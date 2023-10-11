Sales & Deals

October Prime Day Editor's Picks: Our Favorite Amazon Deals on Beauty, Electronics, Home Decor and More

Getty
Getty
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:17 PM PDT, October 11, 2023

See what our editors are adding to their Amazon carts.

Amazon's October Prime Day is ending soon, but there are still thousands upon thousands of deals in honor of Amazon's biggest sale of the year. Until midnight on October 11, Amazon is offering massive discounts on everything from the latest Apple products and home furniture to anti-aging skincare and Halloween decorations.

Shop Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

With so many deals available, you might be wondering what's worth adding to your Amazon cart during Prime Day. Luckily for you, our team of editors who have journeyed through the mountains of discounts are willing to share their Amazon Prime Day shopping secrets. We've shopped the good, the bad and the ugly and we're here to tell you which deals we deem worthy. 

We've rounded up some of our favorite deals to shop across multiple categories, including a major deal on Oprah-approved Brightland olive oil, cozy cotton sweaters for the holidays and Ninja's latest offering for sparkling water fans.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Let us help you fix that. Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of October Prime Day 2023.

Below, shop like an expert by checking out the Prime Big Deal Days finds our editors are definitely grabbing.

Amazon Essentials Women's Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater

Amazon Essentials Women's Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater

"It's so hard to find sweaters not made of polyester or acrylic nowadays, and I love that this Amazon Essentials sweater is made of 100% cotton." — Lauren Gruber, Commerce Writer

$28 $28

Shop Now

Brightland The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils

Brightland The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils
Amazon

Brightland The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils

"This olive oil set is delicious and makes a great holiday host gift." - Doriean Stevenson, Commerce Editor.

$74 $59

Shop Now

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700
Amazon

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls.

$379 $279

Shop Now

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Joint Care Joint Supplement

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Joint Care Joint Supplement
Amazon

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Joint Care Joint Supplement

“My little old man loves to gobble up these joint supplements. He would eat the whole bag if I would let him.” — Rebecca Rovenstine, Commerce Writer

$13 $7

Shop Now

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
Amazon

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

Don't let cracked, dry lips become your latest summer accessory. You can save over $5 on this everyday luxury, packed with murumuru and shea butter for all-day lip hydration.

$18 $13

Shop Now

LAFCO New York Holiday Signature Candle, Woodland Spruce

LAFCO New York Holiday Signature Candle, Woodland Spruce
Amazon

LAFCO New York Holiday Signature Candle, Woodland Spruce

"I have an unhealthy obsession with candles, so I always make sure to grab a few while they're on sale. LAFCO candles come in the most beautiful hand-blown glass vessels, and this festive woodsy scent is perfect for the holidays." — Lauren Gruber, Commerce Writer

 

$75 $60

Shop Now

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
Amazon

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Not only are these Adidas sneakers cute enough to wear in and out of the gym, but Cloudfoam technology makes them incredibly comfortable.

$75 $47

Shop Now

Ninja WC1001 Thirsti Drink System

Ninja WC1001 Thirsti Drink System
Amazon

Ninja WC1001 Thirsti Drink System

"Rather than making an entire bottle of sparkling water, the Ninja Thirsti lets you customize each glass. I like making my drinks with ‘max bubbles’ and energy drops for an afternoon pick me up.” — Rebecca Rovenstine, Commerce Writer 

$180 $145

Shop Now

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets
Amazon

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets

Perfect for anyone on the go, these best-selling leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items.

$30 $18

Shop Now

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree
Amazon

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree

"The timing of Prime Big Deal Days couldn't be better, as I don't like to wait until the last minute to grab Christmas decorations. I'm going for retro, space-age holiday decor this year, so the white tree is a must-have." - Doriean Stevenson, Commerce Editor.

$45 $25

Shop Now

innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Face Lotion

innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Face Lotion
Amazon

innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Face Lotion

"I've been using this sunscreen for awhile now, and it is by far the best formula I've ever tried. It has the silkiest texture and gives my skin a dewy, non-greasy finish that looks great under makeup. Plus, it smells so nice!" — Lauren Gruber, Commerce Writer

$16 $11

Shop Now

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.
 

$130 $80

Shop Now

POPPI Sparkling Prebiotic Soda

POPPI Sparkling Prebiotic Soda
Amazon

POPPI Sparkling Prebiotic Soda

"I've spent an embarrassing amount of money on these Poppi drinks at the grocery store, so I'm stocking up while they're on sale." — Lauren Gruber, Commerce Writer

$30 $20

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

The Roomba 694 features iRobot's 3-Stage Cleaning system, which works to effectively lift dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and pet shedding seasons.

$275 $199

Shop Now

Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Terracotta Rug

Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Terracotta Rug
Amazon

Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Terracotta Rug

"This gorgeous rug is perfect for the kitchen or dining room, and it's a steal at 75% off. Truly: it almost feels like a crime." – Doriean Stevenson, Commerce Editor.

$359 $98

Shop Now

Staub Ceramic Petite Ceramic Pumpkin, 0.75 Qt.

Staub Ceramic Petite Ceramic Pumpkin, 0.75 Qt.
Amazon

Staub Ceramic Petite Ceramic Pumpkin, 0.75 Qt.

"I'm already dreaming about all the fall soups I'll be able to make in this cute little pumpkin pot." — Lauren Gruber, Commerce Writer

$45 $30

Shop Now

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Kit

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Kit
Amazon

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Kit

Brighten up your smile with 20 Professional Effects treatments and 2 bonus 1 Hour Express treatments designed to whiten like a professional-level teeth whitening treatment at home.

$46 $30

Shop Now

Costa Farms Cat Palm

Costa Farms Cat Palm
Amazon

Costa Farms Cat Palm

"I'll take any excuse to add a new statement-making houseplant to my living room and with over $20 in savings I might buy two..." — Rebecca Rovenstine, Commerce Writer

$53 $30

Shop Now

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer
Amazon

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer

"I can't even count the amount of compliments I get on my hair after I use this Revlon brush. I have thick, unruly hair and this is the only tool that gives me that voluminous blowout look without frizz." — Lauren Gruber, Commerce Writer

$45 $28

Shop Now

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow - Set of 2 King Size Pillows

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow - Set of 2 King Size Pillows
Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow - Set of 2 King Size Pillows

Rest your head on this set of two king-sized, supportive and fluffy pillows. 

$82 $49

With coupon

Shop Now

