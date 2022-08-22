Patagonia sales are rare, but when back to school season starts, nearly every brand launches its end-of-summer deals. As we gear up for fall activities, the Patagonia Summer Sale has some seriously good wardrobe staples from rainwear to high-quality outerwear discounted to make way for new styles.

Now through August 31, you can save up to 40% on men’s and women’s clothing, including bestsellers like fleece jackets, t-shirts, and Synchilla vests. You can discover deep discounts on Patagonia's fan-favorite Baggies shorts and even the Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket for the cool fall weather.

Shop the Patagonia Sale

Patagonia has been using recycled materials like Synchilla fleece since 1985 and you'll find a variety of environmentally friendly gear and styles for all your adventures to come. Whether you're looking for a lightweight shirt or something cozy to keep you comfortable when the temperatures drop, Patagonia's summer deals are sure to equip you for the trails, the slopes, or just a walk around the neighborhood.

Shop our top picks from Patagonia's Summer Sale below.

Men's Patagonia Deals

Men's Nano Puff Vest Patagonia Men's Nano Puff Vest Like the über-popular Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket, this vest is great for everyday wear when a coat is too much but going without a jacket isn't an option. $149 $104 Buy Now

Women's Patagonia Deals

Women's Nano Puff Jacket Patagonia Women's Nano Puff Jacket If you're having an active day out, the water-proof Nano Puff Jacket is useful to have on hand. You can compress it and fit it into a small bag and take it everywhere you may go. $199 $139 Buy Now

