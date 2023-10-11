Amazon's October Prime Day is ending soon, but there are still thousands upon thousands of deals in honor of Amazon's biggest sale of the year. Until midnight on October 11, Amazon is offering massive discounts on everything from the latest Apple products and home furniture to anti-aging skincare and Halloween decorations.

Shop Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

With so many deals available, you might be wondering what's worth adding to your Amazon cart during Prime Day. Luckily for you, our team of editors who have journeyed through the mountains of discounts are willing to share their Amazon Prime Day shopping secrets. We've shopped the good, the bad and the ugly and we're here to tell you which deals we deem worthy.

We've rounded up some of our favorite deals to shop across multiple categories, including a major deal on Oprah-approved Brightland olive oil, cozy cotton sweaters for the holidays and Ninja's latest offering for sparkling water fans.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Let us help you fix that. Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of October Prime Day 2023.

Below, shop like an expert by checking out the Prime Big Deal Days finds our editors are definitely grabbing.

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Amazon Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls. $379 $279 Shop Now

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm Amazon Laneige Lip Glowy Balm Don't let cracked, dry lips become your latest summer accessory. You can save over $5 on this everyday luxury, packed with murumuru and shea butter for all-day lip hydration. $18 $13 Shop Now

Ninja WC1001 Thirsti Drink System Amazon Ninja WC1001 Thirsti Drink System "Rather than making an entire bottle of sparkling water, the Ninja Thirsti lets you customize each glass. I like making my drinks with ‘max bubbles’ and energy drops for an afternoon pick me up.” — Rebecca Rovenstine, Commerce Writer $180 $145 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum The Roomba 694 features iRobot's 3-Stage Cleaning system, which works to effectively lift dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and pet shedding seasons. $275 $199 Shop Now

Costa Farms Cat Palm Amazon Costa Farms Cat Palm "I'll take any excuse to add a new statement-making houseplant to my living room and with over $20 in savings I might buy two..." — Rebecca Rovenstine, Commerce Writer $53 $30 Shop Now

