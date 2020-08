Overstock Sale: Up to 70% Off Thousands of Items

There's still time to shop the Summer Blowout sale from online retailer, Overstock. They are having a huge sale on everything you'll need to decorate your home and outdoor space. Shop now to get up to 70% off on thousands of items, including select furniture, rugs and more. Free shipping applies to every order, and no promo code is needed to score these Overstock savings.

If you plan to spend lots of time in your backyard this summer, you might as well make it a place where you can kick off your shoes and truly relax with Overstock's outdoor deals. Whether you're eyeing a chaise lounge, outdoor dining set, outdoor sofa set, patio umbrella, full furniture set or a pair of chic weatherproof throw pillows, you can easily create your own outdoor sanctuary -- and score Overstock deals, too.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite finds from the Overstock sale.

7-piece Outdoor Patio Rattan Wicker Furniture Set Outsunny Overstock 7-piece Outdoor Patio Rattan Wicker Furniture Set Outsunny Spruce up your outdoor area with this 7-piece Outdoor Patio Rattan Wicker Furniture Set. This set includes 6-piece modular sofa and coffee table ottoman. ORIGINALLY $756.49 $611.99 at Overstock

Alyssa Velvet Arm Mid-century Style Chair by Christopher Knight Home Christopher Knight Home Overstock Alyssa Velvet Arm Mid-century Style Chair by Christopher Knight Home Christopher Knight Home This mid-century inspired chair features a smooth velvet finish for a touch of old-world glamour. This plush chair is available in 5 colors: light blue, navy blue, dark teal, light grey and ivory. REGULARLY $331.49 $298.79 at Overstock

Simplify 3-drawer Wood Console Table Decor Therapy Overstock Simplify 3-drawer Wood Console Table Decor Therapy This classic three-drawer console is crafted from durable wood and available in several contemporary shades. REGULARLY $154.99 $128.86 at Overstock

Sutton Outdoor 7 Piece Acacia Wood/ Wicker Dining Set Christopher Knight Home Overstock Sutton Outdoor 7 Piece Acacia Wood/ Wicker Dining Set Christopher Knight Home This Christopher Knight Home Sutton Outdoor 7 Piece Acacia Wood/ Wicker Dining Set is the perfect addition to your outdoor area. This wicker and wood dining set comes with a wooden table and six stackable wicker chairs. The wooden table comes pre-treated to ensure that your dining set is continues to look great all year long, even during harsh weather. Get this dining set now and save almost $200, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $954.49 $763.59 at Overstock

75” Modern Corner Rotating Combo L-Shaped Computer Desk With 2 Storage Shelves HomCom Overstock 75” Modern Corner Rotating Combo L-Shaped Computer Desk With 2 Storage Shelves HomCom The HomCom 75” Modern Corner Rotating Combo L-Shaped Computer Desk With 2 Storage Shelves is the perfect addition for your new or existing home office. The best part of this home office set is you can adjust this rotating office desk and shelf combo to fit perfectly in your home office area. $234.49 at Overstock

Annabel Vintage Shabby Chic Oriental Rug Safavieh Evoke Overstock Annabel Vintage Shabby Chic Oriental Rug Safavieh Evoke A good area rug can instantly transform any space. Shop this Safavieh Evoke Annabel Vintage Shabby Chic Oriental Rug in several shapes, sizes and colors for the perfect fit in your house. REGULARLY $1080.00 $240.79 at Overstock

12" 4-Bulb Lantern Metal LED Pendant Light Pagoda Overstock 12" 4-Bulb Lantern Metal LED Pendant Light Pagoda The Pagoda 12" 4-Bulb Lantern Metal LED Pendant Light will make a statement in any room it adorns. This classic lantern light consists of a metal caged frame with exposed LED light bulbs. This pendant light comes with an adjustable chain so you can customize the height this lantern light hangs, so it can hang from any ceiling height. ORIGINALLY $145.20 $97.19 at Overstock

Melania Floor Mirror Abbyson Overstock Melania Floor Mirror Abbyson This rhinestone-studded wooden frame floor mirror will elevate any space instantly and make it glamorous. REGULARLY $209.99 $167.39 at Overstock

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

