Overstock Customer Day Sale: Save on Millions of Items for 36 Hours
The only thing that's gotten us to stop thinking about Amazon Prime Day: the just-launched Overstock Customer Day Sale, a 36-hour shopping bonanza featuring discounts on more than a million items. This bigger-than-Black Friday event began today and ends at 2 a.m. ET on Oct. 6.
Customer Day highlights include free shipping on all Overstock orders in the continental U.S., 24-hour exclusives and deals on thousands of products that have never gone on sale before. Plus, if you're a Club O member, you'll get double rewards points and free returns.
While Overstock is often a go-to retailer for savings on clothing and accessories, we're beelining for stuff to decorate our home: furniture, rugs (starting at $49), decor (starting at $19), bedding, office furniture (starting at $89), mattresses, towels, kitchen appliances and so much more. No promo code is needed to score these savings.
And if you plan to spend lots of time in your backyard this fall, you might as well make it a place where you can kick off your shoes and truly relax with Overstock's outdoor deals. Whether you're eyeing a chaise lounge, outdoor dining set, outdoor sofa set, patio umbrella, full furniture set or a pair of chic weatherproof throw pillows, you can easily create your own outdoor sanctuary -- and score Overstock deals, too.
Below, shop ET Style's favorite finds from the Overstock Customer Day Sale.
Available in 17 sizes and five colors, there's a version of this rug to add a touch of luxe to any room in your home.
These sleek matching lamps will look perfect on end tables or nightstands.
Give the gift of cookware (or upgrade your own set) with this one-stop shop from the Ayesha Curry Home Collection.
Available in light blue and taupe, this is the perfect chair for curling up with a book and a cup of tea.
Spruce up your outdoor area with this wicker furniture set, which includes a six-piece modular sofa and coffee table ottoman.
This mid-century inspired chair features a smooth velvet finish for a touch of old-world glamour. This plush chair is available in colors including light blue, navy blue, dark teal, light gray and ivory.
This classic three-drawer console is crafted from durable wood and available in several contemporary shades.
This Christopher Knight Rhode Island Outdoor 7-Piece Wicker Rectangular Dining Set is the perfect addition to your outdoor area. This setup comes with a sizable table and six stackable wicker chairs. The table comes pre-treated to ensure it continues to look great all year long, even during harsh weather.
The Copper Grove Burgas Corner Desk in Harvest Cherry is the perfect addition for your new or existing home office. The best part of this home office set is you can adjust this rotating office desk and shelf combo to fit perfectly in your home office area.
The Carson Carrington Kallax Velvet Tufted Round Swivel Accent Chair is wrapped in either soft velvet or faux leather. They are the perfect accent chair to any living room area.
A good area rug can instantly transform any space. Shop this Safavieh rug in several shapes, sizes and colors for the perfect fit in your house.
This stunning chandelier will be the statement piece in your living or dining room. Save more than $120 at the Overstock Customer Day Sale.
These classic upholstered dining chairs come in five distinct colors to match any existing color scheme.
This rhinestone-studded wooden frame floor mirror will elevate any space instantly and make it glamorous.
