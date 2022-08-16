When back to school season starts, nearly every brand launches its end-of-summer deals. As we approach fall, the Patagonia Summer Sale has some seriously good clothing and gear discounted to make way for new styles.

Right now, you can save up to 40% on men’s and women’s clothing, including jackets, sweaters, and even reliable finds for the warmer temperatures during the Patagonia sale. You can discover deep discounts on Patagonia hoodies and jackets for fall like the Capilene Cool Daily Hoody or the Better Sweater Fleece Jacket.

Shop Patagonia Sale

Patagonia has been using recycled materials like Synchilla fleece since 1985 and you'll find a variety of environmentally friendly gear and styles for all your adventures to come.

Shop ET's top picks from Patagonia's Summer Sale below.

Women's Nano Puff Jacket Patagonia Women's Nano Puff Jacket If you're having an active day out, the water-proof Nano Puff Jacket is useful to have on hand. You can compress it and fit it into a small bag and take it everywhere you may go. $199 $139 Buy Now

Middle Fork Pack 30L Middle Fork Pack 30L Middle Fork Pack 30L One of Patagonia's technical packs, the Middle Fork Pack 30L is built for heavy worn wear and can be overstuffed or cinched, depending on your needs. $149 $74 Buy Now

Men's Nano Puff Vest Patagonia Men's Nano Puff Vest Like the über-popular Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket, this vest is great for everyday wear when a coat is too much but going without a jacket isn't an option. $149 $104 Buy Now

