See what our editors are adding to their Amazon carts.
Amazon's October Prime Day is ending soon, but there are still thousands upon thousands of deals in honor of Amazon's biggest sale of the year. Until midnight on October 11, Amazon is offering massive discounts on everything from the latest Apple products and home furniture to anti-aging skincare and Halloween decorations.
Shop Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
With so many deals available, you might be wondering what's worth adding to your Amazon cart during Prime Day. Luckily for you, our team of editors who have journeyed through the mountains of discounts are willing to share their Amazon Prime Day shopping secrets. We've shopped the good, the bad and the ugly and we're here to tell you which deals we deem worthy.
We've rounded up some of our favorite deals to shop across multiple categories, including a major deal on Oprah-approved Brightland olive oil, cozy cotton sweaters for the holidays and Ninja's latest offering for sparkling water fans.
Not an Amazon Prime member? Let us help you fix that. Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of October Prime Day 2023.
Below, shop like an expert by checking out the Prime Big Deal Days finds our editors are definitely grabbing.
Amazon Essentials Women's Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater
"It's so hard to find sweaters not made of polyester or acrylic nowadays, and I love that this Amazon Essentials sweater is made of 100% cotton." — Lauren Gruber, Commerce Writer
Brightland The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils
"This olive oil set is delicious and makes a great holiday host gift." - Doriean Stevenson, Commerce Editor.
Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700
Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls.
Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Joint Care Joint Supplement
“My little old man loves to gobble up these joint supplements. He would eat the whole bag if I would let him.” — Rebecca Rovenstine, Commerce Writer
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
Don't let cracked, dry lips become your latest summer accessory. You can save over $5 on this everyday luxury, packed with murumuru and shea butter for all-day lip hydration.
LAFCO New York Holiday Signature Candle, Woodland Spruce
"I have an unhealthy obsession with candles, so I always make sure to grab a few while they're on sale. LAFCO candles come in the most beautiful hand-blown glass vessels, and this festive woodsy scent is perfect for the holidays." — Lauren Gruber, Commerce Writer
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
Not only are these Adidas sneakers cute enough to wear in and out of the gym, but Cloudfoam technology makes them incredibly comfortable.
Ninja WC1001 Thirsti Drink System
"Rather than making an entire bottle of sparkling water, the Ninja Thirsti lets you customize each glass. I like making my drinks with ‘max bubbles’ and energy drops for an afternoon pick me up.” — Rebecca Rovenstine, Commerce Writer
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets
Perfect for anyone on the go, these best-selling leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items.
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree
"The timing of Prime Big Deal Days couldn't be better, as I don't like to wait until the last minute to grab Christmas decorations. I'm going for retro, space-age holiday decor this year, so the white tree is a must-have." - Doriean Stevenson, Commerce Editor.
innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Face Lotion
"I've been using this sunscreen for awhile now, and it is by far the best formula I've ever tried. It has the silkiest texture and gives my skin a dewy, non-greasy finish that looks great under makeup. Plus, it smells so nice!" — Lauren Gruber, Commerce Writer
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.
POPPI Sparkling Prebiotic Soda
"I've spent an embarrassing amount of money on these Poppi drinks at the grocery store, so I'm stocking up while they're on sale." — Lauren Gruber, Commerce Writer
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
The Roomba 694 features iRobot's 3-Stage Cleaning system, which works to effectively lift dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and pet shedding seasons.
Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Terracotta Rug
"This gorgeous rug is perfect for the kitchen or dining room, and it's a steal at 75% off. Truly: it almost feels like a crime." – Doriean Stevenson, Commerce Editor.
Staub Ceramic Petite Ceramic Pumpkin, 0.75 Qt.
"I'm already dreaming about all the fall soups I'll be able to make in this cute little pumpkin pot." — Lauren Gruber, Commerce Writer
Crest 3D White Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Kit
Brighten up your smile with 20 Professional Effects treatments and 2 bonus 1 Hour Express treatments designed to whiten like a professional-level teeth whitening treatment at home.
Costa Farms Cat Palm
"I'll take any excuse to add a new statement-making houseplant to my living room and with over $20 in savings I might buy two..." — Rebecca Rovenstine, Commerce Writer
REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer
"I can't even count the amount of compliments I get on my hair after I use this Revlon brush. I have thick, unruly hair and this is the only tool that gives me that voluminous blowout look without frizz." — Lauren Gruber, Commerce Writer
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow - Set of 2 King Size Pillows
Rest your head on this set of two king-sized, supportive and fluffy pillows.
RELATED CONTENT: