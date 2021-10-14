Shopping

Overstock Fall Red Tag Sale: Shop Our Picks

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Overstock Sale
Overstock

If you've been finding yourself in the mood to switch up your home space, you're in luck: Overstock is hosting its Fall Red Tag Sale, which is chock-full of pieces guaranteed to take your time spent at home to the next level.

Thanks to this major Overstock sale, now is the time to grab everything from bedroom essentials, home decor, kitchen staples and more for up to 70% off. You'll find markdowns on thousands of pieces -- which means there's plenty to choose from, whether you're looking for an item to spruce up your walls (including gorgeous art) or classic furniture for your living room or backyard patio.

Perhaps you're on the hunt for a new mattress to hold a new set of bedding you bought for National Sleep Week. Or maybe you want some new floor cushions to give your room an updated edge of style. No matter what you may be shopping for, the wide selection at Overstock's Fall Red Tag Sale is sure to have just what you could need and more. Plus, when you shop from the retailer's sale now, you'll get free shipping on everything. What more could you need?

To give you a head start on shopping, we pulled together our favorite picks from the Overstock sale. Scroll down to see them all below. 

Safdie & Co. Accent Table
Safdie & Co. Accent Table
Overstock
Safdie & Co. Accent Table
Whether you use this as a nightstand, a side table, an accent table, or something else, you'll never get tired of having this piece in your home.
$60$38
Madison Park Blue Bliss Natural Gallery Art 5-Piece Set
Madison Park Blue Bliss Natural Gallery Art 5-Piece Set
Overstock
Madison Park Blue Bliss Natural Gallery Art 5-Piece Set
Looking for some new decor for your walls? Overstock has plenty of options to choose from, including this calming set of art.
$472$141
Sun Zero Hayden Energy Saving Blackout Grommet Curtain Panel
Sun Zero Hayden Energy Saving Blackout Grommet Curtain Panel
Overstock
Sun Zero Hayden Energy Saving Blackout Grommet Curtain Panel
Blackout curtains are the perfect way to keep your home cool during the warmer months of the year.
$14$11
Modern Freestanding Full Length Floor Mirror
Modern Freestanding Full Length Floor Mirror
Overstock.com
Modern Freestanding Full Length Floor Mirror
Spruce up your home with a modern mirror and other classic home goods from Overstock's epic sale.
$136$122 AND UP
Safavieh Tulum Bora Moroccan Boho Rug
Safavieh Tulum Bora Moroccan Boho Rug
Overstock
Safavieh Tulum Bora Moroccan Boho Rug
Whichever room you're looking to update, a new rug is sure to change your room in an instant.
$80$23
Cheer Collection Set of 7 Airtight Food Storage Containers
Cheer Collection Set of 7 Airtight Food Storage Containers
Overstock
Cheer Collection Set of 7 Airtight Food Storage Containers
Keep your kitchen organized with these airtight food containers.
$41$39
Intelligent Designs Charvi Poly Chenille Square Floor Pillow Cushion
Intelligent Designs Charvi Poly Chenille Square Floor Pillow Cushion
Overstock
Intelligent Designs Charvi Poly Chenille Square Floor Pillow Cushion
Give your bedroom or living room an even more relaxed feel with these pretty floor cushions.
$109$36 AND UP
Sterilite 30 Quart Ultra Latch Boxes Case of 6
Sterilite 30 Quart Ultra Latch Boxes Case of 6
Overstock
Sterilite 30 Quart Ultra Latch Boxes Case of 6
While you're shopping for new things, you might as well take the opportunity of this sale to grab some storage containers, too.
$77$73
Madison Park Gabbie Natural Wood Wall Decor Set of 3
Madison Park Gabbie Natural Wood Wall Decor Set of 3
Overstock
Madison Park Gabbie Natural Wood Wall Decor Set of 3
We love this set of wall art, which would be perfect for a hallway or living room.
$142$128
Christopher Knight Home Carolina 4-piece Outdoor Acacia Sofa Set
Christopher Knight Home Carolina 4-piece Outdoor Acacia Sofa Set
Overstock
Christopher Knight Home Carolina 4-piece Outdoor Acacia Sofa Set
Add this to your backyard setting to upgrade your outdoor hangouts, which you know you'll be hosting once the temperature moves up the thermometer.
$639$480
Avenue Green Dorel Living Kaci Grey Sectional Sofa
Avenue Green Dorel Living Kaci Grey Sectional Sofa
Overstock
Avenue Green Dorel Living Kaci Grey Sectional Sofa
This classic sectional sofa will look great in any type of space you keep it.
$585$513
LUCID Comfort Collection 10-inch Luxury Gel Memory Foam Mattress
LUCID Comfort Collection 10-inch Luxury Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Overstock
LUCID Comfort Collection 10-inch Luxury Gel Memory Foam Mattress
If you're still searching for the perfect mattress, a queen-size version of this memory foam option from LUCID Comfort Collection is on sale for $300.
$430$282

