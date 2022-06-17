Overstock Summer Red Tag Sale 2022: Shop the Best Patio Furniture
If you've been finding yourself in the mood to switch up your home space, you're in luck: Overstock is hosting its unbeatable Summer Red Tag Sale, which is chock-full of pieces guaranteed to take your home to the next level.
Thanks to this major Overstock sale, now is the perfect time to grab everything such as outdoor furniture (just in time for warmer weather), bedroom essentials, home decor, kitchen staples and more for up to 70% off. You'll find markdowns on thousands of pieces — which means there's plenty to choose from, whether you're looking for an item to spruce up your walls (including gorgeous art) or classic furniture for your living room or backyard patio.
Perhaps you're on the hunt for a new mattress and other home essentials to freshen up your home just in time for summer. Or maybe you want some new floor cushions to give your room an updated edge of style. No matter what you may be shopping for, the wide selection at the Overstock Summer Red Tag Sale is sure to have just what you could need and more. Plus, when you shop from the retailer's sale now, you'll get free shipping on everything. What more could you need?
To give you a head start on shopping, we pulled together our favorite patio and outdoor furniture deals from the Overstock sale. Scroll down to see them all below.
This 5 piece set will elevate any patio space, not only do the four comfy wicker chairs swivel, but the Christopher Knight set also includes a dazzling fire pit.
If you're looking for a smaller outdoor set, this sleek 3-piece rattan patio set will do the job. The durable set includes a small glass top side table and two cushioned armchairs.
Summer is the perfect time to dine al fresco. This set is resistant to the elements and comes with one table and six chairs.
A resilient gazebo is a great addition to an outdoor space, especially to protect against skin-damaging UV rays.
A hanging basket chair brings a whimsical touch to your outdoor space.
A comfortable fabric outdoor conversation set. Lightweight so it's easy to move around when needed.
Become the "hostess with the most-ess" this summer and entertain all of your favorite people in one place with this heavy-duty, wooden dining table.
Bring the charm of the desert indoors and into your home this minimalistic Fiberstone Modern Sphere Planter.
Outdoor hosting just got even easier with Havenside Home's stylish Folding Serving Cart.
Get stocked up on stylish patio furniture ahead of hosting season with these multicolored folding Adirondack Chairs.
Transform any outdoor space into a restful oasis with this durable daybed.
Designed for all weather, rugs will add an element of graphic texture to your outdoor space while lasting through any kind of conditions.
Choose any of the wide array of colored side tables to match any outdoor decor style.
Take your WFH game up a notch with this inviting hammock, a cozy getaway from a stressful afternoon.
Create the party ambiance of your dreams with the addition of these warm string lights, dotted with stylish Edison bulbs.
Add a pop of coastal style to your outdoor space with this botanical-patterned rug.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Deals Happening Right Now at Walmart
The Best Patio Furniture Deals You Can Shop Now
Save Up to 70% at Wayfair's 20th Anniversary Sale — But Hurry!
The Best Furniture Deals From West Elm’s 50% Off Sale
The Chicest Gap Home Furniture at Walmart
10 Best Projectors for a Perfect Outdoor Movie Night This Summer
Outdoor Entertaining Essentials on Amazon for Your Patio This Summer
Solo Stove Fire Pits Are Up to 45% Off This Weekend Only