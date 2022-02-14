Shopping

Overstock Presidents' Day Sale 2022: Take 70% Off Furniture, Mattresses and More

By ETonline Staff
Overstock Sale
Overstock

If you've been finding yourself in the mood to switch up your home space, you're in luck: Overstock is hosting its major Presidents' Day sale ahead of the holiday, which is chock-full of pieces guaranteed to take your time spent at home to the next level.

Thanks to this major Overstock sale, now is the time to grab everything from bedroom essentials, home decor, kitchen staples and more for up to 70% off. You'll find markdowns on thousands of pieces -- which means there's plenty to choose from, whether you're looking for an item to spruce up your walls (including gorgeous art) or classic furniture for your living room or backyard patio.

Perhaps you're on the hunt for a new mattress and other home essentials to freshen up your home just in time for spring cleaning. Or maybe you want some new floor cushions to give your room an updated edge of style. No matter what you may be shopping for, the wide selection at Overstock's Presidents' Day Sale is sure to have just what you could need and more. Plus, when you shop from the retailer's sale now, you'll get free shipping on everything. What more could you need?

To give you a head start on shopping, we pulled together our favorite furniture picks from the Overstock sale. Scroll down to see them all below. Plus, shop the best Presidents' Day furniture sales from other major retailers including West Elm, Amazon and more.

Eddie Bauer Oversized White Down Bafflebox Comforter
Eddie Bauer Oversized White Down Bafflebox Comforter
Overstock
Eddie Bauer Oversized White Down Bafflebox Comforter
Cozy up in this super chic and fresh Eddie Bauer Oversized White Down Bafflebox Comforter.
$248$198
Modern Freestanding Full Length Floor Mirror
Modern Freestanding Full Length Floor Mirror
Overstock.com
Modern Freestanding Full Length Floor Mirror
Spruce up your home with a modern mirror and other classic home goods from Overstock's epic sale.
$136$113
Safdie & Co. Accent Table
Safdie & Co. Accent Table
Overstock
Safdie & Co. Accent Table
Whether you use this as a nightstand, a side table, an accent table, or something else, you'll never get tired of having this piece in your home.
$60$44
Madison Park Blue Bliss Natural Gallery Art 5-Piece Set
Madison Park Blue Bliss Natural Gallery Art 5-Piece Set
Overstock
Madison Park Blue Bliss Natural Gallery Art 5-Piece Set
Looking for some new decor for your walls? Overstock has plenty of options to choose from, including this calming set of art.
$472$141
DreamPatio Riverside Fiberstone Modern Sphere Planter
DreamPatio Riverside Fiberstone Modern Sphere Planter
Overstock
DreamPatio Riverside Fiberstone Modern Sphere Planter
Bring the charm of the desert indoors and into your home this minimalistic Fiberstone Modern Sphere Planter.
$54$47
Laguna Outdoor Folding Adirondack Chair
Laguna Outdoor Folding Adirondack Chair
Overstock
Laguna Outdoor Folding Adirondack Chair
Get stocked up on stylish patio furniture ahead of hosting season with these multicolored folding Adirondack Chairs.
$262$172
Sun Zero Hayden Energy Saving Blackout Grommet Curtain Panel
Sun Zero Hayden Energy Saving Blackout Grommet Curtain Panel
Overstock
Sun Zero Hayden Energy Saving Blackout Grommet Curtain Panel
Blackout curtains are the perfect way to keep your home cool during the warmer months of the year.
$14$13
Safavieh Tulum Bora Moroccan Boho Rug
Safavieh Tulum Bora Moroccan Boho Rug
Overstock
Safavieh Tulum Bora Moroccan Boho Rug
Whichever room you're looking to update, a new rug is sure to change your room in an instant.
$80$26
Electric Height Adjustable Sit and Stand Desk
Electric Height Adjustable Sit and Stand Desk
Overstock
Electric Height Adjustable Sit and Stand Desk
Elevate your at-home working setup with this adjustable sit and stand desk.
$330$297
Intelligent Designs Charvi Poly Chenille Square Floor Pillow Cushion
Intelligent Designs Charvi Poly Chenille Square Floor Pillow Cushion
Overstock
Intelligent Designs Charvi Poly Chenille Square Floor Pillow Cushion
Give your bedroom or living room an even more relaxed feel with these pretty floor cushions.
$109$37
Sterilite 30 Quart Ultra Latch Boxes Case of 6
Sterilite 30 Quart Ultra Latch Boxes Case of 6
Overstock
Sterilite 30 Quart Ultra Latch Boxes Case of 6
While you're shopping for new things, you might as well take the opportunity of this sale to grab some storage containers, too.
$110$93
Madison Park Gabbie Natural Wood Wall Decor Set of 3
Madison Park Gabbie Natural Wood Wall Decor Set of 3
Overstock
Madison Park Gabbie Natural Wood Wall Decor Set of 3
We love this set of wall art, which would be perfect for a hallway or living room.
$142$126
Old Dutch Heritage Antique Copper 4-piece Canister Set
Old Dutch Heritage Antique Copper 4-piece Canister Set
Overstock
Old Dutch Heritage Antique Copper 4-piece Canister Set
Who knew home storage canisters could be so cute?
$62$50
Christopher Knight Home Carolina 4-piece Outdoor Acacia Sofa Set
Christopher Knight Home Carolina 4-piece Outdoor Acacia Sofa Set
Overstock
Christopher Knight Home Carolina 4-piece Outdoor Acacia Sofa Set
Add this to your backyard setting to upgrade your outdoor hangouts, which you know you'll be hosting once the temperature moves up the thermometer.
$628$584
LUCID Comfort Collection 10-inch Luxury Gel Memory Foam Mattress
LUCID Comfort Collection 10-inch Luxury Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Overstock
LUCID Comfort Collection 10-inch Luxury Gel Memory Foam Mattress
If you're still searching for the perfect mattress, a queen-size version of this memory foam option from LUCID Comfort Collection is on sale for $300.
$414$312

