Shopping

Overstock Customer Day Sale: Save on Millions of Items for 36 Hours

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
overstock customer day sale
Overstock

The only thing that's gotten us to stop thinking about Amazon Prime Day: the just-launched Overstock Customer Day Sale, a 36-hour shopping bonanza featuring discounts on more than a million items. This bigger-than-Black Friday event began today and ends at 2 a.m. ET on Oct. 6.

Customer Day highlights include free shipping on all Overstock orders in the continental U.S., 24-hour exclusives and deals on thousands of products that have never gone on sale before. Plus, if you're a Club O member, you'll get double rewards points and free returns.

While Overstock is often a go-to retailer for savings on clothing and accessories, we're beelining for stuff to decorate our home: furniture, rugs (starting at $49), decor (starting at $19), bedding, office furniture (starting at $89), mattresses, towels, kitchen appliances and so much more. No promo code is needed to score these savings.

And if you plan to spend lots of time in your backyard this fall, you might as well make it a place where you can kick off your shoes and truly relax with Overstock's outdoor deals. Whether you're eyeing a chaise lounge, outdoor dining set, outdoor sofa set, patio umbrella, full furniture set or a pair of chic weatherproof throw pillows, you can easily create your own outdoor sanctuary -- and score Overstock deals, too. 

Below, shop ET Style's favorite finds from the Overstock Customer Day Sale.

Shop the Overstock Customer Day Sale.

Handmade Luxe Shag Bahija Solid Polyester Rug
Safavieh
Safavieh Handmade Luxe Shag Bahija Solid Polyester Rug
Overstock
Handmade Luxe Shag Bahija Solid Polyester Rug
Safavieh

Available in 17 sizes and five colors, there's a version of this rug to add a touch of luxe to any room in your home.

REGULARLY $46.81 AND UP

Azure Clear Glass 27.5-inch Table Lamp (Set of 2)
Abbyson
Azure Clear Glass 27.5-inch Table Lamp (Set of 2) By Abbyson
Overstock
Azure Clear Glass 27.5-inch Table Lamp (Set of 2)
Abbyson

These sleek matching lamps will look perfect on end tables or nightstands.

REGULARLY $169.99

Porcelain Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set, 12-Piece
Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry Home Collection Porcelain Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set, 12-Piece
Overstock
Porcelain Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set, 12-Piece
Ayesha Curry

Give the gift of cookware (or upgrade your own set) with this one-stop shop from the Ayesha Curry Home Collection.

REGULARLY $139.99

Turi Lounge Chair
Carson Carrington
Carson Carrington Turi Lounge Chair
Overstock
Turi Lounge Chair
Carson Carrington

Available in light blue and taupe, this is the perfect chair for curling up with a book and a cup of tea.

REGULARLY $594.98

7-Piece Outdoor Patio Rattan Wicker Furniture Set
Outsunny
Outsunny 7-piece Outdoor Patio Rattan Wicker Furniture Set
Overstock
7-Piece Outdoor Patio Rattan Wicker Furniture Set
Outsunny

Spruce up your outdoor area with this wicker furniture set, which includes a six-piece modular sofa and coffee table ottoman.

REGULARLY $756.49

Alyssa Velvet Arm Mid-Century Style Chair
Christopher Knight Home
Alyssa Velvet Arm Mid-century Style Chair by Christopher Knight Home
Overstock
Alyssa Velvet Arm Mid-Century Style Chair
Christopher Knight Home

This mid-century inspired chair features a smooth velvet finish for a touch of old-world glamour. This plush chair is available in colors including light blue, navy blue, dark teal, light gray and ivory.

REGULARLY $325.49

Simplify 3-Drawer Wood Console Table
Decor Therapy
Decor Therapy Simplify 3-drawer Wood Console Table
Overstock
Simplify 3-Drawer Wood Console Table
Decor Therapy

This classic three-drawer console is crafted from durable wood and available in several contemporary shades.

REGULARLY $154.99

Rhode Island Outdoor 7-Peece Wicker Rectangular Dining Set
Christopher Knight Home
Christopher Knight Home Rhode Island Outdoor 7-piece Wicker Rectangular Dining Set
Overstock
Rhode Island Outdoor 7-Peece Wicker Rectangular Dining Set
Christopher Knight Home

This Christopher Knight Rhode Island Outdoor 7-Piece Wicker Rectangular Dining Set is the perfect addition to your outdoor area. This setup comes with a sizable table and six stackable wicker chairs. The table comes pre-treated to ensure it continues to look great all year long, even during harsh weather.

ORIGINALLY $888.49

Burgas Corner Desk in Harvest Cherry - Silver Finish
Copper Grove
Copper Grove Burgas Corner Desk in Harvest Cherry - Silver Finish
Overstock
Burgas Corner Desk in Harvest Cherry - Silver Finish
Copper Grove

The Copper Grove Burgas Corner Desk in Harvest Cherry is the perfect addition for your new or existing home office. The best part of this home office set is you can adjust this rotating office desk and shelf combo to fit perfectly in your home office area.

REGULARLY $233.99

Kallax Velvet or PU Tufted Round Swivel Accent Chair
Carson Carrington
Carson Carrington Kallax Velvet or PU Tufted Round Swivel Accent Chair
Overstock
Kallax Velvet or PU Tufted Round Swivel Accent Chair
Carson Carrington

The Carson Carrington Kallax Velvet Tufted Round Swivel Accent Chair is wrapped in either soft velvet or faux leather. They are the perfect accent chair to any living room area.

REGULARLY $197.99

Annabel Vintage Shabby Chic Oriental Rug
Safavieh Evoke
Safavieh Evoke Annabel Vintage Shabby Chic Oriental Rug
Overstock
Annabel Vintage Shabby Chic Oriental Rug
Safavieh Evoke

A good area rug can instantly transform any space. Shop this Safavieh rug in several shapes, sizes and colors for the perfect fit in your house.

REGULARLY $1,080

Daniela Antique Black Metal and Wood 4-light Chandelier
The Lighting Store
Daniela Antique Black Metal and Wood 4-light Chandelier
Overstock
Daniela Antique Black Metal and Wood 4-light Chandelier
The Lighting Store

This stunning chandelier will be the statement piece in your living or dining room. Save more than $120 at the Overstock Customer Day Sale.

REGULARLY $312.49

Viken Mid-Century Upholstered Dining Chairs (Set of 4)
Carson Carrington
Carson Carrington Viken Mid-century Upholstered Dining Chairs (Set of 4)
Overstock
Viken Mid-Century Upholstered Dining Chairs (Set of 4)
Carson Carrington

These classic upholstered dining chairs come in five distinct colors to match any existing color scheme.

ORIGINALLY $327.49

Melania Floor Mirror
Abbyson
Abbyson Melania Floor Mirror
Overstock
Melania Floor Mirror
Abbyson

This rhinestone-studded wooden frame floor mirror will elevate any space instantly and make it glamorous. 

REGULARLY $209.99

RELATED CONTENT:

Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: Best T-Shirts, Jewelry, Pins & More

The Best Cookware Lines by Celebrities

Where to Buy Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From 'Selena + Chef'

Wayfair Sale: Get Up to 70% Off Home Decor and Home Renovation

Sur La Table Sale: Take 20% Off Cristel Strate Cookware and More

Joss & Main Sale: Take an Extra 15% Off Clearance

AllModern Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Sale Items

The Best Camping Gear: Tents, Backpacks, Coolers, Apparel and More