Overstock End of Summer Sale 2022: Shop the Best Patio Furniture

By ETonline Staff
If you've been finding yourself in the mood to switch up your home space, you're in luck: Overstock is hosting its unbeatable End of Summer Sale, which is chock-full of pieces guaranteed to take your home to the next level. 

Thanks to this major Overstock sale, now is the perfect time to grab everything such as outdoor furniture (perfect for warmer weather), bedroom essentials, home decor, kitchen staples and more for up to 70% off. You'll find markdowns on thousands of pieces — which means there's plenty to choose from, whether you're looking for an item to spruce up your walls (including gorgeous art) or classic furniture for your living room or backyard patio.

Shop End of Summer Sale

Perhaps you're on the hunt for a new mattress and other home essentials to freshen up your home. Or maybe you want some new floor cushions to give your room an updated edge of style. No matter what you may be shopping for, the wide selection at the Overstock End of Summer Sale is sure to have just what you could need and more. Plus, when you shop from the retailer's sale now, you'll get free shipping on everything. What more could you need?

To give you a head start on shopping, we pulled together our favorite patio and outdoor furniture deals from the Overstock sale. Scroll down to see them all below.

Giovanna Outdoor Aluminum Loveseat
Giovanna Outdoor Aluminum Loveseat
Overstock
Giovanna Outdoor Aluminum Loveseat

This outdoor loveseat has durable, water-resistant cushions so it's perfect to lounge in after a dip in the pool.

$855$516
Metal Portable 32-inch Courtyard Fire Pit
Metal Portable 32-inch Courtyard Fire Pit
Overstock
Metal Portable 32-inch Courtyard Fire Pit

Gather around the firepit once the temps fall after the sun goes down but you don't feel like going inside just yet. A wood grate and poker are included with this portable fire pit.

$148$116
Christopher Knight Alhambra 5 Piece Wicker Swivel Chairs with Fire Pit
Christopher Knight Alhambra 5 Piece Wicker Swivel Chairs with Fire Pit
Overstock
Christopher Knight Alhambra 5 Piece Wicker Swivel Chairs with Fire Pit

This 5 piece set will elevate any patio space, not only do the four comfy wicker chairs swivel, but the Christopher Knight set also includes a dazzling fire pit.

$1,695$1,273
Outsunny 2-tier Grey Outdoor Garden Gazebo with Removable Curtains
Outsunny 2-tier Grey Outdoor Garden Gazebo with Removable Curtains
Overstock
Outsunny 2-tier Grey Outdoor Garden Gazebo with Removable Curtains

A resilient gazebo is a great addition to an outdoor space, especially to protect against skin-damaging UV rays.

$371$289
Christopher Knight Kylie Wicker Hanging Basket Chair
Christopher Knight Kylie Wicker Hanging Basket Chair
Overstock
Christopher Knight Kylie Wicker Hanging Basket Chair

A hanging basket chair brings a whimsical touch to your outdoor space.

$610$503
Corvus Yorkdale 4-piece Outdoor Sling Fabric Conversation Set
Corvus Yorkdale 4-piece Outdoor Sling Fabric Conversation Set
Overstock
Corvus Yorkdale 4-piece Outdoor Sling Fabric Conversation Set

A comfortable fabric outdoor conversation set. Lightweight so it's easy to move around when needed.

$238$180
Christopher Knight Home Carlisle Outdoor Wooden Dining Table
Carlisle Outdoor Wooden Dining Table
Overstock
Christopher Knight Home Carlisle Outdoor Wooden Dining Table

Become the "hostess with the most-ess" this summer and entertain all of your favorite people in one place with this heavy-duty, wooden dining table.

$395$299
Havenside Home Alexandra Outdoor Folding Serving Cart
Alexandra Outdoor Folding Serving Cart
Overstock
Havenside Home Alexandra Outdoor Folding Serving Cart

Outdoor hosting just got even easier with Havenside Home's stylish Folding Serving Cart.

$165$147
Laguna Outdoor Folding Adirondack Chair
Laguna Outdoor Folding Adirondack Chair
Overstock
Laguna Outdoor Folding Adirondack Chair

Get stocked up on stylish patio furniture ahead of hosting season with these multicolored folding Adirondack Chairs.

$216$139
Ottavio Outdoor Acacia Wood Daybed with Cushions by Christopher Knight Home
Ottavio Outdoor Acacia Wood Daybed with Cushions by Christopher Knight Home
Overstock
Ottavio Outdoor Acacia Wood Daybed with Cushions by Christopher Knight Home

Transform any outdoor space into a restful oasis with this durable daybed. 

$639$441
nuLOOM Julieta Diamonded Helix Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
nuLOOM Julieta Diamonded Helix Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Overstock
nuLOOM Julieta Diamonded Helix Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Designed for all weather, rugs will add an element of graphic texture to your outdoor space while lasting through any kind of conditions.

$147$91
Clihome Weather-Resistant Outdoor Steel Round Side Table
Clihome Weather-resistant Outdoor Steel Round Side Table
Overstock
Clihome Weather-Resistant Outdoor Steel Round Side Table

Choose any of the wide array of colored side tables to match any outdoor decor style.

$57$49
Hammaka Brazilian Style Hammock With Spreader Bars
Hammaka Brazilian Style Hammock With Spreader Bars
Overstock
Hammaka Brazilian Style Hammock With Spreader Bars

Take your WFH game up a notch with this inviting hammock, a cozy getaway from a stressful afternoon.

$75$54
LEDPAX 48-foot Outdoor Waterproof 15-light LED String Lights
LEDPAX 48-foot Outdoor Waterproof 15-light LED String Lights
Overstock
LEDPAX 48-foot Outdoor Waterproof 15-light LED String Lights

Create the party ambiance of your dreams with the addition of these warm string lights, dotted with stylish Edison bulbs.

$96$65
Nourison Aloha Leaf Print Indoor/ Outdoor Area Rug
Nourison Aloha Leaf Print Indoor/ Outdoor Area Rug
Overstock
Nourison Aloha Leaf Print Indoor/ Outdoor Area Rug

Add a pop of coastal style to your outdoor space with this botanical-patterned rug.

$60$37

