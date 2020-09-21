Overstock Sale: Take 70% Off on 1000s of Items

There's still time to shop the Overstock Red Tag Sale. They are having a huge sale on everything you'll need to decorate your home and outdoor space. Shop now to get up 70% off on thousands of items, including select furniture, rugs and more. Free shipping applies to every order, and no promo code is needed to score these Overstock savings.

If you plan to spend lots of time in your backyard this summer and fall, you might as well make it a place where you can kick off your shoes and truly relax with Overstock's outdoor deals. Whether you're eyeing a chaise lounge, outdoor dining set, outdoor sofa set, patio umbrella, full furniture set or a pair of chic weatherproof throw pillows, you can easily create your own outdoor sanctuary -- and score Overstock deals, too.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite finds from the Overstock sale.

Shop the Overstock Red Tag Sale.

7-piece Outdoor Patio Rattan Wicker Furniture Set Outsunny Overstock 7-piece Outdoor Patio Rattan Wicker Furniture Set Outsunny Spruce up your outdoor area with this 7-piece Outdoor Patio Rattan Wicker Furniture Set. This set includes 6-piece modular sofa and coffee table ottoman. ORIGINALLY $756.49 $577.99 at Overstock

Alyssa Velvet Arm Mid-century Style Chair by Christopher Knight Home Christopher Knight Home Overstock Alyssa Velvet Arm Mid-century Style Chair by Christopher Knight Home Christopher Knight Home This mid-century inspired chair features a smooth velvet finish for a touch of old-world glamour. This plush chair is available in 5 colors: light blue, navy blue, dark teal, light grey and ivory. REGULARLY $331.49 $287.99 at Overstock

Simplify 3-drawer Wood Console Table Decor Therapy Overstock Simplify 3-drawer Wood Console Table Decor Therapy This classic three-drawer console is crafted from durable wood and available in several contemporary shades. REGULARLY $154.99 $104.12 at Overstock

Rhode Island Outdoor 7-piece Wicker Rectangular Dining Set Christopher Knight Home Overstock Rhode Island Outdoor 7-piece Wicker Rectangular Dining Set Christopher Knight Home This Christopher Knight Rhode Island Outdoor 7-piece Wicker Rectangular Dining Set is the perfect addition to your outdoor area. This wicker and set comes with a table and six stackable wicker chairs. The table comes pre-treated to ensure that your dining set is continues to look great all year long, even during harsh weather. Get this dining set now and save $150, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $888.49 $755.22 at Overstock

Burgas Corner Desk in Harvest Cherry - Silver Finish Copper Grove Overstock Burgas Corner Desk in Harvest Cherry - Silver Finish Copper Grove The Copper Grove Burgas Corner Desk in Harvest Cherry is the perfect addition for your new or existing home office. The best part of this home office set is you can adjust this rotating office desk and shelf combo to fit perfectly in your home office area. REGULARLY $233.99 $210.59 at Overstock

Kallax Velvet or PU Tufted Round Swivel Accent Chair Carson Carrington Overstock Kallax Velvet or PU Tufted Round Swivel Accent Chair Carson Carrington The Carson Carrington Kallax Velvet Tufted Round Swivel Accent Chair is wrapped in either soft velvet or faux leather. They are the perfect accent chair to any living room area. REGULARLY $197.99 $168.29 at Overstock

Annabel Vintage Shabby Chic Oriental Rug Safavieh Evoke Overstock Annabel Vintage Shabby Chic Oriental Rug Safavieh Evoke A good area rug can instantly transform any space. Shop this Safavieh Evoke Annabel Vintage Shabby Chic Oriental Rug in several shapes, sizes and colors for the perfect fit in your house. REGULARLY $1080.00 $255.84 at Overstock

Highclere 12-light Wagon Wheel Chandelier The Gray Barn Overstock Highclere 12-light Wagon Wheel Chandelier The Gray Barn This chandelier is an iron wagon chandelier with candelabra lights. REGULARLY $327 $273.97 at Overstock

Melania Floor Mirror Abbyson Overstock Melania Floor Mirror Abbyson This rhinestone-studded wooden frame floor mirror will elevate any space instantly and make it glamorous. REGULARLY $209.99 $184.99 at Overstock

