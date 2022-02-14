If you've been finding yourself in the mood to switch up your home space, you're in luck: Overstock is hosting its major Presidents' Day sale ahead of the holiday, which is chock-full of pieces guaranteed to take your time spent at home to the next level.

Thanks to this major Overstock sale, now is the time to grab everything from bedroom essentials, home decor, kitchen staples and more for up to 70% off. You'll find markdowns on thousands of pieces -- which means there's plenty to choose from, whether you're looking for an item to spruce up your walls (including gorgeous art) or classic furniture for your living room or backyard patio.

Perhaps you're on the hunt for a new mattress and other home essentials to freshen up your home just in time for spring cleaning. Or maybe you want some new floor cushions to give your room an updated edge of style. No matter what you may be shopping for, the wide selection at Overstock's Presidents' Day Sale is sure to have just what you could need and more. Plus, when you shop from the retailer's sale now, you'll get free shipping on everything. What more could you need?

To give you a head start on shopping, we pulled together our favorite furniture picks from the Overstock sale. Scroll down to see them all below. Plus, shop the best Presidents' Day furniture sales from other major retailers including West Elm, Amazon and more.

