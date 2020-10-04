Overstock Customer Day Sale: Save on Millions of Items for 36 Hours

The only thing that's gotten us to stop thinking about Amazon Prime Day: the just-launched Overstock Customer Day Sale, a 36-hour shopping bonanza featuring discounts on more than a million items. This bigger-than-Black Friday event began today and ends at 2 a.m. ET on Oct. 6.

Customer Day highlights include free shipping on all Overstock orders in the continental U.S., 24-hour exclusives and deals on thousands of products that have never gone on sale before. Plus, if you're a Club O member, you'll get double rewards points and free returns.

While Overstock is often a go-to retailer for savings on clothing and accessories, we're beelining for stuff to decorate our home: furniture, rugs (starting at $49), decor (starting at $19), bedding, office furniture (starting at $89), mattresses, towels, kitchen appliances and so much more. No promo code is needed to score these savings.

And if you plan to spend lots of time in your backyard this fall, you might as well make it a place where you can kick off your shoes and truly relax with Overstock's outdoor deals. Whether you're eyeing a chaise lounge, outdoor dining set, outdoor sofa set, patio umbrella, full furniture set or a pair of chic weatherproof throw pillows, you can easily create your own outdoor sanctuary -- and score Overstock deals, too.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite finds from the Overstock Customer Day Sale.

Shop the Overstock Customer Day Sale.

Handmade Luxe Shag Bahija Solid Polyester Rug Safavieh Overstock Handmade Luxe Shag Bahija Solid Polyester Rug Safavieh Available in 17 sizes and five colors, there's a version of this rug to add a touch of luxe to any room in your home. REGULARLY $46.81 AND UP $26.05 and up at Overstock

Porcelain Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set, 12-Piece Ayesha Curry Overstock Porcelain Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set, 12-Piece Ayesha Curry Give the gift of cookware (or upgrade your own set) with this one-stop shop from the Ayesha Curry Home Collection. REGULARLY $139.99 $119.99 at Overstock

Turi Lounge Chair Carson Carrington Overstock Turi Lounge Chair Carson Carrington Available in light blue and taupe, this is the perfect chair for curling up with a book and a cup of tea. REGULARLY $594.98 $217.12 at Overstock

7-Piece Outdoor Patio Rattan Wicker Furniture Set Outsunny Overstock 7-Piece Outdoor Patio Rattan Wicker Furniture Set Outsunny Spruce up your outdoor area with this wicker furniture set, which includes a six-piece modular sofa and coffee table ottoman. REGULARLY $756.49 $577.99 at Overstock

Alyssa Velvet Arm Mid-Century Style Chair Christopher Knight Home Overstock Alyssa Velvet Arm Mid-Century Style Chair Christopher Knight Home This mid-century inspired chair features a smooth velvet finish for a touch of old-world glamour. This plush chair is available in colors including light blue, navy blue, dark teal, light gray and ivory. REGULARLY $325.49 $253.49 at Overstock

Simplify 3-Drawer Wood Console Table Decor Therapy Overstock Simplify 3-Drawer Wood Console Table Decor Therapy This classic three-drawer console is crafted from durable wood and available in several contemporary shades. REGULARLY $154.99 $134.49 at Overstock

Rhode Island Outdoor 7-Peece Wicker Rectangular Dining Set Christopher Knight Home Overstock Rhode Island Outdoor 7-Peece Wicker Rectangular Dining Set Christopher Knight Home This Christopher Knight Rhode Island Outdoor 7-Piece Wicker Rectangular Dining Set is the perfect addition to your outdoor area. This setup comes with a sizable table and six stackable wicker chairs. The table comes pre-treated to ensure it continues to look great all year long, even during harsh weather. ORIGINALLY $888.49 $763.29 at Overstock

Burgas Corner Desk in Harvest Cherry - Silver Finish Copper Grove Overstock Burgas Corner Desk in Harvest Cherry - Silver Finish Copper Grove The Copper Grove Burgas Corner Desk in Harvest Cherry is the perfect addition for your new or existing home office. The best part of this home office set is you can adjust this rotating office desk and shelf combo to fit perfectly in your home office area. REGULARLY $233.99 $210.59 at Overstock

Kallax Velvet or PU Tufted Round Swivel Accent Chair Carson Carrington Overstock Kallax Velvet or PU Tufted Round Swivel Accent Chair Carson Carrington The Carson Carrington Kallax Velvet Tufted Round Swivel Accent Chair is wrapped in either soft velvet or faux leather. They are the perfect accent chair to any living room area. REGULARLY $197.99 $154.34 at Overstock

Annabel Vintage Shabby Chic Oriental Rug Safavieh Evoke Overstock Annabel Vintage Shabby Chic Oriental Rug Safavieh Evoke A good area rug can instantly transform any space. Shop this Safavieh rug in several shapes, sizes and colors for the perfect fit in your house. REGULARLY $1,080 $240.79 at Overstock

Daniela Antique Black Metal and Wood 4-light Chandelier The Lighting Store Overstock Daniela Antique Black Metal and Wood 4-light Chandelier The Lighting Store This stunning chandelier will be the statement piece in your living or dining room. Save more than $120 at the Overstock Customer Day Sale. REGULARLY $312.49 $184.79 at Overstock

Viken Mid-Century Upholstered Dining Chairs (Set of 4) Carson Carrington Overstock Viken Mid-Century Upholstered Dining Chairs (Set of 4) Carson Carrington These classic upholstered dining chairs come in five distinct colors to match any existing color scheme. ORIGINALLY $327.49 $241.82 at Overstock

Melania Floor Mirror Abbyson Overstock Melania Floor Mirror Abbyson This rhinestone-studded wooden frame floor mirror will elevate any space instantly and make it glamorous. REGULARLY $209.99 $147.99 at Overstock

