
Disney Micky Mouse Double Sided Flip Waffle Maker
Make your breakfast all the more magical with this Disney-themed waffle maker.
$80
Urban Decay x Marvel 'Eternals' Eyeshadow Palette
Urban Decay x Marvel 'Eternals' Eyeshadow Palette
Nordstrom
Urban Decay x Marvel 'Eternals' Eyeshadow Palette
This limited-edition eyeshadow palette found at Nordstrom is filled with shades inspired by Marvel Studios' 'Eternals.'
$65$32
Dance Happy Print Cotton Canvas Tote
Print Cotton Canvas Tote
Nordstrom
Dance Happy Print Cotton Canvas Tote
Lighten your load with this chic, golden tote.
$58
Opopop Holiday Discovery Popcorn Kit
Holiday Discovery Popcorn Kit
Nordstrom
Opopop Holiday Discovery Popcorn Kit
Pop into the new season with this winter's coziest snack -- popcorn.
$45
Milk Tea Powder Boba Kit
Milk Tea Powder Boba Kit
Nordstrom
Milk Tea Powder Boba Kit
Channel your inner at-home barista with this buzzy boba kit from Nordstrom.
$40
Fleur Marche Set of 4 CBD Wellness Patches
Set of 4 CBD Wellness Patches
Nordstrom
Fleur Marche Set of 4 CBD Wellness Patches
Give your body a much-needed rest and resent with these CBD patches.
$22
Chronicle Books 'Hanukcats' Book
'Hanukcats' Book
Nordstrom
Chronicle Books 'Hanukcats' Book
You get the best of both worlds with this quirky traditional Jewish song book -- inspired (and made for) cats.
$10
Pac-Man/Galaga Countercade Cabinet
Pac-Man/Galaga Countercade Cabinet
Nordstrom
Pac-Man/Galaga Countercade Cabinet
Tap into the nostalgic fun of this classic arcade gaming system.
$180
Dada Daily Baby, Won't You Light My Fingers? Candle
Baby, Won't You Light My Fingers? Candle
Nordstrom
Dada Daily Baby, Won't You Light My Fingers? Candle
This Dada Daily candle exudes passion and fire -- even from the fingertips.
$65
Bink Day Hydration Tracking Water Bottle
Day Hydration Tracking Water Bottle
Nordstrom
Bink Day Hydration Tracking Water Bottle
Stay hydrated and happy with this golden, bright and practical water bottle.
$38
Cooluli Thermoelectric Mini Beauty Fridge
Thermoelectric Mini Beauty Fridge
Nordstrom
Cooluli Thermoelectric Mini Beauty Fridge
Extend the life of your favorite skincare products with this TikTok-approved beauty fridge.
$50
Miffy Dutch Rabbit
Miffy Dutch Rabbit
Nordstrom
Miffy Dutch Rabbit
Cozy up with this cute rabbit plush.
$42
FLÎKR Portable Tabletop Fireplace
FLÎKR Portable Tabletop Fireplace
Nordstrom
FLÎKR Portable Tabletop Fireplace
With this tabletop fireplace, you can enjoy the comforts of a warm fire wherever you are.
$95

