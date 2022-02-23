When the weather starts to warm up, nearly every brand starts to launch its end-of-winter deals. Next winter might seem like a long time away, but now is the perfect time to take advantage of the sales and revamp your winter wardrobe. As we approach spring, Patagonia has kickstarted its Winter Sale.

Through March 8, you can save up to 40% off on men’s and women’s clothing, including jackets, sweaters, and even gear for the warmer temperatures ahead. Patagonia's Winter Sale may last long, but sizes and colors in popular styles like the Micro Puff Hoody and Shelled Synchilla Jacket are bound to sell out quickly.

Save at Patagonia

You don't have to feel too guilty about splurging on some warm winter wear. Since 87% of Patagonia's products use recycled materials, you help reduce some waste. In fact, Patagonia has been using Synchilla fleece (or synthetic chinchilla fur) since 1985, according to The New York Times. Then, there's Patagonia's Worn Wear program, which allows you to trade in your old gear and apparel for in-store credit.

Shop ET's favorite Patagonia deals below.

