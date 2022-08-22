Patagonia Summer Sale: Save Up to 40% on Baggies Shorts, Fleece Jackets and More
Patagonia sales are rare, but when back to school season starts, nearly every brand launches its end-of-summer deals. As we gear up for fall activities, the Patagonia Summer Sale has some seriously good wardrobe staples from rainwear to high-quality outerwear discounted to make way for new styles.
Now through August 31, you can save up to 40% on men’s and women’s clothing, including bestsellers like fleece jackets, t-shirts, and Synchilla vests. You can discover deep discounts on Patagonia's fan-favorite Baggies shorts and even the Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket for the cool fall weather.
Patagonia has been using recycled materials like Synchilla fleece since 1985 and you'll find a variety of environmentally friendly gear and styles for all your adventures to come. Whether you're looking for a lightweight shirt or something cozy to keep you comfortable when the temperatures drop, Patagonia's summer deals are sure to equip you for the trails, the slopes, or just a walk around the neighborhood.
Shop our top picks from Patagonia's Summer Sale below.
Men's Patagonia Deals
Made with warm, durable recycled polyester fleece, the lightweight version of Patagonia's classic Snap-T Pullover is ready to take on the fall and winter months ahead.
Patagonia's multifunctional shorts are designed for days in and out of the water. Equally durable as they are comfortable, Baggies will become your go-to year after year.
This classic black pocket tee is not only stylish, but it is also made from 100% recycled materials.
Like the über-popular Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket, this vest is great for everyday wear when a coat is too much but going without a jacket isn't an option.
A 100% cotton flannel is a must for any wardrobe. Flannel is consistently easy to layer and travel with.
This long-sleeved shirt will keep you cool and protected on the trails and is a great layering piece in chillier weather.
Women's Patagonia Deals
This retro fleece jacket can keep you warm even in the coldest weather.
These tights are performance-oriented, meaning that they'll support you from low-impact yoga to more arduous running, climbing, and hiking.
This versatile hoody can be used in cool temperatures along with hot. It offers sun protection and is light and breathable.
Match hoody styles with the kid in your life. This cute Capilene Cool Daily Hoody comes in sizes ranging from 3 months to 4T.
If you're out at the beach or camping, this Patagonia sweater fleece jacket will keep you warm when the sun goes down.
If you're having an active day out, the water-proof Nano Puff Jacket is useful to have on hand. You can compress it and fit it into a small bag and take it everywhere you may go.
Perfect for these in-between-weather days, carry this snap t pullover with you when a winter jacket is too much and fall weather seems a bit unpredictable.
These organic polyester pants are stretchy with high-quality elasticity, so they bounce right back to their shape easily.
This mega-popular mid-length parka is made from recycled polyester, has a durable water repellent finish and is insulated with recycled content.
