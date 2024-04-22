The 2024 NBA Playoffs continue today with the Orlando Magic facing the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference series. Orlando will be looking to bounce back against Cleveland after their 97-83 loss in Game 1 on Saturday. Today's Cavaliers vs. Magic game tips off at 7 p.m. ET from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Ohio.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Playoff game, including the full series schedule and best livestream options.

How to Watch the Magic vs. Cavaliers Playoff Game Without Cable

The second game of a best-of-seven playoff series between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers will air on NBA TV. If you don't have cable, you can watch today's game with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV or FuboTV.

The Sling Orange + Sports Extra package offers access to NBA TV to stream Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 2. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Orange package down to just $15 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $35. The Sports Extra add-on costs an additional $11 per month.

NBA Playoffs on Sling TV Sling TV NBA Playoffs on Sling TV With its Orange + Blue plan, Sling TV offers access to ESPN, TNT and ABC to watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs without cable. For NBA TV you'll also need the $11 Sports Extras add-on. Right now, Sling Orange + Blue is $25 off your first month. $71 $46 With Sports Extra Sign Up Now

You can also save $40 when you prepay $120 for four months of the Sling TV Orange tier. The Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform is currently offering $10 off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $50 for the first month.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch it live.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to NBA TV and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream today's Magic vs. Cavaliers playoff game for free.

NBA Playoffs on FuboTV FuboTV NBA Playoffs on FuboTV FuboTV offers ESPN and ABC as well as a NBA TV add-on to watch most of the NBA Playoff games. Grab the free trial to watch today's game at no cost. $79.99/Month 7-Day Free Trial Sign Up Now

FuboTV also has nearly every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NBA playoff games. Subscribers can also watch the Mavericks vs. Clippers games on TNT by subscribing to Max's Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

What time is Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 2?

The Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Playoff game will be played Monday, April 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers First Round Schedule

The first-round series between the Magic and Cavaliers began on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Here is the full schedule to catch all the action.

GAME 1: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Saturday, April 20 (1 p.m. ET, ESPN)

GAME 2: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Monday, April 22 (7 p.m. ET, NBA TV)

GAME 3: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Thursday, April 25 (7 p.m. ET, NBA TV)

GAME 4: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Saturday, April 27 (1 p.m. ET, TNT)

GAME 5: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 6: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Friday, May 3 (TBD, TBD)*

GAME 7: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Sunday, May 5 (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

